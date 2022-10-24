ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

News Channel 3 Congressional Forum

By Lily Dallow
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – News Channel 3 held a Congressional Forum for District 24 between Congressman Salud Carbajal and challenger Dr. Brad Allen on Sunday, Oct. 23.

News Channel's Scott Hennessee hosted the forum, joined by political analyst and reporter Jerry Roberts and Noozhawk reporter Josh Molina.

Questions asked came from the moderators as well as the community.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The redrawn 24th Congressional district now includes all of Santa Barbara County and portions of San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties. On the ballot voters will see the name of three-term Democratic Representative Salud Carbajal and Republican Challenger Dr. Brad Allen. They didn't actually face off in Sunday afternoon's forum since Carbajal chose
