ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

What will it cost to travel to Houston for World Series?

By Brandon Goldner, Ross DiMattei
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQuQ7_0il1FS5D00

What will the World Series cost you? 02:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are headed to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Some fans are getting ready to spend thousands of dollars to fly to Houston for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series.

Joe DiBiaggio runs Phans of Philly, a South Jersey-based travel company focused on booking trips to Philadelphia sports teams' away games. He said right now, ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park are cheaper than in Philadelphia.

"Houston, they've been to the World Series and playoffs recently, so I think the market's not as hot as Philadelphia," DiBiaggio said. "The fans are a little hungrier and eager to get out to a World Series so I'm seeing a little bit more demand in pricing is coming a little bit higher in the Philadelphia market,"

According to Google Flights, as of Monday morning, a round-trip flight from Philadelphia to Houston costs anywhere between $250 to $650, though according to the Google Flights tracker, prices are on the rise.

"If it is too expensive to fly out of Philadelphia, perhaps you want to look at Newark or BWI," AAA's Jana Tidwell said. "Same thing in Texas. You may not want to fly into Houston. You may want to fly into another airport. There are ways to work around that."

If fans want to drive to Houston, it'll take them more than 22 hours to drive the 1,500 miles to Texas.

"If you're planning to travel to Houston, reserve your hotel sooner rather than later while there's still some inventory," AAA's Jana Tidwell said. "Pay a few extra dollars for that fully refundable rate just in case your plans change."

For fans hoping to catch the Phils in action at Citizens Bank Park next week, you can register for the World Series ticket lottery until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Phillies say they plan to begin notifying fans who won the lottery as early as Wednesday.

Game 1 of the Phillies-Astros World Series is set for 8:03 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

For some Phillies fans, an emotional World Series trip to Houston

HOUSTON (CBS) -- Will Gilmore's father died last year in November, but he'll be with him in the upper deck at Minute Maid Park this weekend during the World Series. Gilmore, a Kensington native, and his father shared a special bond with the Phillies. The two had been going to games with each other since Gilmore was a 3-year-old at Veterans Stadium when Curt Schilling pitched for the Phillies in the 1990s.And on Friday night when the Phillies face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the Fall Classic, Gilmore is bringing in a picture of his father, Bill Gilmore, aka...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Where's breakfast? Phillies fans who ran into players at breakfast travel to Houston

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies nation is invading Houston with fans snatching up tickets for the first two games of the World Series. On the way to George Bush International Airport's baggage claim, travelers pass by a Texas-sized statue, but the message "Houston we have landed" is taking on a whole different meaning. "Philadelphia's coming to town and we're taking over," Gordon Ernst Jr. said. Fanatical Phillies fans have been filling up flights on their way to Houston for the World Series. "Houston you have a problem," Ernst said. You may remember Gordon Ernst's family, they ran into Bryce Harper and other star players while...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies fans are Houston-bound to support team in World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Phillies fans are headed out of town and bound for Houston. Fans say they are excited but admit going to the World Series game in Houston won't be easy but they're ready for the challenge.In a game where home-field advantage makes a big difference, fans leaving Philadelphia International Airport Thursday say there taking a piece of home to the team. "I think they'll be a decent number of us and it'll be fine and we'll stand out," Phillies fan Rich Probinsky said. Probinsky put on his Phillies hat to take the 9 a.m. flight to Houston. He's going...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia softball player to be honored at World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A softball player in the Philadelphia School District is headed to the World Series in Houston this weekend, but she's not there just to watch the game. Inside Kensington Health Sciences Academy, senior and softball player Maritza Lopez Gonzalez was all smiles. "It's my first time to go to the World Series," she said. Maritza and her dad are headed to see the Fightins in Houston. Maritza is part of the Phillies MLB Youth Academy. "We've had so many boys and girls come through it our goal is to get them to college but if we can get them to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Houston sports bar serving Philly cheesesteaks for over 30 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of Phillies fans are on their way to Houston for the first two games of the World Series. While many people might be dying to get their hands on some Texas BBQ, others might be looking for a taste of home. CBS3 found the perfect spot. Jake's Sports Bar has been serving up Philly cheesesteaks in Houston for more than 30 years. If you were wondering, it does come with cheese whiz. The bar says they've gotten a lot of phone calls from Phillies fans so they're expecting a good turnout this weekend. Customer Rolando Flores says it's nice...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Phillies-Astros World Series: A win-win for Philly, here's how

