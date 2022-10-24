Read full article on original website
Anna Delvey Reveals Plans to Launch ‘Delvey Show’ Podcast, Write a Book
Planning for the future. Anna Delvey reveals her job aspirations following her release from prison during an exclusive interview with In Touch. As she looks forward to “getting released on house arrest,” Anna – whose real name is Anna Sorokin– says she’s planning to start a podcast, write a book, focus on her art and hopes to start a law apprenticeship. “I am looking into options,” she tells In Touch.
The Queen of Halloween! Vanessa Hudgens’ Most Iconic Costumes Over the Years: Photos
Nobody does Halloween quite like Vanessa Hudgens! Over the years, the High School Musicalstar has become the queen of October, showing off her eclectic costumes all throughout the month of October. “I do everything Halloween, everything! It’s my favorite holiday, so I start celebrating … I mean, I was going...
‘The Crown’ Production Films Princess Diana Car Crash Scene in Exact Paris Location: Details
Talk about eerie. Production for season 5 of Netflix’s The Crown is well underway, and details are emerging about the inclusion of Princess Diana’s fatal 1997 car crash. Initially reported by TMZ, filming was seen unfolding at the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, fit with a Mercedes-Benz vehicle and paparazzi swarming the car. Production is said to be following an almost exact route of the August 31, 1997, crash, which resulted in the deaths of Diana, then-boyfriend Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul.
Rihanna: Lift Me Up review – good girl gone drab?
Her first single in six years is a breezy, lightweight ballad for the new Black Panther film – the sound of money not artistry
