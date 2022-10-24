ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

stepoutbuffalo.com

Benefit For Three Teenagers From Deadly Drunk Driver Crash

Come on out to the benefit being held at the VILLAGE GREEN PUB located at 311 North Union Street in Olean, NY from 12-5 to help support all 3 victims of the horrific crash that happened in Portville, NY on September 3rd. “The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office said Skyler J....
OLEAN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

PSP Investigating Shinglehouse Burglary Attempt

The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in investigating a burglary in Shinglehouse. According to Troopers, an unknown person or people tried to break into a building on Falkner Road, causing damage to the door. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police barracks...
SHINGLEHOUSE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Dump Truck Crashes In Chautauqua County Pond

STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A dump truck filled with gravel crashed into a pond in northern Chautauqua County on Thursday. First responders were dispatched to 3983 Waterman Road in Stockton around 5:30 p.m. Reports from the scene indicate the driver was trapped inside of the truck’s cab...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk Residents Receive Commendation for Saving Man's Life in City Crash

Two Dunkirk residents have received commendations from the Chautauqua County Legislature for actions they took to save the life of a man who was involved in a fatal four-vehicle crash earlier this year in the city. Legislators Robert Bankoski and Kevin Muldowney presented the commendations to Thomas Brown and former Common Council member Paul VanDenVouver during Wednesday's monthly meeting in Mayville. Bankoski says a truck that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Central Avenue and Howard Avenue on got struck head-on by a speeding vehicle...
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Loved ones mourn victims of 198 crash, 16-year-old driver released from custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police continue to look into what may have caused a 16-year-old driver to crash an allegedly stolen car on the Kensington Expressway early Monday morning. As they investigate, Buffalo Police released the names of the teens killed in the crash: 19-year-old Marcus Webster 17-year-old Swazine Swindle 16-year-old Kevin Payne 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Six Arrested In Simultaneous Drug Raids

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Six Jamestown residents face a slew of charges following two drug raids on the city’s southside. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executived a search warrants simultaneously at 57 Colfax and 34 Sampson Streets on Tuesday. The SWAT Team arrested...
JAMESTOWN, NY
13 WHAM

4 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in Buffalo

Buffalo, N.Y. — Four teenagers are dead and two are injured after a rollover crash involving a reported stolen vehicle Monday morning in Buffalo. Police said six teens were in the car when it crashed into a wall on Route 33 around 6:45 a.m., with everyone except the driver thrown from the vehicle.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Six people face charges after simultaneous drug raids in Jamestown

A narcotics investigation by multiple police agencies led to a total of six arrests stemming from two drug raids that were conducted simultaneously early Tuesday morning in the city of Jamestown. Around 6:25 am, members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's narcotics investigators executed search warrants at 57 Colfax Street lower apartment and 34 Sampson Street, Apartment 2. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team made entry into both residences. One person was located inside the Sampson Street apartment, and five others were located at the Colfax Street location. A search of the residences revealed a quantity of fentanyl, tapentadol pills, scales, and packaging materials. Aaron Albaugh, Gregory Messere, Charles Riddell and 45-year-old Joseph Thayer were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree and transported to the Jamestown City Jail. Jason Parker is facing the same charges, along with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. All five were being held pending arraignment by a City Court Judge. Alvin Jusino was found to have an active arrest warrant. He was turned over to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office for centralized arraignment. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators, Jamestown Police SWAT Team, Jamestown Police Patrol Division, Jamestown Police K-9, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department K-9, and Jamestown Fire Department.
JAMESTOWN, NY
