Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake
Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.
Our Staff Prediction for Cardinals at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Arizona Cardinals is ready. The Vikings can hit a 6-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009, a season that nearly netted a Super Bowl appearance. Minnesota is 17-12 (.586) all-time versus the Arizona Cardinals. The...
A Vikings Trade Suggestion that Could Improve the Defense
It’s no secret that Minnesota’s pass coverage has struggled at various points in 2022. While we’ve seen some really good things from the two outside corners, the slot position has been much more of an issue. For this reason, the recent Vikings trade suggestion from PFF is quite reasonable.
3 Players The Packers Should Trade Before The Deadline
Dean Lowry begins the list of 3 players the Packers should trade before the deadline. Lowry is in the last year of his deal and is unlikely to sign with the team in the offseason. The Packers have a plethora of defensive line talent with Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton so moving on from Lowry would not hurt a lot in the short term. Lowry’s production has also not lived up to his potential this season. Through seven games he has only recorded half a sack. Even with the production, there is one huge reason why Dean Lowry is one of 3 players the packers should trade.
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
Aaron Rodgers manifests throwing his teammates under the bus
Green Bay Packers quarterback and free-thinker Aaron Rodgers made it clear over the last year that, in his mind, he knows all the answers better than everyone. And that includes his teammates, whom he threw under the bus during an interview with The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. While the...
Ryan Poles sends another strong message to Bears fans
In trading away DE Robert Quinn on Wednesday, Chicago Bears general manger Ryan Poles is making it clear that he is taking the team’s rebuild into his own hands. Poles dealt Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick with the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 1. The veteran pass rusher is just one of the handful of veterans Poles must make a decision on in the next week.
Bears rumored to be a major factor at the trade deadline
The Chicago Bears will be a team to watch with the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline just one week away. As Chicago continues to build for the future, the team will have a few interesting decisions to make involving players that Bears fans gave grown attached to over the years. Most notably, Bears DE Robert Quinn is rumored to be a trade target for several teams around the league.
Here are grades for select Chiefs players, position groups over the past seven games
The Chiefs enter their NFL bye week at 5-2, and winning records aren’t typically ripe with failures. Here’s how The Star sees it so far, with letter grades for select players.
Jim Leonhard hopes Wisconsin makes coaching decision soon
Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard, a candidate for the permanent coaching job, thinks the school will benefit from a decision soon on who will lead the program going forward. Leonhard told SiriusXM's "Big Ten This Morning" that "bigger conversations are coming soon" about Wisconsin's permanent coaching role. He's 2-1 as...
Chicago Bears promote OL from practice squad as injuries mount
Chicago Bears promoted an offensive lineman this week. The Chicago Bears are putting more faith in undrafted free agents this season. The Bears offensive line is banged up before their Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears will be facing a ferocious pass rush without their center, Lucas Patrick, who had to be carted off the MNF game with a toe injury. He’s expected to be placed on the injured reserve this week. Patrick wasn’t the only offensive line injured this week.
