ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Who is ‘American Underdog’ Kurt Warner’s Wife? Everything To Know About Brenda Warner

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2003dj_0il1H15900

Hall of Famer Kurt Warner’s wife, Brenda Warner , a former Marine, leads an interesting life as the spouse of one of the greatest football players of all time.

When the two met, the University of Northern Iowa made Kurt a backup quarterback for his entire tenure on the team. Looking back, they probably feel pretty foolish about this now, but at the time, the NFL was a pipe dream for a guy like him.

At the age of 21, Kurt was watching his NFL dreams slip through his fingers. The recently-discharged Marine and struggling mother of two must have been quite smitten to give the failing quarterback her time, but they made it work.

Scroll down to find out how the famed footballer and wife have remained resilient through life’s ups and downs:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
The Spun

Legendary Golfer, Wife Announce They're Getting Divorced

Legendary golfer Tom Watson and his wife announced their divorce on Monday. Watson and longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade got engaged in May and were married in July. On Monday, Wade announced they have separated. "Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road...
The Spun

JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News

The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
shefinds

Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions

Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
TAMPA, FL
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Outsider.com

Kurt Warner Slams Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: ‘Time to Walk Away’

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has a message for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: it’s time to hang up the cleats. During a recent interview, Warner admitted that both NFL legends must cross the finish line soon. The controversial statement comes after both quarterbacks have struggled to start this season.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
ETOnline.com

Alex Rodriguez Is a Proud Dad As Daughter Natasha Sings the National Anthem at NBA Game

Alex Rodriguez is gushing over his 17-year-old daughter, Natasha. The former baseball star shared a video of his eldest child singing the national anthem at Tuesday night's NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves, declaring that he's "so proud" of her performance at the high-profile event. "Wow!"...
wegotthiscovered.com

Gisele Bündchen shades the heck out of Tom Brady in an Instagram post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid divorce rumors

At this point, it seems inevitable that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are headed for imminent divorce. Split rumors have been circling for weeks after it was first reported in September that the couple of more than 15 years were living apart following Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL and then hastily un-retire just 40 days later.
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Andrew Luck Is Trending Following Colts' Quarterback News

With the news that the Indianapolis Colts are benching Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger, Andrew Luck is once again trending on NFL Twitter. Luck's untimely retirement in 2019 has set the Colts on a never-ending quest to fill their hole at quarterback. Ryan was the latest solution they tried, but it doesn't appear he will work out, just like Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz before him..
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Thought Andre The Giant Was Going To Kill Him

Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant had one of the most iconic wrestling rivalries in history, but their issues were not always contained inside the ring. According to Mario Mancini on the latest episode of "The Mario Mancini Show," Hogan once thought Andre was going to legitimately kill him, which led to him, "screaming down the hallway."
The Spun

Longtime NFL Punter Announces He's Officially Retiring

After 19 seasons of professional football, veteran punter Jon Ryan is stepping away from the game. Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the 40-year-old whose spent the past several years playing in Canada is ready to call it a career. “I mean, you’ve got to hang them up eventually,”...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

232K+
Followers
23K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy