Nax̲shag̲eit Solo Artist Exhibition opening at the Alaska State Museum
Alison Bremner Nax̲shag̲eit, Lil Baby with the Brass Knuckles Wallpaper, 22kt gold leaf on wood board, 2022. (Courtesy photo Alaska State Museum) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Titled "Midnight at the Fireworks Stand", artist Alison Bremner Nax̲shag̲eit considers the way in which western contact shapes Indigenous communities.
Confronting Rising Bills & Flat State Funding, Alaska Schools at a Fiscal Cliff
This week, the Anchorage School District announced that it is considering the closure of six elementary schools amid a projected $68 million budget shortfall. Anchorage isn’t the only district facing a major fiscal problem. At the end of the last school year, Fairbanks closed three schools. In Juneau, the school board is considering whether to […]
Forest Service asks to keep Mendenhall Lake gates clear
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The USDA Forest Service requests people not to park in front of the gates at Mendenhall Lake Campground until November 1st due to the Huskies haunted drive-thru. The parking closure in front of the gates runs from October 25th to November 1st, due to setup and...
Ketchikan music fans flock to Juneau for Dude Mountain show
Jillian Pollock says she’d follow Dude Mountain to the ends of the earth. So far, that hasn’t been necessary. But Pollock did fly from Ketchikan to Juneau with a bunch of friends to catch their hometown band at the Crystal Saloon on Saturday night. “We’ve been talking about...
Alaska Seaplanes to break ground on new Juneau Cargo Facility
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Seaplanes will break ground on a new cargo facility at the Juneau International Airport this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m., at a brief ceremony at the building site, adjacent to the North Terminal. The groundbreaking event will be attended by Alaska Seaplanes and Juneau Airport...
Valley Transit Center set to open along with new bus schedules
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ announced the November 7th opening of the new Valley Transit Center on Mendenhall Road. The Valley Transit Center (VTC) will serve as a valuable addition to the Capital Transit system, and be utilized as a centralized hub for route transfers within the Valley. Alec Venechuk,...
Juneau Assembly approves borough-wide tax abatement
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Assembly has approved a change to the city's tax abatement program, allowing for the program to be used areawide. Tax abatement was previously centered on the downtown area, but in an effort to address housing and encourage development in Juneau, the approved ordinance expands tax abatement for qualifying new housing developments borough-wide.
Juneau Disc Golf wraps up tournament season
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sunday was Juneau Disc Golf Club's last tournament of the year. It was named "Tombstone Doubles" for it was teams of twos, and people were in costume. The final tournament took place at the Aant'iyeik course, which is located just past Auke Rec. Kassie Struble, treasurer...
City green lights Glory Hall’s affordable housing project in downtown Juneau
Juneau’s Glory Hall has been granted a conditional use permit to convert the space that used to house its emergency shelter into a seven-unit affordable housing complex. Nearly a full year after they first applied for the permit, Glory Hall staff and their lawyer went before the city’s planning commission for the last time on Tuesday night.
The Glory Hall still wants a permit for its affordable housing project in Juneau
For almost a year, the Glory Hall has been trying to get a permit to convert the space that used to be a 50-bed shelter to a 7-unit affordable housing complex. The project’s fate could be decided at a Planning Commission meeting Tuesday night. The nonprofit moved its shelter...
Teen dead after pickup truck crash into lake near Juneau
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The teenage driver of a pickup truck died early Tuesday morning after police say it rolled off a Juneau road and into a lake. The Juneau Police Department said in a release that two teen passengers were ejected in the crash. One man, 19, walked to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, while police say they haven’t been able to locate the other man, an 18-year-old passenger. Both are from Juneau.
