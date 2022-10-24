Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Owner working to save historic Biloxi home facing “Demolition by Neglect”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The future is uncertain for one of Biloxi’s oldest homes with a beach view. Neighbors of the property in Edgewater Estates want something done about the house that’s suffered years of neglect while the owner is hopeful the historic home will be saved. The...
WLOX
REMINDER: Hwy 49 construction is now underway
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As of Sunday night, two-week construction to replace the crossing on Highway 49 south of I-10 near Creosote Road is officially underway. The construction is to replace deteriorating crossing panels, which would in place make the crossing smoother and safer for drivers. This is expected to take at least two weeks; Kansas City Southern anticipates the project will end on November 5.
WLOX
Necromancers ride rampant through Ocean Springs during annual Witches Ride
The project started this year and officials say it’s making a big difference. Harrison County leaders celebrated the opening of North Park Estates in Gulfport. It’s an affordable housing community that provides a place to stay for eligible low-income families, the elderly, and those with disabilities. Increasing clouds...
WLOX
Harrison County leaders celebrate opening of North Park Estates
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County leaders celebrated the opening of North Park Estates in Gulfport. It’s an affordable housing community that provides a place to stay for eligible low-income families, the elderly, and those with disabilities. “Where you live does make a difference,” said Gulfport councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines....
WLOX
Jackson County District 4 finding success in trash for fines program
Harrison County leaders celebrated the opening of North Park Estates in Gulfport. It’s an affordable housing community that provides a place to stay for eligible low-income families, the elderly, and those with disabilities. Increasing clouds and breezy Friday; potentially stormy Saturday. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert...
Picayune Item
Poplarville man dies in single vehicle crash in Picayune
A Poplarville man died after being involved in a single vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.
wxxv25.com
Father and son escape Gulfport house fire uninjured
A father and son are safe after escaping a house fire in Gulfport. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley tells News 25 the two were home when the fire started around 1:45 yesterday afternoon. It happened at a large two-story building at 17th Street and Eastward Drive. Firemen arrived just three...
WLOX
Two people escape burning home in Gulfport
Today is going to be gorgeous! It will be mostly sunny with pleasant afternoon temperatures in the 70s. You will need your sunglasses today. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the 50s. Friday will still be a nice day, but we expect more clouds to begin filtering into South Mississippi ahead of a low pressure system. That system will bring us our highest chance for rain on Saturday. It will be a bit muggy and windy as the low pressure system moves through. We are also expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms pretty much all day. There is a marginal risk (1 out of 4 risk) of flooding rain and damaging thunderstorms. Rain amounts of one to two inches will be possible across South Mississippi by Saturday’s end, with some isolated higher totals possible. The rainfall will be great for our drought. The new drought monitor came out today, and we are now in a moderate drought.
Police: Mississippi man dies after being ejected from wreck on interstate
A Mississippi man died after being involved in a single-vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.
wxxv25.com
Fire service battles two fires overnight in Harrison County
Harrison County firefighters battled two house fires overnight, but there were no injuries. The first happened around 11 last night, a sheriff’s deputy on patrol discovered a home on fire on Bethel Road in North Harrison County. When firefighters responded, they found no one in the house. The home was a complete loss.
WLOX
Two fires blaze in Harrison Co. overnight
It’s been very warm and muggy this morning. A cold front will bring a broken line of showers and storms in the early afternoon. However, not everyone is guaranteed to see rain today. Highs will be in the low 80s. After the front passes, we’ll notice a drop in the humidity. It will turn much cooler and drier this evening.
WLOX
WATCH: Gulfport mayor defends chief of police, handling of investigation surrounding officer-involved shooting
It’s a gorgeous day! We’ll see nothing but sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. It’s getting chilly again tonight, and the sky will stay clear. We’ll drop into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. Friday will be dry, but rain chances return by the weekend. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
LIVE: A look ahead of trial for Carl the Rooster murder suspect
It’s a gorgeous day! We’ll see nothing but sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. It’s getting chilly again tonight, and the sky will stay clear. We’ll drop into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. Friday will be dry, but rain chances return by the weekend. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Sea Wolves getting geared up for home debut this week
Carl the Rooster killer found guilty, attorney insists she didn’t do it. The woman accused of killing Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of animal cruelty on Wednesday, but her attorney maintains she is innocent. Loved ones say last goodbyes to teen killed in Gulfport shooting.
Human remains found in woods near Camp Shelby
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. FCSO officials said the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was responding to a report of illegal game-related activity on the north end boundary line of […]
WLOX
Happy Halloween! Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend...
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tons of spooky events are happening all over the coast this weekend. Here’s a list of options for Halloween lovers:. *** NOTE: Some of the listed events require purchasing tickets. Websites and Facebook pages are linked when available. Thursday, October 27. BAY ST. LOUIS: Haunted...
WLOX
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office makes policy changes after fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is making some changes after a man was shot and killed by a deputy in July. The man was killed on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. He was being served with a writ that would commit him […]
WDAM-TV
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two brothers were arrested in Forrest County Wednesday night after law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the warrant at a home on North 38th Avenue in Hattiesburg as a part of a joint investigation.
WLOX
Annual Krebs Cemetery tour showcases history of seafarers
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The ghosts of local Seafarers haunted the 16th annual LaPointe Krebs Cemetery Tour. The event is a chance for a spooky fun time and a chance to learn about some Pascagoula history. Hundreds walk through a long-standing site in Mississippi. “We have the oldest building stand...
Comments / 0