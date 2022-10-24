Talk about eerie. Production for season 5 of Netflix’s The Crown is well underway, and details are emerging about the inclusion of Princess Diana’s fatal 1997 car crash. Initially reported by TMZ, filming was seen unfolding at the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, fit with a Mercedes-Benz vehicle and paparazzi swarming the car. Production is said to be following an almost exact route of the August 31, 1997, crash, which resulted in the deaths of Diana, then-boyfriend Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul.

11 HOURS AGO