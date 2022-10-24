Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers Polls: How Do Fans Feel About a Kenley Jansen Reunion?
There were rumblings over the weekend that former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen might be interested in a reunion with his former team. Jansen, who spent 12 years in L.A., including 10 as their closer, went to Atlanta on a one-year deal last offseason and is now a free agent once again.
Tri-City Herald
Dombrowski’s Deadline Maneuvers Draw 2008 Parallels
Blockbuster trades completed just before the deadline don’t often result in a World Series title. It’s the smaller, minor moves that often end up producing big results. This was the case in 2008 when general manager Pat Gillick acquired the likes of Joe Blanton, Scott Eyre and Matt Stairs on the way to a world championship for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Tri-City Herald
How the Phillies Can Upset the Astros and Win the World Series
The Astros have yet to lose in the postseason, going 7–0 vs. the Mariners and Yankees. So how could the Phillies, a club with 87 wins in the regular season, the fewest of any National League playoff team, win four of seven against the American League champs? Here’s a blueprint for how Philadelphia could deliver yet another case of World Series heartbreak from the NL East to Houston.
Tri-City Herald
Bruce Bochy Had Eye on Former Giants Coach
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy reached out to at least one of his former San Francisco Giants coaches about a role with the team. That coach, Ron Wotus, confirmed that during a conversation with KBNR Tonight in San Francisco. He also confirmed that he wasn’t interested. “I talked to...
Tri-City Herald
What’s Next for Giants Following Kadarius Toney Trade?
View the original article to see embedded media. Sometimes actions really do speak more loudly than words. Consider the New York Giants and their decision to trade Kadarius Toney, their disappointing first-round pick from last year. The Giants currently aren't exactly overflowing with top-shelf talent at receiver after losing Sterling Shepard to a season-ending ACL injury and having their supposed No. 1 receiver, Kenny Golladay, currently sidelined with a knee injury, once again fail to get untracked.
Tri-City Herald
Ja’Marr Chase Expected to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is going to miss extended time due to a hip fracture, sources confirmed to All Bengals. Some reports have Chase missing anywhere from 4-to-6 weeks. We're told that the Bengals don't have a set timeline for recovery. He needs the bone to heal.
