Madison County deputy injured in chase, man arrested in Tennessee

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County deputy was injured during a vehicle chase on Sunday night.

According to a social media post , the deputy stopped a man driving a black Kia Optima near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd. The driver, identified as 45-year-old William Corey Haston, had three outstanding warrants with the sheriff’s office.

Officials claim Haston fled the scene in his vehicle as the deputy tried to handcuff him.

The deputy pursued Haston but crashed after striking a culvert. The deputy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is “expected to make a full recovery.”

On Monday, deputies say Haston’s car was found at a home in Lincoln County, Tenn. Investigators worked with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to make contact with the homeowner, who provided information.

Haston was found in the home when he was arrested and taken to the Lincoln County Detention Facility. He is being held on a fugitive warrant until he is extradited to Alabama.

The sheriff’s office says Haston will “face a plethora of criminal charges along with traffic violations once he is extradited to Madison County.”

