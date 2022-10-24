“Clarkson’s Farm,” the surprise pastoral smash hit from Amazon Prime Video, has been greenlit for a third season, with production already underway. The show follows former “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson as he re-locates from London to the English countryside and tries to run a farm (called Diddly Squat) often with disastrous results. Fortunately, his trusty farmhands Kaleb, Gerald and Charlie – as well as his wife Lisa – are there to help the man who has been dubbed “Britain’s most unlikely farmer.”

3 HOURS AGO