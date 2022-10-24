ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Marissa Newby

At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School Shooting

Two are confirmed dead, and 7 wounded, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis Missouri. According to reports, a 19 year old former student Orlando Harris left a note in his car that detailed his isolation and misery shortly before opening fire at the school Monday morning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man caught with gun, while overdosing on fentanyl, sentenced to six years in prison

U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Wednesday sentenced a man caught with a gun while overdosing on fentanyl to six years in prison. Derrick Hart pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a firearm and admitted possessing that gun on March 3, 2020. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Hart unconscious on the side of Goodfellow Boulevard with a stolen 9mm pistol and a large-capacity magazine in his waistband. He was revived by EMS and taken to the hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Essence

A Sophomore And A Gym Teacher Among Victims In School Shooting

Alexzandria Bell was looking forward to traveling to Los Angeles to celebrate her Sweet 16 in November. The 40th school shooting this year had rattled the country. On Tuesday, authorities revealed new details about the horrific school shooting that took place on Monday in St. Louis, Missouri, wounding seven students and naming the two deceased victims and suspect.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy