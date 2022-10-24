Who is ‘American Underdog’ Kurt Warner’s Wife? Everything To Know About Brenda Warner

Hall of Famer Kurt Warner’s wife, Brenda Warner , a former Marine, leads an interesting life as the spouse of one of the greatest football players of all time.

When the two met, the University of Northern Iowa made Kurt a backup quarterback for his entire tenure on the team. Looking back, they probably feel pretty foolish about this now, but at the time, the NFL was a pipe dream for a guy like him.

At the age of 21, Kurt was watching his NFL dreams slip through his fingers. The recently-discharged Marine and struggling mother of two must have been quite smitten to give the failing quarterback her time, but they made it work.

Scroll down to find out how the famed footballer and wife have remained resilient through life’s ups and downs: