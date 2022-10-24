ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

jocoreport.com

Suspect Indicted In May 2022 Double Shooting

CLAYTON – A 20 year-old Clayton man has been indicted on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Maynor Flores-Salinas, 20, of Everette Avenue, Clayton was named in a criminal indictment by a Johnston County Grand Jury. On May 24, 2022 Flores-Salinas reportedly shot...
CLAYTON, NC
WITN

Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Two arrested in Edgecombe Co. on drug & gun charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing a license checkpoint on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run when they searched a black Nissan with Jermaine Hewitt and Jaylem Jones inside.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - One person was killed after they were hit by a car while riding a bike in Goldsboro. According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Beech Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident. The cyclist was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Their name has not been released.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

New cameras lead to break in case for Roanoke Rapids police

While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers are tools for public safety and are not intended not to spy on anyone. While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

