ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
doniphanherald.com

Man charged in double slaying brought back to Omaha from Iowa

OMAHA -- A 27-year-old Omaha man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of his grandmother and great-grandmother has been booked into the Douglas County Jail. Gage Walter, who was extradited from Des Moines on Tuesday, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced for firearm and drug trafficking crimes

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 37-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Thursday to more than two years in prison. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Angel Rivas was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for distribution of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. The Chief U.S....
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested in Omaha after barricading in hotel room

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man with multiple felony warrants was arrested after he barricaded himself, a woman, and an infant inside of a hotel room in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers tried to do a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Chargernear 108th and L St. at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday. The driver was 30-year-old Dadreon Mason and refused to stop before driving away.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Victim's mom reacts to guilty verdict in Steve Danon trial

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha mother says she's relieved to see her son's abuser convicted in court. Sixty-six-year-old Steve Danon was found guilty on Thursday on 14 charges for sexually assaulting multiple young boys. One local woman says one of those victims was her son Benjamin Holmberg. He died...
OMAHA, NE
kiwaradio.com

Authorities Announce $9 Million In Beef & Pork Stolen From Meatpackers In Iowa And Five Other States

Statewide Iowa — Three men from Miami are under arrest, accused of stealing nine million dollars worth of frozen beef and pork from meatpacking plants in Iowa and five other states. Terry Wagner, the sheriff in Lancaster County, Nebraska, says his department started connecting the dots after finding empty semi trailers that had been stolen from a Grand Island beef packer.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school

Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
OMAHA, NE
Washington Examiner

Investigation opened in Iowa after daughter claims late father was serial killer

Iowa officials are investigating a woman's claims that her late father was a serial killer who may have been responsible for the deaths of 70 women. Lucy Studey, daughter of Donald Dean Studey, said that her father murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, per the Des Moines Register.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln woman arrested after I-80 pursuit

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 24-year-old Lincoln woman is facing charges after a pursuit on Interstate 80. The Nebraska State Patrol said the incident began around 3 p.m. Wednesday on I-80 near Lincoln. The trooper said they tried to stop a Toyota Highlander for speeding, but the driver fled. NSP said...
LINCOLN, NE
Bring Me The News

Three arrested in $9M meat theft ring that targeted Midwest

Three Floridians have been arrested in connection with a $9 million meat theft ring that targeted the Upper Midwest, including Minnesota. It was announced Tuesday that an investigation by Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in Nebraska had made arrests following the theft of "several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef" in Lancaster County on June 27.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KCCI.com

Des Moines man shot near convenience store

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Des Moines man is recovering after being shot near a convenience store on Tuesday night, according to Pleasant Hill police. Officers responded to a Casey's store, located at 5550 East University Ave., for a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man in...
DES MOINES, IA
klin.com

Lincoln Man Killed In Fiery Crash In Iowa

A 32 year old Lincoln man was killed in a one vehicle crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs, Iowa last Sunday morning. Police say 32 year old Darian Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Investigators say Davis was northbound on I-29 around 4:00 a.m. when his...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Mayor says lesson learned in Bellevue

The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.l. The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. Omaha police say charges are pending against the man who sparked a police standoff at a southwest Omaha motel. Driver identified...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Laurel homicide suspect released from hospital, lodged in jail

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities said the suspect in a quadruple homicide has been released from the hospital. The Nebraska State Patrol said 42-year-old Jason Jones, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. Early in the morning on Aug. 5, Jones was found by troopers with...
LAUREL, NE
WEHT/WTVW

Iowa woman claims her father was a serial killer

IOWA (WEHT) – A woman in Iowa is claiming that her father, Donald Dean Studey, was a serial killer. She says he was responsible for the deaths of as many as 70 people over a 30 year period. According to the woman, she allegedly helped her dad dispose of victims at the bottom of a […]
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy