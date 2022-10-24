Read full article on original website
Sullivan Independent News
Ronald D. Cecil
Ronald D. Cecil, 77, of Sullivan, MO, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Ron was born on July 15, 1945 in Parma, Missouri to Jesse and Nerva (Buckley) Cecil. Ron worked as a cab driver for Laclede Cab Company for many years...
Sullivan Independent News
Jacob ‘Lee’ Summers
Jacob “Lee” Summers of Bourbon, Missouri was born on Sunday, July 6, 1930, to William and Lennah (King) Summers. He passed away in Sullivan Missouri, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the age of 92. Lee served his country in the United Stated Air Force during the Korean...
Sullivan Independent News
Rose M. Turnbull
Rose M. Turnbull, 80, of Gerald, Missouri passed away at her home, with her loving husband by her side, on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Rose Marie was born on March 6, 1942 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Ernest and Rosanne (Phelan) Lee. She grew up and attended grade school at Saint James Catholic School and graduated from Saint Johns High School. Shortly after graduating high school, Rose went to work at Bell Telephone for a few years.
Sullivan Independent News
Lorraine A. Dudzik
Lorraine A. Dudzik, 78, of Rosebud, MO passed away peacefully on September 18, 2022 at Life Care Center of Sullivan. Lorraine Audrey Edwards was born September 20, 1943 in St. Louis, MO to Roy B. and Alice (Brand) Edwards. She graduated from Sullivan High School, class of 1961, and went on to pursue a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri – Columbia. Lorraine was united in marriage to Frank J. Dudzik on February 2, 1963, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Sullivan, MO. To this union, three children were born: Matthew, Laura, and Dawn.
Sullivan Independent News
John D. Schmidt
John D. Schmidt, 66 of Washington, MO formerly of Sullivan passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. John David was born on March 26, 1956 in Washington, Missouri to Newell A. and Shirley Mae (Schlueter) Schmidt. He attended Saint Anthony Catholic grade school and graduated from Sullivan High School in the class of 1974. John attended Missouri Western in St. Joseph, MO to play football then transferred to the University of Missouri - Rolla to obtain his degree in Petroleum Engineering Management in 1979. John was employed by Blackmore and Glunt from 1979 until retirement in 2018 and continued on a consulting basis until his passing.
Sullivan Independent News
Doris Irene Chapman Hall
Doris Irene Chapman Hall, 91, of Owensville, Mo., passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Gasconade Manor in Owensville. Doris was born Jan. 20, 1931, to Arthur and Nellie (Brickey) Bruce in Wright County, Mo. She was united in marriage to Clarence (Chippie) Chapman on Nov. 24, 1949, at St....
Sullivan Independent News
Jerry E. Payne
Jerry E. Payne of Cuba, MO was born on Monday, July 21, 1952, in DeSoto, MO to Homer E. Payne and Nellie Bernice Payne, nee Ferris. He passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 70 years, 2 months, and 13 days. Jerry attended...
myleaderpaper.com
Accident in De Soto leaves Farmington teen seriously injured
A Farmington teenager was seriously injured Tuesday, Oct. 25, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Baisch Drive southeast of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7 p.m., Emily A. Keener, 36, of Farmington was driving north in a 2006 Ford 500 car when she lost...
Missouri Teacher Died Monday as She Was Protecting Her Students
What was and is a scene of tragedy Monday at a St. Louis school as a shooter killed 2 is now also a story of heroism. Multiple reports say that one of the 2 killed Monday was a Missouri teacher who saved many students lives while losing her own. As...
Sullivan Independent News
Bourbon Boosters Hoping To Restore Mural
The mural splashed across the wall of Bourbon Blooms has seen better days. The paint is fading after nearly 20 years and the Bourbon Boosters are hoping to restore its glory. Bourbon Ward 2 Alderwoman Mary Heywood told the city council Tuesday that night the Boosters are looking at ways of making it happen.
Sullivan Independent News
Chamber Board Hires Lewis As Executive Director
The Sullivan Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is pleased to announce the hiring of Emily Lewis for the position of Executive Director. Emily has started her new position part-time at the Chamber office and will officially join the team full-time in November jumping right into Chamber events like the Spooktacular, Rooftop Food Drive, and two Christmas events.
KSDK
Listing the Lou: Lakefront property in Pacific MO. is on the market!
ST. LOUIS — Malik recently met up with Christie Lewis of Keller Williams to check out her listing at 2740 Goose Landing Dr. in Pacific MO. 63069. Christie explained that she loves selling not just St. Louis, but the surrounding areas like Pacific. "One of the neat things about...
Schnucks newly-acquired Fricks Market stores open this week
This week marks the opening of two newly-acquired Schnucks stores located in Sullivan and Union, Missouri.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Two killed in school shooting; alderwoman seeks payment from Washington University
With winter weather on the horizon, natural gas provider Spire is looking to raise rates to as much as about 13%. Its proposal is pending approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission, but the plan is facing criticism from many of its customers who are already paying inflated prices in other sectors. In St. Louis, tragedy struck on Monday when a shooter killed a teacher and a student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School before being fatally shot by police officers. And, across the Midwest, farmers are pulling in revenue through corn mazes and pumpkin patches as a way to supplement farming expenses. Read on for your Tuesday morning news.
stlmag.com
Restaurateur Brandi Artis opens two St. Louis restaurants and plans for more
This article appeared in the November 2022 issue of St. Louis Magazine under the title, "The Artis(t) in the Kitchen." Brandi Artis had known success as a singer, a nanny, and a diamond seller for a large jewelry chain. She attended culinary school, started a catering company, and almost became a real estate agent while in Chicago. Ultimately, the food and beverage industry won her over, resulting in two St. Louis restaurants—4Hens Creole Kitchen at City Foundry STL and Simply Delicious downtown—and at least two more are planned. “This girl is not nearly finished dreaming or achieving,” she says.
Raising Cane’s in the works for Wentzville
Raising Cane's, a popular fast food chain, will soon expand its footprint to Wentzville.
Sullivan Independent News
Willman And Kirk Earn All Conference Honors
Emily Willman and Aiden Kirk earned all conference honors for cross country on Tuesday. The Sullivan Eagles varsity and junior varsity teams competed at the Four Rivers Conference Championships at Big Driver in Washington. Willman took home another second place medal. She medaled in second earlier this season in Washington. She perfected her time from earlier by twenty seconds. Willman earned a spot on the first all conference team. Kirk got an eighth place medal. He earned a spot in the second all conference team.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Gets Last Regular Season Win
The Sullivan Lady Eagles volleyball team finished off their regular season on Monday. The ladies traveled to New Haven and defeated the Lady Shamrocks in four sets. Sullivan’s last loss was against Union on the sixth of October. New Haven won the first set by only two points, 25-23....
Missouri senator says laws should have already been in place to prevent shooting at CVPA
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
