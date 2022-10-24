Read full article on original website
Niagara Falls woman arrested for allegedly stealing truck, car chase in Monroe County
A Niagara County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck last week. Alicia Carrier, 27, of Niagara Falls was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck from a landscaping company on October 22. The next day, troopers say they received multiple calls about an erratic vehicle going eastbound on...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Benefit For Three Teenagers From Deadly Drunk Driver Crash
Come on out to the benefit being held at the VILLAGE GREEN PUB located at 311 North Union Street in Olean, NY from 12-5 to help support all 3 victims of the horrific crash that happened in Portville, NY on September 3rd. “The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office said Skyler J....
Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
wesb.com
PSP Investigating Shinglehouse Burglary Attempt
The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in investigating a burglary in Shinglehouse. According to Troopers, an unknown person or people tried to break into a building on Falkner Road, causing damage to the door. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police barracks...
Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
erienewsnow.com
Dump Truck Crashes In Chautauqua County Pond
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A dump truck filled with gravel crashed into a pond in northern Chautauqua County on Thursday. First responders were dispatched to 3983 Waterman Road in Stockton around 5:30 p.m. Reports from the scene indicate the driver was trapped inside of the truck’s cab...
Buffalo woman accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting two pedestrians
A Buffalo woman is accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting two pedestrians on East Amherst Street on Sunday.
Former Buffalo police officer gets probation after alleged domestic violence
The DA's office says the alleged incidents occurred in 2021.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Residents Receive Commendation for Saving Man's Life in City Crash
Two Dunkirk residents have received commendations from the Chautauqua County Legislature for actions they took to save the life of a man who was involved in a fatal four-vehicle crash earlier this year in the city. Legislators Robert Bankoski and Kevin Muldowney presented the commendations to Thomas Brown and former Common Council member Paul VanDenVouver during Wednesday's monthly meeting in Mayville. Bankoski says a truck that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Central Avenue and Howard Avenue on got struck head-on by a speeding vehicle...
Two men arrested for rape of a minor in Chautauqua County in the past two days
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the past two days, two men have been arrested by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office for charges related to intercourse with a child. On Monday, Oct. 24, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of an 18-year-old Conewango, New York, man. The office alleges that an investigation found that the man had sexual […]
Loved ones mourn victims of 198 crash, 16-year-old driver released from custody
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police continue to look into what may have caused a 16-year-old driver to crash an allegedly stolen car on the Kensington Expressway early Monday morning. As they investigate, Buffalo Police released the names of the teens killed in the crash: 19-year-old Marcus Webster 17-year-old Swazine Swindle 16-year-old Kevin Payne 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper […]
Buffalo City Court charge Buffalo man to attempted murder and possession of an illegal gun
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possession of an illegal gun. The Erie County District Attorney's office says David Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to the highest charges in the indictment against him. Smith had an illegal weapon in his vehicle and for attempting to kill someone in a separate incident in Buffalo.
wnynewsnow.com
Six Arrested In Simultaneous Drug Raids
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Six Jamestown residents face a slew of charges following two drug raids on the city’s southside. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executived a search warrants simultaneously at 57 Colfax and 34 Sampson Streets on Tuesday. The SWAT Team arrested...
13 WHAM
4 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. — Four teenagers are dead and two are injured after a rollover crash involving a reported stolen vehicle Monday morning in Buffalo. Police said six teens were in the car when it crashed into a wall on Route 33 around 6:45 a.m., with everyone except the driver thrown from the vehicle.
BPD release victims' names in 33 crash that claimed lives of four teens
chautauquatoday.com
Six people face charges after simultaneous drug raids in Jamestown
A narcotics investigation by multiple police agencies led to a total of six arrests stemming from two drug raids that were conducted simultaneously early Tuesday morning in the city of Jamestown. Around 6:25 am, members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's narcotics investigators executed search warrants at 57 Colfax Street lower apartment and 34 Sampson Street, Apartment 2. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team made entry into both residences. One person was located inside the Sampson Street apartment, and five others were located at the Colfax Street location. A search of the residences revealed a quantity of fentanyl, tapentadol pills, scales, and packaging materials. Aaron Albaugh, Gregory Messere, Charles Riddell and 45-year-old Joseph Thayer were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree and transported to the Jamestown City Jail. Jason Parker is facing the same charges, along with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. All five were being held pending arraignment by a City Court Judge. Alvin Jusino was found to have an active arrest warrant. He was turned over to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office for centralized arraignment. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators, Jamestown Police SWAT Team, Jamestown Police Patrol Division, Jamestown Police K-9, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department K-9, and Jamestown Fire Department.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder in connection to shooting
A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Hopkins Street and possession of an illegal gun in a separate incident.
