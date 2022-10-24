Read full article on original website
‘Clarkson’s Farm’ Season 3 Greenlit by Prime Video, Already in Production
“Clarkson’s Farm,” the surprise pastoral smash hit from Amazon Prime Video, has been greenlit for a third season, with production already underway. The show follows former “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson as he re-locates from London to the English countryside and tries to run a farm (called Diddly Squat) often with disastrous results. Fortunately, his trusty farmhands Kaleb, Gerald and Charlie – as well as his wife Lisa – are there to help the man who has been dubbed “Britain’s most unlikely farmer.”
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
'It Was Beyond Shocking’: ‘Black-ish’ Star Describes How She Helped Bring Down Fraudster Boyfriend After Discovering His Lies
"It’s an impact of a tsunami when somebody gets that close to you and you find out it’s all a lie,” Jenifer Lewis said of learning her one-time love interest, Anthony Mariot Wilson, had been lying about his past. "Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis thought she had met...
Vin Diesel, First Human Created by God? Meme Tweet of ‘Adam’ 3D Model Goes Viral
In a stunning development, internet users learned that the actor Vin Diesel bears an uncanny resemblance to scientists’ best guess of what Adam, the very first human who existed on Earth, looked like. According to a tweet indie theater operator Alamo Drafthouse NYC posted Thursday, “Scientists at Princeton University...
