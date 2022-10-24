ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

Anna Delvey Reveals Plans to Launch ‘Delvey Show’ Podcast, Write a Book

Planning for the future. Anna Delvey reveals her job aspirations following her release from prison during an exclusive interview with In Touch. As she looks forward to “getting released on house arrest,” Anna – whose real name is Anna Sorokin– says she’s planning to start a podcast, write a book, focus on her art and hopes to start a law apprenticeship. “I am looking into options,” she tells In Touch.
Tri-City Herald

The Queen of Halloween! Vanessa Hudgens’ Most Iconic Costumes Over the Years: Photos

Nobody does Halloween quite like Vanessa Hudgens! Over the years, the High School Musicalstar has become the queen of October, showing off her eclectic costumes all throughout the month of October. “I do everything Halloween, everything! It’s my favorite holiday, so I start celebrating … I mean, I was going...
Tri-City Herald

‘The Crown’ Production Films Princess Diana Car Crash Scene in Exact Paris Location: Details

Talk about eerie. Production for season 5 of Netflix’s The Crown is well underway, and details are emerging about the inclusion of Princess Diana’s fatal 1997 car crash. Initially reported by TMZ, filming was seen unfolding at the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, fit with a Mercedes-Benz vehicle and paparazzi swarming the car. Production is said to be following an almost exact route of the August 31, 1997, crash, which resulted in the deaths of Diana, then-boyfriend Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul.

