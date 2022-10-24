Pulp are finally back! The band have announced the dates for their first UK and Ireland tour in 10 years, ending in a headline slot at Latitude festival next summer.The Sheffield band will visit venues across London, Dublin and Glasgow, as well as performing two shows in their hometown.Frontman Jarvis Cocker announced the news via Instagram this morning “five minutes before the rest of the world”.“Three months ago, we asked, what exactly do you do for an encore?” frontman Cocker said in the announcement.“Well… An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to...

