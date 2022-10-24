Read full article on original website
Related
This LGBTQ+ History Month Let's Codify Marriage Equality—and Paid Parental Leave | Opinion
This LGBTQ+ History Month, let's fight for the Respect for Marriage Act. Its passage will send the important message that regardless of what the Supreme Court says, we will never again allow LGBTQ+ relationships to be relegated to the legal shadows of our country.
Upworthy
He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
Dr. Oz Says Abortion Should Be Between Women, Doctors And… Local Politicians
The Republican candidate for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania made the comments during a debate against Democratic rival John Fetterman.
americanmilitarynews.com
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Their book is banned from dozens of districts, but has helped countless young readers
Writer and LGBTQ activist George M. Johnson spoke with Morning Edition about what's lost when books like their 2020 memoir All Boys Aren't Blue are banned from school libraries.
Tens of Thousands of Trans People Could Be Barred From Voting Against Anti-Trans Politicians
Thousands of transgender voters may have a hard time casting a ballot in next month’s elections—or won’t get to vote at all—which, in turn, could prevent many from voting for their own fate at a time when the Republican Party is ruthlessly pursuing anti-trans policies. “This...
Trans inmates need access to gender-affirming care. Often they have to sue to get it
Lawyers and health experts, as well as incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals, say getting gender-affirming care in prison often comes only after threats of lawsuits or a full legal fight.
Adoptive Parents Slammed for 'Selfishly' Keeping Child From Biological Mom
"Her curiosity is NOT ABOUT YOU!" one user commented. "She will always wonder where she came from."
Gizmodo
When Kanye Spewed Hate, Some Blamed His Mental Illness. Experts Say That Has Nothing to Do With It.
Earlier this month, when Kanye West said he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people, many people online and in the media were quick to remind others about the artist’s mental health. West, who is legally known as Ye, has bipolar disorder, and has been open about it and his struggles for years.
Pro-life Democrat brings smackdown after Dr. Phil audience member compares pregnancy to cancer
A State Senator entered the fray of a tense Dr. Phil episode to offer some nuanced take on abortion and how it is offered as a flawed, short-term means to escape poverty.
‘Unsafe, unwelcoming’: LGBTQ students report facing hostility at school
Patricia Reeves and her husband have tried to make school safe for their child. They pushed administrators at one school to stop students from bullying Milo, who is nonbinary, and withdrew Milo from a different school after a teacher refused to use the correct pronouns. Inside their West Texas home, the parents do their best to replenish their child’s self esteem and resilience — to “build up our little soldier,” as Reeves put it.
NHS tightens restrictions on transgender health care, warns UK parents that transgenderism is often a 'phase'
The United Kingdom's National Health Service is forming new care plans that discourage gender-transitioning for minors, saying gender dysphoria is often a "phase."
Opinion: I Don’t Want Ignorant Parents Dictating the Curriculum of Public Schools
There have been a lot of discussions lately about something called a parental bill of rights. There are various forms of this legislation that have been proposed at both the state and federal levels throughout our country.
Debate as Man Begs Wife To Not Confront His Mom for Rejecting Her Food
A frustrated husband has asked Reddit if he is the a**hole after refusing to criticize his mother, despite his wife's request.
Mom Who Cracked Husband's Safe with Crowbar Backed Online: 'Had No Choice'
Commenters were shocked to learn how little access the mother of two had to her family's financial resources.
Caitlyn Jenner Piles on Trans TikToker, Calls Body Positive Video ‘Absurdity’
Move over Senator Marsha Blackburn. Transgender Olympian Caitlyn Jenner also has some things to say about trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. On Wednesday afternoon, Jenner echoed an earlier tweet from Blackburn, calling a video from Mulvaney “absurdity.” A failed gubernatorial candidate and vocal supporter of all things Republican, Jenner praised the Senator, thanking her for “speaking out and having a backbone.” The comments are especially surprising since Jenner has said in the past that hatred for trans people who don’t pass, or look visibly transgender is “something that needs to change.” The comment from the Tennessee Senator, who Taylor...
Madame Blavatsky, the Woman Who Brought the Occult to America
Blavatsky asserted that she was able to perform extraordinary paranormal feats because she had been given access to an ancient wisdom, known only to a select few.
Man 'Teaching Wife a Lesson' for Not Ironing His Uniform Bashed
"You are not his servant! You're supposed to be his partner!" one commenter told the anonymous Redditor about her situation.
Mom's Reason for Not Attending Son-in-Law Memorial Dragged: 'Overreacting'
A young widow has been supported online for yelling at her mother who couldn't make it to her late husband's memorial.
Top Medical Group Slams Politicians For 'Inserting Themselves' Into Health Decisions
The president of the American Medical Association said he was concerned about "damage to the health of our patients and the health of the nation."
Scary Mommy
