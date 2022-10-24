Read full article on original website
Sullivan Independent News
Lorraine A. Dudzik
Lorraine A. Dudzik, 78, of Rosebud, MO passed away peacefully on September 18, 2022 at Life Care Center of Sullivan. Lorraine Audrey Edwards was born September 20, 1943 in St. Louis, MO to Roy B. and Alice (Brand) Edwards. She graduated from Sullivan High School, class of 1961, and went on to pursue a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri – Columbia. Lorraine was united in marriage to Frank J. Dudzik on February 2, 1963, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Sullivan, MO. To this union, three children were born: Matthew, Laura, and Dawn.
Rose M. Turnbull
Rose M. Turnbull, 80, of Gerald, Missouri passed away at her home, with her loving husband by her side, on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Rose Marie was born on March 6, 1942 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Ernest and Rosanne (Phelan) Lee. She grew up and attended grade school at Saint James Catholic School and graduated from Saint Johns High School. Shortly after graduating high school, Rose went to work at Bell Telephone for a few years.
Betty Joan May
Betty Joan May, 88, of Sullivan, Missouri, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Victorian Place of Sullivan. Betty was born in St. Louis, Missouri on September 23, 1933 to the late Ralph Steven and Ethel Leona (Davis) Kinsey. Throughout her life, Betty lived in many different states and countries. For many years, she was employed by the United States Army Civil Service as a secretary for the Aviation and Troop Command in Fort Leonard Wood. Betty loved her cat, Bella, and enjoyed the group of friends she had made at Victorian Place. Betty was a member of Grace Doctrine Church.
George Harold Mund
Mund, George Harold of Bourbon, Missouri was born October 15, 1923, in Farmington, Missouri, to George M. and Lillian (nee Eaves) Mund, and entered into rest, Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Sullivan, Missouri, at the age of 98 years, 11 months and 28 days. He is preceded in death by...
Jacob ‘Lee’ Summers
Jacob “Lee” Summers of Bourbon, Missouri was born on Sunday, July 6, 1930, to William and Lennah (King) Summers. He passed away in Sullivan Missouri, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the age of 92. Lee served his country in the United Stated Air Force during the Korean...
Ronald D. Cecil
Ronald D. Cecil, 77, of Sullivan, MO, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Ron was born on July 15, 1945 in Parma, Missouri to Jesse and Nerva (Buckley) Cecil. Ron worked as a cab driver for Laclede Cab Company for many years...
Chamber Board Hires Lewis As Executive Director
The Sullivan Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is pleased to announce the hiring of Emily Lewis for the position of Executive Director. Emily has started her new position part-time at the Chamber office and will officially join the team full-time in November jumping right into Chamber events like the Spooktacular, Rooftop Food Drive, and two Christmas events.
Albert T. Renshaw
Albert Theodore Renshaw, 80, of Sullivan, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Albert, son of Jesse Renshaw and wife Emily Louise (Hayes), was born November 13, 1941, in Carmi, Illinois. Albert was united in marriage to Brenda (Schafferkoetter) in Sullivan on October 13,...
Jerry E. Payne
Jerry E. Payne of Cuba, MO was born on Monday, July 21, 1952, in DeSoto, MO to Homer E. Payne and Nellie Bernice Payne, nee Ferris. He passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 70 years, 2 months, and 13 days. Jerry attended...
Bourbon Boosters Hoping To Restore Mural
The mural splashed across the wall of Bourbon Blooms has seen better days. The paint is fading after nearly 20 years and the Bourbon Boosters are hoping to restore its glory. Bourbon Ward 2 Alderwoman Mary Heywood told the city council Tuesday that night the Boosters are looking at ways of making it happen.
Sullivan Schnucks Set To Open Thursday
Schnucks, the regional supermarket chain with more than 100 locations, will open in Sullivan on Thursday in the former Fricks building at 45 North Clark. Schnucks acquired the Fricks business in September, adding Sullivan and Union to the franchise. The company is planning a new location in Oak Grove. Read...
26th Rooftop Food Drive Set For Nov. 4
The Sullivan Chamber of Commerce, KTUI Radio and Sullivan Independent News/Missouri Possum Radio will kick off the Chamber of Commerce, "Thanksgiving Challenge," on Friday, November 4, beginning at 7:30 a.m. with the annual Rooftop Food Drive that will celebrate 26 years. The event will be held in downtown Sullivan with...
Sullivan Gets Last Regular Season Win
The Sullivan Lady Eagles volleyball team finished off their regular season on Monday. The ladies traveled to New Haven and defeated the Lady Shamrocks in four sets. Sullivan’s last loss was against Union on the sixth of October. New Haven won the first set by only two points, 25-23....
Willman And Kirk Earn All Conference Honors
Emily Willman and Aiden Kirk earned all conference honors for cross country on Tuesday. The Sullivan Eagles varsity and junior varsity teams competed at the Four Rivers Conference Championships at Big Driver in Washington. Willman took home another second place medal. She medaled in second earlier this season in Washington. She perfected her time from earlier by twenty seconds. Willman earned a spot on the first all conference team. Kirk got an eighth place medal. He earned a spot in the second all conference team.
Lady Eagles Sweep Owensville In Semifinals
Sullivan volleyball is on a roll. The Lady Eagles have been steamrolling their opponents, winning four games in a row. Three out of four games they've swept their opponents. They’ve been a dominant force all season and played in the district championship on Monday, October 24. Results of Monday’s game were not available at press time.
Boys Soccer Falls In Two Games This Week
The Eagles soccer team fell in two games on Monday and Tuesday. Sullivan played the Fox Warriors at home before traveling to Union to play the Wildcats on Tuesday. The Eagles were shut out by Fox, 5-0. Union was victorious on Tuesday, 2-0. Fox. Head Coach Brian Immekus changed his...
Sullivan City Council Will Repeal Ordinance Following State Actions In Pseudoephedrine
The Sullivan City Council had some lengthy discussions Tuesday evening, October 18, on Ordinance #3438, which was passed back in 2010 due in part to helping stop or slow the production of methamphetamine through invdividuals purchasing pseudoephedrine products such as brand names like Claritn D. Alderman Matt Wiegers was approached...
