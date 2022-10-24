I have loved coffee from a very young age, the age of 5 to be exact. Although I love everything about coffee, if your favorite coffee is from Scooters we cannot be friends. A new Scooters Coffee location is being build in Adel. across from the Kum and Go. It is unknown as of now when it will be up and running. Just about two blocks away from the Scooters location is our local coffee shop, The Morning Grind. The Morning Grind opened in May of 2020.

ADEL, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO