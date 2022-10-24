Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
South Dakota ranks as one of the top states in voter power
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When it comes to voting in elections, people are often divided on whether their vote has an impact. Some states, like South Dakota, have greater voting power than others. South Dakota has a small population of less than one million people and that may seem...
Flags to fly at half-staff for former South Dakota Representative
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol will be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of a former Representative who passed away.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Postpartum body changes
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Top sights, sounds and moments from prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota.
dakotanewsnow.com
Chase the Ace Fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics South Dakota has raised more than $100,000 for over 2,750 athletes. The event began a year ago and has now garnered a $253,117 jackpot, split 50/50 with Special Olympics South Dakota and the individual who finds the Ace of Spades. The gameplay of Chase the Ace goes as follows: there are 54 numbered envelopes, each containing a card from a 54 deck of playing cards and one of the cards containing the Ace of Spades.
dakotanewsnow.com
Travel experts advising holiday passengers to book ASAP
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 9 (10-26-22) Updated: 23 hours ago. Top sights, sounds and moments from prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota.
KELOLAND TV
Most voters want change in South Dakota grocery tax, KELOLAND News/Emerson College/The Hill poll says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The majority of respondents support at least some reduction the grocery sales tax, according to a new poll by KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted from October 19-21 from a sample of voters who are most likely to vote...
KELOLAND TV
596,630 South Dakota voters registered for upcoming election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final tally of registered voters for South Dakota’s 2022 general election is in. Secretary of State Steve Barnett told KELOLAND News there were 596,630 registered voters by 5 p.m. Monday, the final day for voter registration. That’s up more than 10,000 voters from the June 7 primary election and an increase of nearly 18,000 (17,964) from the 2020 general election.
Noem with large lead in South Dakota gubernatorial race, says new poll from KELOLAND News/Emerson College/The Hill
However they planned to vote, 74% of the voters expect Governor Kristi Noem to get re-elected.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota medical pot cards rise with ‘pop-up clinics’ (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota’s Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee held it’s second meeting Tuesday at the State Capitol in Pierre. One area that brought discussion was the use of so-called pop-up clinics to help patients get cards that will permit someone to use marijuana for medical treatments. Pierre Police...
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
newscenter1.tv
Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
truedakotan.com
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
dakotanewsnow.com
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 9 (10-26-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the playoffs beginning for most teams in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota the games are getting more important, and Gridiron Greatness is matching the intensity! Click on the video viewer to look back at some of the week’s best sights, sounds and moments!
farmforum.net
Angling opportunities abound in South Dakota: Mark Ermer
Now that fall is upon us and Halloween is just around the corner, I wanted to take this opportunity to remind anglers of some fall and winter fishing opportunities in and around our larger communities. We recently stocked rainbow trout in Wylie Lake in Aberdeen and Lion’s Ponds, also known as 3rd Avenue Pond, in Watertown. Rainbow Trout do not typically occur in such water bodies in this part of the state due to warm temperatures in the summer. But, we stock them to create unique fishing opportunities near our large population centers. Trout need cold water to survive so that is why we stock them in the early spring and fall to take advantage of the cool water periods in these ponds.
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Kristi Noem opting not to take part in SDPB debate
"For a lot of us, we don't want to be Worthington. We don't want to be Sioux City. OK, we want to be Sioux Falls, and the first thing to greet tourists, to greet new entrepreneurs coming into town isn't necessarily a 6 million hog a year slaughterhouse." Startup Pitch...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota sales-tax revenues keep running hot
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State law says the governor shall deliver budget recommendations to the South Dakota Legislature in early December. On Monday, members of the state Council of Economic Advisors met telephonically with key staff from the governor’s budget office to talk about what’s been happening lately in South Dakota, discuss national conditions and to look at the months ahead.
newsfromthestates.com
Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others
The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
KELOLAND TV
Trump defeats Biden in South Dakota in hypothetical 2024 race, poll shows
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If there was a presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and incumbent Democrat Joe Biden in 2024, Trump would win in South Dakota, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted from Oct. 19-21 from...
Millions available for homeowners and renters in South Dakota
Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Did you know that millions of dollars are available to help many residents pay rent or mortgage for your home in South Dakota? For example, the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) has been awarded $10 million for families and residents in South Dakota.
Comments / 0