Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson & Creative Time Link Up For Live Jazz & Libations At The Nines To Celebrate Charles Gaines

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Laura Brown & Sézane's Morgane Sézalory Say 'Salut' To Announce Their Collaboration
It went down in the DMs—such is how Laura Brown’s upcoming partnership with Sézane came to be. Last night over an intimate dinner at a private residence in Tribeca, Brown told guests that the French brand’s founder, Morgane Sézalory, first reached out to her via Instagram private message to tell her she liked her vibe. And the rest, is history.
Laetitia Casta Heralds The Return Of Roland Mouret, Gigi Hadid's New Drop, New Music From Rihanna???, & Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode Intel, And More!
Roland Mouret unveils Resort ’23 collection and campaign. Say hello to the new era of Roland Mouret. Today, the brand unveiled its Resort ’23 campaign; the first since its acquisition by Self-Portrait’s parent company SP Collection. Starring front and center is French actress Laetitia Casta, who was captured in Paris by photographer Harley Weir. The collection itself is a love letter to the brand’s DNA and its prevailing celebration of the female form—two words: galaxy dress—with no shortage of flattering silhouettes and sharp, smart tailoring. Mouret called it a “very special collection” to signal “an important new chapter.” “It’s one which looks to my past in order to influence a newer and modern approach to dressing,” he added, mentioning that Casta was the only icon for the job. “I could only think of one woman who could transmit everything—the heritage, future, strength and vulnerability—together seamlessly,” he said.
AET REMOULD's latest Patek Philippe combines bright colors to create a different new classic
The rubber strap Biscay Green timepiece emerges as a classic by the brand known for remaking and remoulding the finest of the timepieces of the world. Many successful brands and businesses have proved their mettle by rising from the ground up through the years. The successes of these brands have even instilled more hope, positivity, and motivation among other budding brands and businesses across the world. However, not all have gone ahead in becoming unique success stories. Ever wondered what could be the reasons that might have helped a handful of them survive the competition and thrive in those overly competitive industries? Well, among several factors, it all boils down to the visions of the founders and the brand as a whole. Experts say that some of these brands attain massively because they focus on offering uniqueness to their target demographic while focusing the most on optimizing the tech advancements of the world.
Vermeer's 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' back on display
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” went back on display at the Netherlands’ Mauritshuis museum Friday, a day after climate activists targeted the 17th-century masterpiece. “We are incredibly grateful that ‘The Girl’ remained undamaged and is back in her...
Chaka Khan Rocks The Angel Ball
For the first time since 2019, the Angel Ball finally returned to an in-person event at Cipriani Wall Street, raising a whopping $2.9 million for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation. The gala has more of a wedding/family affair than your typical fundraiser and last night kept that vibe going. Over the years, they’ve welcomed performers such as Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, Gloria Gaynor, and Kool and the Gang, and last night it was Chaka Khan’s turn to bring the crowd to their feet. The Grammy award-winner sang her classics, “I’m Every Woman,” “Ain’t Nobody,” and “Tell Me Something Good.”
