On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake chats with David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast for the latest installment of "Crossover Thursdays." The Indianapolis Colts host the Washington Commanders on Sunday. It's not Matt Ryan vs. Carson Wentz like we originally thought but Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke could be much more fun. Can the Colts' big tight ends and outside receivers have success against Washington? Plus, why this game could be anywhere from a low-scoring struggle to a shootout.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO