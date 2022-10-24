With winter weather on the horizon, natural gas provider Spire is looking to raise rates to as much as about 13%. Its proposal is pending approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission, but the plan is facing criticism from many of its customers who are already paying inflated prices in other sectors. In St. Louis, tragedy struck on Monday when a shooter killed a teacher and a student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School before being fatally shot by police officers. And, across the Midwest, farmers are pulling in revenue through corn mazes and pumpkin patches as a way to supplement farming expenses. Read on for your Tuesday morning news.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO