Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Related
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School Shooting
Alexzandria Bell EditMom Keisha Acres Facebook Screenshot. 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell was gifted, and inspiring, but lost her life due to the senseless St. Louis school shooting.
Family previously reported gun to police before St. Louis school shooting
The family of a gunman in Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis previously reported to police that he had acquired a gun and worked with officers to transfer it elsewhere.
St. Louis police were inside school with shooter within 4 minutes and in a ‘firefight’ within 12 minutes
Officials have shared that four minutes after a gunman arrived at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and began opening fire, police entered the school and began searching for the shooter.
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School Shooting
Two are confirmed dead, and 7 wounded, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis Missouri. According to reports, a 19 year old former student Orlando Harris left a note in his car that detailed his isolation and misery shortly before opening fire at the school Monday morning.
St. Louis school shooter's family sought mental health treatment for him and had his gun taken away, police said. Yet tragedy still unfolded
When family members of 19-year-old Orlando Harris grew concerned about his mental health, they seemed to do everything right, the St. Louis police commissioner said.
Man found dead Tuesday laying in north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man was gunned down Tuesday morning in north St. Louis' Vandeventer neighborhood. Gunfire rang out at about 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Sarah St., police said. Once officers arrived, they found 27-year-old James Riley III shot in the middle of the street.
Eerie new photo of St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris scowling in yearbook pic before killing 2 in massacre
AN eerie picture of the St Louis school shooter looking sullen has emerged after he killed two at his former high school on Monday. The yearbook's undated photo shows a gloomy-looking Orlando Harris, 19, with short hair and wearing a white hoodie and black jacket. Harris killed gym teacher Jean...
St. Louis school shooter obtained a gun after his family worked with police to have one removed from their home, officials say
Months before a 19-year-old shooter opened fire Monday inside a St. Louis high school, his family told police he had a gun and had it removed from the home, officials said Wednesday. The family were aware the gunman had mental health struggles and did “everything that they possibly could have...
kttn.com
Missouri man caught with gun, while overdosing on fentanyl, sentenced to six years in prison
U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Wednesday sentenced a man caught with a gun while overdosing on fentanyl to six years in prison. Derrick Hart pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a firearm and admitted possessing that gun on March 3, 2020. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Hart unconscious on the side of Goodfellow Boulevard with a stolen 9mm pistol and a large-capacity magazine in his waistband. He was revived by EMS and taken to the hospital.
KMOV
GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed...
St. Louis police respond to road rage on Broadway
On Oct. 23, St. Louis Police responded to the 4000 block of Broadway for a case of road rage that turned into a shooting.
Police: Man robbed, shot while trying to sell gun
A 21-year-old was robbed and shot after he tried to sell someone a handgun Tuesday night in north St. Louis.
Police: 3 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say three people are dead, including the shooter, after a shooting at a high school Monday morning. Speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the three dead included a woman, a teenage girl and the shooter, described as a man about 20 years old.
Photos of school shooting victims released in press conference
Three are dead, including the shooter, after a south St. Louis High School shooting Monday morning.
Police: Former Student Orlando Harris Is Suspect in St. Louis School Shooting
St. Louis Police say Harris was fatally wounded at Central Visual and Performing Arts High
Essence
A Sophomore And A Gym Teacher Among Victims In School Shooting
Alexzandria Bell was looking forward to traveling to Los Angeles to celebrate her Sweet 16 in November. The 40th school shooting this year had rattled the country. On Tuesday, authorities revealed new details about the horrific school shooting that took place on Monday in St. Louis, Missouri, wounding seven students and naming the two deceased victims and suspect.
Police release new info about Central VPA High School shooter
Classes are canceled the rest of the week at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
St. Charles County have armed officers in every school following school shooting in St. Louis and Uvalde, Texas
St. Charles County has armed officers in every school to protect kids from situations like an active shooter.
Social Media Misidentifies Spanish Lake Man as St. Louis School Shooter
"I want a check," says Deshawn Harris, who was wrongly identified by Gateway Pundit
FBI warns of "uptick in chatter" following St. Louis school shooting
Special agent Jay Greenberg wants adults to have a conversation with teens about hoaxes or jokes will be dealt with serious consequences. He says his agency noticed an uptick in chatter about potential school shooters around the area.
Comments / 1