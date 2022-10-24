ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately

You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
6 Dependable Limo Services For Your Western New York Wedding

There's no better way to travel from place to place on your wedding day than a limo. If it's a stretch limo or a party bus, these are some of the best places to get them. How many times have you been on social media this summer and seen a bunch of videos of bridal parties living it up in a limo? They've got a laser show going and the music is pumping and someone is dancing in the middle of the bus wearing sunglasses.
NEW YORK STATE
Buffalo NY
