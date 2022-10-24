Betty Joan May, 88, of Sullivan, Missouri, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Victorian Place of Sullivan. Betty was born in St. Louis, Missouri on September 23, 1933 to the late Ralph Steven and Ethel Leona (Davis) Kinsey. Throughout her life, Betty lived in many different states and countries. For many years, she was employed by the United States Army Civil Service as a secretary for the Aviation and Troop Command in Fort Leonard Wood. Betty loved her cat, Bella, and enjoyed the group of friends she had made at Victorian Place. Betty was a member of Grace Doctrine Church.

