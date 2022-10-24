BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Adams Publishing Group, which owns community newspapers in 19 states, is purchasing a 13-member Montana newspaper group. Adams Publishing CEO Mark Adams says the purchase of Yellowstone Newspapers is expected to close on Nov. 1. Adams Publishing already owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and the Belgrade News in Montana. Yellowstone Newspapers started in 1965 and now includes the Livingston Enterprise, the Miles City Star, the Laurel Outlook and 10 other papers along with commercial printing operations. The Yellowstone Group employs more than 100 people. The purchase price was not disclosed.

