WSPY NEWS
Aurora police confirm that suspicious individual tried to gain access to IMSA Wednesday
The Aurora Police Department is confirming that a suspicious person tried to gain entry to the Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) on Wednesday at around 7:30. A statement from a police spokesman says there is currently no indication that the incident at IMSA is connected to another series of incidents last month where someone had tried to gain access to schools in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield.
25newsnow.com
Water trouble at Stateville Correctional Center forces some inmates to move
JOLIET (25 News Now) - Some of the inmates as Stateville Correctional Center were moved Thursday. Water problems in the Quarter House at the Joliet Prison started back in August when a mechanical problem took one of the facility’s two water heaters offline. Parts to repair it were delayed...
Labor group: Joliet hospital has punished nurses for complaining about staffing levels
More nurses are speaking out about staffing shortages and discipline being meted out to others who’ve spoken out at a hospital in suburban Joliet.
napervillelocal.com
More kids with RSV than hospital beds in Naperville and elsewhere resulting in long ER waits and scared parents
A surge in children contracting RSV, a serious respiratory illness, is filling pediatric beds at Naperville’s Edward Hospital and other suburban medical facilities and forcing some to wait long hours in ERs or be sent downstate for treatment. The situation is one that’s growing nationally, with medical professionals at...
WSPY NEWS
Domestic incident in Batavia leads to lockdown at schools
Batavia police say what turned out to be a domestic situation in the 400 block of Mill Street led to a lockdown of Batavia High School and HC Storm Elementary School Thursday morning. Police had been called for a report of a burglary in progress at around 8:20 and were...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Councilman Asks Fellow Council Members How Drab do They Want it to Be
The Dixon City Council Chambers has been described as drab with its bare gray walls and one council member wants to do something to make it more presentable. During the most recent City Council meeting, Councilman Mike Venier presented a couple of ideas for beautifying the chamber. Councilwoman Mary Oros agreed that the chamber is drab and needs to look better to properly host the groups and visitors that utilize the room. Her suggestion dealt with collaborating with the Next Picture Show and having traveling art the same way it is done with KSB Hospital.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Warning of ‘Explosion' of Viruses, ‘Scrabble' Variants
With winter coming up, Chicago-area experts are warning that there could be an explosion of viruses in the coming months, with RSV already surging ahead of a feared rise in COVID and flu. Plus, as new variants emerge and spread, which are the most concerning and where do things stand?
kanecountyconnects.com
Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County
October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
Mokena man grows urban farm in a shipping container in his driveway
Derek Drake decided to think outside the box after losing his job during the pandemic.
25newsnow.com
Village of Ohio mourns victim of Sunday morning shooting
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - A small Bureau County community mourned the tragedy of a Sunday morning shooting. On Tuesday night community members held a candlelight vigil in the victim’s honor. Less than 500 people live in the village of Ohio, Illinois. Organizers of the vigil held at First Lutheran...
WSPY NEWS
Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank
---- A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
25newsnow.com
Fraud allegations leveled against Sankoty Lakes developer in lawsuit
SPRING BAY (25 News Now) - A lawsuit alleging fraud has been filed against Sankoty Lakes developer Kim Blickenstaff. The lawsuit was filed earlier this month by the couple who formerly owned the land - Dwayne and Patricia Atherton. A 20-page complaint obtained by 25 News shows conversations between Dwayne...
Deer jumps through window of nursing home in Westmont
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deer jumped through a window of a nursing home in Westmont Wednesday. According to the Westmont Fire Department, a large buck entered Westmont Manor Health and Rehab Center, "knocked two people down and headbutted another person." The buck then jumped through the window and left the building. Fire officials said there were no injuries. Officials have not reported the condition of the deer.
wcbu.org
Original property owner files lawsuit over ecotourism resort in Spring Bay
The original owners of the property that became the Sankoty Lakes resort have filed a lawsuit against noted Peoria developer Kim Blickenstaff, alleging their partnership was spoiled by fraud and breach of contract. The lawsuit filed in Woodford County court centers around the 220-acre ecotourism resort that opened in early...
wfcnnews.com
IL transgender laws generates debate in local school district
FRANKLIN COUNTY - New laws passed in recent years by some state legislatures has ignited debates on transgender restroom and locker room use across the country. Tonight, one Franklin County School District heard from parents and concerned citizens on that debate, which has recently taken center stage within the district.
KWQC
Wahl Clipper in Sterling cutting jobs
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Sterling says it was just informed of layoffs at Wahl Clipper. In an email, City Manager Scott Shumard says they understand it will impact less than 50 employees. Wahl has told the city that all affected employees were met with individually and provided...
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox, Warren, Henry county court Oct. 17-25
Preston M. Robb, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony theft over $500 and class 4 felony fraudulent use of electronic transmission. Jacqueline S. Kellogg, 29, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of cannabis.
starvedrock.media
Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV
A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K
You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
nrgmediadixon.com
Both Drivers of a Two Vehicle Crash Sunday Sent to Rockford Hospitals
Shortly after 4:30 in the afternoon of Sunday October 23, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department was called to a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 and Brooklyn Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a Nissan being driven by 23-year-old Madelyn Stambaugh of Waterman Illinois was traveling westbound on Route 30. At the same time, another vehicle being operated by 89-year-old Eileen Pascarella of Ashton was heading northbound on Brooklyn Road. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads. Brooklyn Road is regulated with stop signs.
