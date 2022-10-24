A narcotics investigation by multiple police agencies led to a total of six arrests stemming from two drug raids that were conducted simultaneously early Tuesday morning in the city of Jamestown. Around 6:25 am, members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's narcotics investigators executed search warrants at 57 Colfax Street lower apartment and 34 Sampson Street, Apartment 2. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team made entry into both residences. One person was located inside the Sampson Street apartment, and five others were located at the Colfax Street location. A search of the residences revealed a quantity of fentanyl, tapentadol pills, scales, and packaging materials. Aaron Albaugh, Gregory Messere, Charles Riddell and 45-year-old Joseph Thayer were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree and transported to the Jamestown City Jail. Jason Parker is facing the same charges, along with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. All five were being held pending arraignment by a City Court Judge. Alvin Jusino was found to have an active arrest warrant. He was turned over to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office for centralized arraignment. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators, Jamestown Police SWAT Team, Jamestown Police Patrol Division, Jamestown Police K-9, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department K-9, and Jamestown Fire Department.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO