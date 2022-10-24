Read full article on original website
Related
Our Fall Shoe Guide Is Here—Meet the Season's 4 Key Styles
Whether it's already cold where you live or you want to be prepared when the cold front hits (you overachiever, you), you've come to the right place. I've got boots on the brain in a major way, so I've put together a guide to the season's must-know pairs. There are four styles, in particular, that matter most this fall and winter, and to no one's surprise, Sorel's new collection has them all. The brand's footwear is always expertly crafted and designed with current trends in mind, but this time around, the people at Sorel really outdid themselves. In fact, I'd argue these are the only four boot styles you need to know about right now. And don't worry—I've got genius styling ideas for you, too.
15 Cool and Trendy Winter Finds I'm Fully Obsessing Over
It might still be fall, but I am already creating my ideal winter shopping wishlists. There are so many exciting trends circulating right now and since I can't invest in them all, I wanted to figure out which are worth waiting for just a little longer. After sifting through all of my favorite retailers and then some, I was able to narrow down my picks to a slim 15.
I Check Zara Everyday—These Are The 30 Best Dresses, Knits, and Shoes To Order
I looked at my calendar recently and had no idea I had so many exciting things coming up. I’m getting ready to head ton Upstate New York this weekend for a little fall getaway, next week I’m off to Los Angeles for some warmer weather and to celebrate halloween, and dinners and events planned here in the city. As someone who likes to keep busy and is more on the soical side I love having a calendar this full, but with that being said I need to make sure I have great looks to wear to all of my upcoming fall plans. While I do admit I have expensive taste, I like to keep a budget in mind when I do my shopping and Zara always comes through. They have new arrivals coming in constantly and great pieces that can even pass for designer. Right now dresses, knits and shoes are at the top of my list while shopping and while doing my daily Zara deep dive I found everything I was looking for and then some.
Every Fashion Girl Owns One of These 29 Sneakers That Are Ideal for Winter
"A sneaker girl never gets cold." Or at least that's what I thought until I had to carefully waddle through the snow in a pair. Some people are lucky to live in more moderate climates than New York City so can show off our regular kicks, but for us East Coasters, a thick pair of socks is required along with special styles. For me, high-tops and shearling-lined sneakers are currently high on the list for their warmth and protection.
Listen Up: These 5 Fall Outfits From Nordstrom Deserve a Moment
Welcome to Weekday Wardrobe, a series in which one Who What Wear editor or staffer will snap a pic of the outfits they wear from Monday to Friday. We'll break down where you can shop it all to inspire your own everyday style, no matter what's on your weekly agenda.
A French Girl Walks Into Nordstrom—11 Items She’d Buy (And 11 She Wouldn’t)
Ah, two subjects we love to talk about—French-girl style and Nordstrom! While the two subjects don't usually coincide—as of now, there are no Nordstrom locations in France—we like to keep things hypothetical (and fun!) over here so today we’re bring you our ultimate French-inspired guide of what our Parisian fashion friends are likely to buy should they ever find themselves across the pond and wandering into a Nordstrom—along with the items they would likely say, non, merci to.
I'm Going on a Fall Getaway, and These Are the Chic Items in My Carry-On
Every fall, I look forward to escaping from the city and heading to Upstate New York. I can put on Red (Taylor's Version), pack my favorite fuzzy socks and the coziest pieces from my fall collection, and have a little getaway to see the leaves changing, drink wine with friends, and enjoy being outside before it gets too cold. I've already gone upstate once this fall, and unfortunately, it was raining the entire time. This weekend, a few friends and I are making up for it and taking a short trip to Hudson Valley for a do-over. When traveling, I have to have all of my essentials with me. My packing list may be a little longer than others, but what can I say? I like what I like. I keep travel sizes of everything now, and it has been a total game changer for me, so I've rounded up some of the things that I can't travel without. From great beauty products and makeup bags to clothing items and shoes, this list is a guide to almost everything you'll need when taking a quick weekend away. What's even better is that most of these items are on the affordable side, which is always a win.
Bella Hadid Wore a Major 2023 Accessory Trend In a Way That's Puzzling and Cool
Trend queen Bella Hadid is at it again, this time with a 2023 trend that's actually quite classic. I love it when classic items become trendy, so I was thrilled to see that belts of all kinds flooded the S/S 23 runways. But the best pairing of them all (in my opinion, at least) is jeans with a classic leather belt in brown or black, and Hadid seems to fully agree. She wore not one, but two belts with jeans earlier this week. That's right, she wore one through the loops of her baggy low-rise jeans and the other below it around her hips. On paper, you wouldn't think that this styling makes much sense, let alone works, but for what it's worth, Hadid certainly pulled it off.
5 Controversial Shoe Trends My Stylish 58-Year-Old Aunt and I Actually Agree On
My aunt and I definitely have different personal styles, but we agree on specific items more often than not. Our assortment of quality basics and investment pieces are pretty comparable, but it's in the trend department that we differ. I tend to buy into trends more often than her, but when it comes to a shoe trend, she's typically always down. Since there are quite a few controversial shoe trends floating around this season, I thought it would be fun to sit down with her and find out which we both would actually wear.
The 9 Most Perfect Button-Down Shirts, According to Picky Fashion Editors
Ask any Who What Wear fashion editor what their favorite basics are, and button-down shirts will probably be on most lists. They're one of the most versatile items you can own, and can and should be worn year-round. They're also quite trendy at the moment, so we've been wearing them even more as of late. We're not complaining about that.
I Tried On 32 Boots at Nordstrom—Here Are the 12 I'd Actually Take Home With Me
Buying shoes online has never been easy, but thanks to our associate fashion editor Sierra Mayhew, now it is. She zips around the stores of New York City trying on all the trending shoes to report on the comfortability, fit, and style so you never have to make a return again.
The Newest Concealer Trend Is All About Reflecting Light, and I'm So Into It
Just when you think a product has reached the height of its capabilities, a new formulation comes around and changes the game forever. Case in point: what's currently happening to concealer. For a long time, concealer has been the product to reach for to mask a blemish or hide dark circles. If you wanted to mix things up, you could opt for a concealer a couple shades lighter than your skin tone to brighten your under-eye area, but that's about it.
Zara Just Released Its Most French-Girl Collection Yet
If you're not fully familiar with Emmanuelle Alt, her name probably at least rings a bell. Alt served as the editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris for ten years, departing last spring. Alt, who now focuses on styling, has a pared-down aesthetic when it comes to her own personal style, and is known for her impeccable wardrobe of neutral basics. When she wears trends, they're subtle and timeless, like an oversized leather jacket.
36 Epic Sweaters I Want From J.Crew, H&M, Zara, and Mango
This is an admittedly bold statement, but I love sweaters more than any other clothing item. Aside from being cozy, they're ridiculously easy to style, you can find great ones at any and every price point, and you can easily find options to suit any style type under the sun. But let's circle back to price points and focus on the lower end of the spectrum.
I Can't Believe It, But Gifting Season Is Almost Here—16 Items to Shop Now
For those who name gift-giving as one of their love languages, it's officially your time to shine. And for those who struggle in this department, you're going to want to keep reading. Free People's annual gift edit is something I look forward to every year. The brand's curation of winter apparel, soft accessories, puzzles, and games is a one-stop shop for the holiday season. This year, the edit includes some of the chicest outerwear I've seen on the market and bright cashmere knits that play into the color trends of the season. So whether you're looking for gifts for your loved ones or a game to bring to a holiday party, these are the editor-approved items to shop now.
Everyone on TikTok Is Talking About Banana Republic—39 Epic Finds In My Cart
Growing up in Arizona, Banana Republic was a regular stop on many mall shopping excursions that I ventured on. It was a store both myself and my mom loved for their cool takes on Americana fashion and we always stocked up on staples like linen pants and cool utility pieces that are core to their DNA. Recently, the brand reached acclaim for its new direction that is, in short, superb. Our editors have been buzzing about Banana Republic’s excellent new arrivals in our Slack channel and the TikTok community agrees that it deserves all of the hype.
I'm a Beauty Editor—Here's My Curated Shopping List from Credo's Annual Sale
There are tons of good beauty sales, but to be perfectly honest, none hit quite as hard as Credo's annual Friends and Family Sale. Each year, Credo offers major discounts on their coveted beauty products that are typically tough to find on sale. From Thursday, October 20, to Sunday, October...
I Spent the Afternoon Looking at Shopbop Shoes and Basics—I Love These 29
I'm a Shopbop shopper. In fact, I recently shared an edit of the pieces I'm loving. Given my adoration for the retailer, I basically peruse the site on a daily basis to source pieces for myself and uncover special finds to recommend to you, dear readers. On one of my afternoon hunts, I focused specifically on the shoe and basics departments (two categories that get an A+ on the site). And yes, I found a plethora of items I just had to share with you.
I Found Amazing Staples Under $75 That Will Upgrade Your Closet
While there can be a time and a place to invest in more expensive items if that's of interest, you really don't need to spend a ton to add an elevated item to your wardrobe. And yep, examples of that are coming your way below. I took a scroll through some of the stores our editors love (ahem, Nordstrom and Zara) and pulled out a range of items that are under $75 but are quite chic and could easily add a modern twist to your wardrobe thanks to forward design details.
The J.Crew November Collection Is So Pretty—These 13 Items Could Become Staples
J.Crew has been hitting it lately. With Olympia Gayot at the helm of design, each drop over the last few months has been nothing short of, well, fantastic. I recently shared a few elevated basics I love from the fall offering. Well, the brand just dropped its November collection, and… wow.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0