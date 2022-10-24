Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man charged in double slaying brought back to Omaha from Iowa
OMAHA -- A 27-year-old Omaha man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of his grandmother and great-grandmother has been booked into the Douglas County Jail. Gage Walter, who was extradited from Des Moines on Tuesday, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of...
KETV.com
Omaha metro middle school receives school shooting threat, Douglas County sheriff confirms
ELKHORN, Neb. — Law enforcement confirmed that a school shooting threat was made to an Omaha metro middle school on Thursday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. According to a letter sent to Elkhorn Ridge families...
UPDATE: Law enforcement identifies suspect in Elkhorn school shooting threat
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) received information that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced for firearm and drug trafficking crimes
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 37-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Thursday to more than two years in prison. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Angel Rivas was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for distribution of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. The Chief U.S....
Officials discussing next steps to find victims of suspected Iowa serial killer
Rumors of an alleged serial killer in a small town in western Iowa has made international headlines.
Des Moines Police: Man shot in both legs early Thursday on south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side. Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When […]
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa woman overdosed on heroin while child was in her care
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines woman is charged with child endangerment after police say she overdosed on heroin while a 7-year-old child was in her care. 27-year-old Denali Reid Samuelson is charged. According to court documents, Samuelson was found unresponsive back in September by her...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in Omaha after barricading in hotel room
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man with multiple felony warrants was arrested after he barricaded himself, a woman, and an infant inside of a hotel room in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers tried to do a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Chargernear 108th and L St. at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday. The driver was 30-year-old Dadreon Mason and refused to stop before driving away.
KETV.com
Victim's mom reacts to guilty verdict in Steve Danon trial
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha mother says she's relieved to see her son's abuser convicted in court. Sixty-six-year-old Steve Danon was found guilty on Thursday on 14 charges for sexually assaulting multiple young boys. One local woman says one of those victims was her son Benjamin Holmberg. He died...
kiwaradio.com
Authorities Announce $9 Million In Beef & Pork Stolen From Meatpackers In Iowa And Five Other States
Statewide Iowa — Three men from Miami are under arrest, accused of stealing nine million dollars worth of frozen beef and pork from meatpacking plants in Iowa and five other states. Terry Wagner, the sheriff in Lancaster County, Nebraska, says his department started connecting the dots after finding empty semi trailers that had been stolen from a Grand Island beef packer.
KETV.com
Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school
Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
KETV.com
Cellphone and electronic surveillance help uncover multi-million dollar meat theft ring
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Cellphone records and electronic surveillance Lancaster County Sheriff investigators and Home Land Security Investigations in Omaha to uncover a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting packing plants in six states including Nebraska and Iowa. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said It started with the discovery of two...
Washington Examiner
Investigation opened in Iowa after daughter claims late father was serial killer
Iowa officials are investigating a woman's claims that her late father was a serial killer who may have been responsible for the deaths of 70 women. Lucy Studey, daughter of Donald Dean Studey, said that her father murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, per the Des Moines Register.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman arrested after I-80 pursuit
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 24-year-old Lincoln woman is facing charges after a pursuit on Interstate 80. The Nebraska State Patrol said the incident began around 3 p.m. Wednesday on I-80 near Lincoln. The trooper said they tried to stop a Toyota Highlander for speeding, but the driver fled. NSP said...
Three arrested in $9M meat theft ring that targeted Midwest
Three Floridians have been arrested in connection with a $9 million meat theft ring that targeted the Upper Midwest, including Minnesota. It was announced Tuesday that an investigation by Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in Nebraska had made arrests following the theft of "several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef" in Lancaster County on June 27.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man shot near convenience store
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Des Moines man is recovering after being shot near a convenience store on Tuesday night, according to Pleasant Hill police. Officers responded to a Casey's store, located at 5550 East University Ave., for a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man in...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Killed In Fiery Crash In Iowa
A 32 year old Lincoln man was killed in a one vehicle crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs, Iowa last Sunday morning. Police say 32 year old Darian Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Investigators say Davis was northbound on I-29 around 4:00 a.m. when his...
WOWT
Mayor says lesson learned in Bellevue
The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.l. The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. Omaha police say charges are pending against the man who sparked a police standoff at a southwest Omaha motel. Driver identified...
News Channel Nebraska
Laurel homicide suspect released from hospital, lodged in jail
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities said the suspect in a quadruple homicide has been released from the hospital. The Nebraska State Patrol said 42-year-old Jason Jones, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. Early in the morning on Aug. 5, Jones was found by troopers with...
Iowa woman claims her father was a serial killer
IOWA (WEHT) – A woman in Iowa is claiming that her father, Donald Dean Studey, was a serial killer. She says he was responsible for the deaths of as many as 70 people over a 30 year period. According to the woman, she allegedly helped her dad dispose of victims at the bottom of a […]
