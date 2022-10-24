Read full article on original website
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 27, 2022
I am Sasha - Have you been looking for an enthusiastic, motivating companion for all of your outdoor adventures? If so, I’m the girl for you! I have energy to burn and is very athletic. I would thrive in a home with someone who wants to take me places and engage with me both mentally and physically. I am ball obsessed and might make an excellent flyball player! I get along with people of all ages and other dogs but can be picky about my cat friends.
Cheyenne Teen Still Missing 1 Month Later
The Cheyenne Police Department is still searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who ran away from home a month ago. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan "Jonny" Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 25. "He packed his...
Look! Full Details On The Cheyenne Christmas Parade for 2022!
As the calendar flips to November, without bypassing Thanksgiving, we should probably think about the holidays, at least a little, right? Especially when you think of some of the holiday events that may be on the way, like, I don't know, a Christmas Parade. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber Of Commerce...
Most Outrageous Yelp Reviews Of Cheyenne Bars
The word "Karen" gets thrown around a lot when you think of customers torturing people working in the food service or customer service industry. We've all seen it. Someone doesn't get their way and they turn into a "Karen". But, if they're not careful, they can turn into an "Atomic Karen" like Stan's dad on South Park. That's a whole different level!
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Update on Cheyenne Shooting
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man killed in a shooting on Monday. On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 3:03pm, Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 4300 block of the East I-80 Service Road for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders. The identity of the victim will be withheld pending formal notification to next of kin.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Marine Corps Ball 2022
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Marine Corps Ball will be taking place at the Terry Bison Ranch on November, 10th!. Tickets are $50 dollars per person at the door. Watch the interview for more information.
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Release Video of Burglar, Ask for Help Identifying Him
The Cheyenne Police Department has released a video of a man who they say burglarized a resident's garage and is asking for the public's help identifying him. According to a department Facebook post, the burglary occurred near the 3100 block of Dillon Avenue. The post did not indicate a date...
Well, Maybe Cheyenne’s Barnes & Noble Isn’t Opening In The Mall?
I mean, your guess is as good as mine at this point. If you Google Barnes & Noble, the Cheyenne store will pop up as a location at the Frontier Mall, but it says "Temporarily Closed", which is what we've seen from this for the past months since they were moved out of their Dell Range location, which Natural Grocers now occupy. That's not really news.
cowboystatedaily.com
George Wienbarg: I Went Undercover For The Cheyenne Police Dept When I Was 17
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When we were growing up pot grew by the acre in the barrow ditches along Old US Hiway 30. Anyone with a pickup who knew what the stuff looked like could pick as much as they wanted and bring it to town to sell or give away.
capcity.news
Homeowner displaced, family pets die in Saturday house fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Saturday house fire on the 600 block of East 19th Street claimed the lives of five family pets as a result of an accident, Cheyenne Fire Rescue said Monday. The Cheyenne Fire Rescue squad was dispatched at 1:09 p.m. for a report of a structure...
thecheyennepost.com
School District Responds to Racism Concerns
Following last week’s events that invoked extensive social media and community-wide attention, Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo has provided staff and the community with information about how the district plans to proceed. “At Laramie County School District 1, we want all students and staff members...
B&N plans to open in permanent location
Barnes & Noble Cheyenne when it was still open -The Retail Photographer. Back around the end of March 2022, Barnes & Noble employees learned the Cheyenne B&N store would be closing to move to a new location, and it appears their plans for the new location have changed!
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/26/22–10/27/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seek public assistance regarding burglary this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking assistance regarding a burglary that occurred this week. The burglary occurred on the 3100 block of Dillon Avenue, where security footage shows a suspect entering a detached garage and stealing outdoor power equipment. Police believe the suspect was able to...
BB Gun Vandals Hit More Than 40 Vehicles, Businesses in Cheyenne
Cheyenne police are working to find whoever is behind a recent string of BB gun vandalism. According to a department Facebook post, more than 40 vehicles and businesses, primarily concentrated in the northeast area of town, have recently had their windows shot out. "Cheyenne Police are contacting persons of interest...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
thecheyennepost.com
The University of Dubuque Honors Cheyenne Alumni at Homecoming
Seven University of Dubuque alumni were honored at Homecoming Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, during the 2022 Alumni Awards Ceremony in Babka Theatre, Heritage Center. Honorees were also recognized during halftime of the football game against Luther College on Chalmers Field. The distinguished alumni honored were Suzanne (Luck) Preiss (C’72) and...
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!
A Freddy's that is currently open, located in Loveland, Colorado -The Retail Photographer. Over ten months ago, an article was posted here at Optopolis that Freddy's was coming to Cheyenne. Things have officially--physically--began rolling at the site of the soon to be Freddy's. Here's a glance at what it'll look like and what to expect!
Snow Possible Between Cheyenne And Rawlins Wednesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is possible today for an area of southeast Wyoming between Rawlins and Cheyenne, with the heaviest snow expected in the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Here's a look ahead for the...
