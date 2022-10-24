Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council has set aside funds specifically for residents aimed at helping with minor home repairs. The American Rescue Plan Act is money that the city receives from the government. The city said this is the first time they have done this, and they plan to allocate funds for major repairs soon.
WALB 10
Valdosta United Way hosts annual Day of Caring
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Greater Valdosta United Way celebrated a semi-annual event by giving back to partnered agencies in the community. The organization’s Day of Caring had 50 volunteers helping out at Second Harvest Food Bank in many ways. Several people from South Georgia Medical Center, Moody Air Force...
WALB 10
Valodosta police and fire departments respond to community concerns
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With recent crime and violence in Valdosta, city leaders are spreading positivity in an area where they have received a lot of complaints. The Valdosta Police Department and Fire Department are fulfilling the community’s wishes. They got out of their cars and put their boots on the ground and held their first neighborhood walk of the year.
WALB 10
Georgia Power brings new smart technology to Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With all of the new technology the world has to offer, Georgia Power thinks it’s time they step it up a notch. Georgia Power said they are investing in the future of energy by making the grids smarter, stronger and more resilient. The new smart circuit will cater to about 2,500 people in the community.
wfxl.com
Sylvester Housing Authority breaks ground on 6 single-family homes
On Tuesday, October 25, the Sylvester Housing Authority broke ground in a ceremony to celebrate the construction on their first six single-family homes. In the fall of 2019 Sylvester Housing Authority was awarded a CHIP grant in the amount of $300,000. CHIP stands for Community Home Investment Program. The purpose of this grant is to provide safe, decent, and affordable housing in Georgia by granting funds to city and county governments, public housing authorities and other agencies.
valdostatoday.com
VCS selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment
VALDOSTA – The VCS School Nutrition Program will be selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment by sealed bids. The Valdosta City Schools (VCS) School Nutrition Program will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of surplus commercial kitchen equipment. Viewing and inspection of the equipment and sealed bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the old Valdosta High School cafeteria located at 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard in Valdosta. Bids will be opened in the office of the School Nutrition Department located at the Central Office of Valdosta City Schools on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
WALB 10
TikTok of Tifton middle school lunchroom prank goes viral
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton middle school went viral on TikTok drawing the attention of over six million views and reshares. They turned a lunchroom prank into a birthday surprise for their principal. Two eighth grade students started a play fight during their lunch period to get the attention...
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta announces Country Club Dr. lane closure
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is warning drivers of lane shift/closures for an area of Country Club Drive in Valdosta. The City of Valdosta will begin lane shift/closures for an area of County Club Drive in Valdosta on Wednesday, October 26th, according to the City’s Facebook page.
UPDATE: Escapee from Valdosta Transitional Center detained in southwest Florida
A be on the lookout alert was released for a man by the Georgia Department of Corrections Friday.
WCTV
Inmate escapes from Valdosta Transitional Center
VALDOSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, order for a man that escaped from the Valdosta Transitional Center. Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall. Georgia DOC records show Moret is...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police warn of phone scam
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens about scam calls impersonating a VPD officer collecting fines. According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, the Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens of scam calls that are impersonating an officer collecting fines. For more infomation on this...
valdostatoday.com
Vehicle stolen at knifepoint in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 33-year-old man has been arrested after threatening a person with a knife and taking their vehicle and phone. Arrested: Strickland, Patrick J, African American male, 33 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 25, 2022, at approximately 1:46 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 516 River...
valdostatoday.com
Liquor Hut opens in Valdosta
VALDOSTA- The new, family owned Liquor Hut next to Shell Gas Station at I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta is open. The Liquor Hut owned and operated by two brothers, Mack and Gary Patel, took roughly 8-9 months to complete. Now open, Liquor Hut is located next to the Shell Gas Station off of I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta. The Liquor Hut offers refreshing adult beverages, made to order Subway sandwiches, delicious hand dipped Blue Bell Ice Cream, a variety of souvenirs and much more.
WALB 10
Man wanted in Valdosta shooting incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man considered armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to a Valdosta shooting incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, is wanted in connection to an Oct. 4 shooting that injured a 38-year-old man. He is wanted on aggravated assault...
blackandredgister.com
Scooters Coffee Coming to Adel
I have loved coffee from a very young age, the age of 5 to be exact. Although I love everything about coffee, if your favorite coffee is from Scooters we cannot be friends. A new Scooters Coffee location is being build in Adel. across from the Kum and Go. It is unknown as of now when it will be up and running. Just about two blocks away from the Scooters location is our local coffee shop, The Morning Grind. The Morning Grind opened in May of 2020.
douglasnow.com
CCDU charges one after executing residential search warrant
The Coffee County Drug Unit recently charged Quashaw Marqise Tucker of Douglas with multiple drug offenses following the execution of a residential search warrant. Investigators with the CCDU and the K-9 unit arrived at the home, located on Davis Avenue, on Monday, October 17, just before 11:00 a.m. to conduct the search. As a result, the CCDU discovered a variety of suspected drugs inside the residence, including quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, Oxycodone (a Schedule II controlled substance), and a large quantity of marijuana.
douglasnow.com
CCDU places two behind bars on drug possession charges
The Coffee County Drug Unit has arrested two individuals, Ellis Bernard Robertson and Farrah Ann Carter, on drug possession charges. Investigators with the CCDU and K-9 Unit arrived at Robertson and Carter’s Nicholls residence, located at 110 Southern Grapevine Road, to execute a search warrant last Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.
wfxl.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted man in Valdosta
A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Valdosta. Valdosta Police Officer say, a vehicle was traveling in the 1200 block of North Lee Street, a little after 10 a.m. Monday noticed the driver nor the passenger had seatbelts on. During the traffic stop the passenger, later identified...
Valdosta Police searching for suspect in aggravated assault case
The Valdosta Police Department is searching for 28-year-old Lawrence Lee Williams in connection to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 4.