HOUSTON (CBS) -- Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick, a West Chester, Pennsylvania native, still hasn't lost his Philly accent.  He grew up as a Philly sports fan. He had a Ryan Howard jersey growing up. Donovan McNabb and DeSean Jackson of the Eagles were some of his favorite athletes as a kid. But now, the Millersville University product will face his hometown team on the biggest stage. "I couldn't be more excited," McCormick said about playing the Phillies in the World Series. "I love Philadelphia. I lived there my whole life. There's nothing more I'd do than play against the Phillies in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family hopes to recreate viral video from 2008 Phillies parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the Fightins back in the World Series, we wanted to bring back a viral moment from 2008. Will Gregg went viral during the Phillies parade on Broad Street 14 years ago. He's all grown up now and joined CBS3 with his family on Friday morning. Will says if there's another parade on Broad Street he plans on going back to the same location to recreate the scene. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox26houston.com

Barstool Sports reviews Houston pizza joints, gives one business stellar reviews

Barstool Sports reviews Houston pizza joints, gives one business stellar reviews. Barstool Sports ‘El Presidente’ Dave Portnoy was in Houston last week inking some deals and chowing down on two local pizza joints. It was part of Dave’s famous "One Bite Review Series" of businesses across the country. FOX 26's Natalie Hee checked out those pizza joints to see for herself.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Montgomery County home putting on epic Phillies light show

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A home in Montgomery County is putting on a light show to support the Phillies. Their house is decked out in lights that flash red and white. The sounds you would hear at a Phillies game are in perfect sync with the lights. The Roberts Light Show in Eagleville was supposed to be Halloween-themed, but they had to make a switch once the Fightins made it to the World Series. Joe Roberts is the mastermind behind the show. He says it is great to see the community enjoying it. The family is no stranger to light shows. They have even bigger ones with more lights. Check out their website. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

How many fans won lottery for Phillies World Series tickets?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some Phillies fans are ecstatic Thursday morning after winning the lottery to purchase tickets for the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. But, a very limited number of tickets has a lot of fans disappointed -- and still trying to themselves inside the ballpark for one of the games. Fans hoping to witness history in Philadelphia had their dreams shattered Wednesday night when they received a rejection letter email. The email title reads "Phillies World Series Ticket Purchase Opportunity" so people opening it were thinking they had a chance until they read a devastating line. "Unfortunately, your entry was not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia's oldest bar serving up red beer for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The entire City of Philadelphia is getting in the Phillies spirit as the team prepares to face the Astros in the World Series. Now, Red October made its way to beer at Philadelphia's oldest bar. McGilllin's Olde Ale House started serving red beer Wednesday for the first time in its 162-year history. They've offered green beer for the Eagles and Saint Patrick's Day, and even blue beer for Villanova, but the red brew is a new one for them. McGillin's also added several other Phillies-themed items to the menu to help fans get ready for the World Series. McGillin's is on our best Philadelphia bars to watch the Phillies while they're away list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies underdogs to win World Series, per MLB prediction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the tale of the underdogs in the City of Brotherly Love, but would we want it any other way? The Fightins look to win their first World Series Championship since 2008 as they battle with the Houston Astros in the Fall Classic. A new MLB.com 2022 World Series prediction shows "experts" polled by the league site favor the Astros. Of the 75 people surveyed, 58 baseball critics voted for the Astros to win while 17 voted for the Phillies. "No one likes us we don't care!"We get it, the Astros are headed to their fourth World Series appearance in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Another Bryce Harper mural painted in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is taking over the City of Philadelphia and murals of reigning MVP Bryce Harper are popping up. A mural of Harper at 12th and Christian Streets was created by artist Nero. The painting replaces the old Saint Nick Foles mural. The artist says he was torn between depicting Rhys Hoskins or the MVP, but he says Harper is his "guy." Yesterday, we showed you an enormous Bryce Harper mural that was also painted in South Philadelphia. It's slightly hidden inside the gates of Dougherty Electric, but artist Joe Dougherty says he's been using the wall of the building to express his art for years. Another Phillies mural was also painted at a bar in the city's Manayunk neighborhood. Graphic designer Drew Montemayor used the patio wall at The Rook to recreate a botched mural that showed up in San Diego last week. The mural depicted the San Diego Chicken stomping on our beloved Phillie Phanatic, but the day after losing Game 1 of the NLCS the city covered up the mural. Now, there's a mural of the Phanatic stomping the Chicken painted at The Rook. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies-Astros 2022 World Series: Probable pitchers & more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Now that the bedlam at the Bank has settled, the Philadelphia Phillies' focus shifts toward winning four more games. The Phillies return to Houston, where they punched their ticket to the postseason on Oct. 3.Game 1 is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. Friday at Minute Maid Park, airing on FOX.Here's what you need to know before the first pitch.ScheduleGame 1: In Houston, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOXGame 2: In Houston, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOXGame 3: In Philadelphia, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOXGame 4: In Philadelphia, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOXGame 5, if necessary: In Philadelphia, Tuesday, 8:03...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
98K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy