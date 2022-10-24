Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Suspect Indicted In May 2022 Double Shooting
CLAYTON – A 20 year-old Clayton man has been indicted on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Maynor Flores-Salinas, 20, of Everette Avenue, Clayton was named in a criminal indictment by a Johnston County Grand Jury. On May 24, 2022 Flores-Salinas reportedly shot...
WITN
Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
cbs17
Man arrested in Nash County for trafficking cocaine while on federal probation, receives $3 million bond: sheriff
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in Nash County on Thursday for trafficking cocaine while he was on federal probation, according to the county’s sheriff’s office. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Alexis De’Jesus Soler of Florida for supplying kilogram quantities of cocaine into...
cbs17
Juveniles jumped man legally carrying gun at Food Lion, stole firearm, Zebulon police say
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night. Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.
20-year-old clerk charged after selling alcohol to driver who later crashed in Johnston County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. — A 20-year-old store clerk has been charged after authorities say they sold alcohol to another 20-year-old who crashed their vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Nashwan Abdulraqeb Ali, 20, from Clayton, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age. According...
NC man flips car after leading deputies on 100+ mph chase, deputies say
Edgecombe County deputies said they arrested a man after he led them on a chase which ended in him flipping his car.
Four arrested on weapon of mass destruction charges in North Carolina
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of four North Carolina men on charges of possession of a weapon of mass destruction. On Monday at about 4 p.m., an NC State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside Tarboro. The trooper called for assistance and was […]
Police: Man facing charges in deadly Raleigh crash
Raleigh police say one man is in custody after a crash killed a man walking on the side of a street and seriously injured someone else.
cbs17
BUSTED: 2 found with drugs, guns, 116 rounds in Edgecombe County, deputies say
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County deputies say two men were arrested after a license checkpoint led to a drug bust. Deputies said they held a license checkpoint Friday on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run, when they saw a black Nissan with two men inside. They...
WITN
Two arrested in Edgecombe Co. on drug & gun charges
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing a license checkpoint on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run when they searched a black Nissan with Jermaine Hewitt and Jaylem Jones inside.
WITN
Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - One person was killed after they were hit by a car while riding a bike in Goldsboro. According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Beech Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident. The cyclist was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Their name has not been released.
cbs17
Goldsboro driver hits and kills cyclist, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A cyclist is dead after a vehicle hit him on Thursday afternoon in Goldsboro, police said. On Thursday at 3:52 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 1200 block of East Beech Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident where a car hit a cyclist.
New cameras help Roanoke Rapids police make arrest in U-Haul theft
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — Police in Roanoke Rapids say automated license plate reading cameras are helping them solve crimes, including an arrest made this week for a stolen U-Haul truck. While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers are...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man wanted after he and other driver were driving, shooting guns at each other
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are searching for a man they say was driving across the county with another driver shooting shots at each other. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says it has felony charges out for Kendric Knight, of Conetoe, who was driving a Dodge Charger. Deputies...
cbs17
Barbershop party leads to man shot in Rocky Mount; suspect arrested, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a Sunday night party left a man in critical condition, police said. Police responded to a shots-fired call at Wade’s Barber Shop in the 200 block of Middle Street. Officers eventually found a man suffering from multiple gunshots in the barbershop parking lot, police said.
WITN
Fight at J.H. Rose High School sends one student to hospital, other in custody
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fight at a Greenville high school this afternoon has sent one student to the hospital and another in police custody. Greenville police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the fight at J.H. Rose High School happened around 1:00 p.m. She said it was between two underage students...
18-month-old among six shot when gunfire erupts at celebration of life, NC cops say
The child was shot multiple times, officials said.
WRAL
New cameras lead to break in case for Roanoke Rapids police
While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers are tools for public safety and are not intended not to spy on anyone. While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers...
Man left with serious injuries after shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Police say the shooting took place at The Village at Washington Terrace apartments on June Lane.
Who killed Ja’Zari? A family seeks justice after Dudley High School senior killed in shooting
17-year-old Ja’Zari Harper will never get a chance to go to his prom, walk across the stage or fulfill his dreams like many high school seniors plan to do. Ja’Zari Harper was a senior at Dudley High School in Greensboro who will never get the chance to go to his prom or walk across the stage at the coliseum like many of his peers will do in the Spring.
