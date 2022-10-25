What will it cost to travel to Houston for World Series?

What will the World Series cost you? 02:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are headed to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Some fans are getting ready to spend thousands of dollars to fly to Houston for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series.

Joe DiBiaggio runs Phans of Philly, a South Jersey-based travel company focused on booking trips to Philadelphia sports teams' away games. He said right now, ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park are cheaper than in Philadelphia.

"Houston, they've been to the World Series and playoffs recently, so I think the market's not as hot as Philadelphia," DiBiaggio said. "The fans are a little hungrier and eager to get out to a World Series so I'm seeing a little bit more demand in pricing is coming a little bit higher in the Philadelphia market,"

According to Google Flights, as of Monday morning, a round-trip flight from Philadelphia to Houston costs anywhere between $250 to $650, though according to the Google Flights tracker, prices are on the rise.

"If it is too expensive to fly out of Philadelphia, perhaps you want to look at Newark or BWI," AAA's Jana Tidwell said. "Same thing in Texas. You may not want to fly into Houston. You may want to fly into another airport. There are ways to work around that."

If fans want to drive to Houston, it'll take them more than 22 hours to drive the 1,500 miles to Texas.

"If you're planning to travel to Houston, reserve your hotel sooner rather than later while there's still some inventory," AAA's Jana Tidwell said. "Pay a few extra dollars for that fully refundable rate just in case your plans change."

For fans hoping to catch the Phils in action at Citizens Bank Park next week, you can register for the World Series ticket lottery until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Phillies say they plan to begin notifying fans who won the lottery as early as Wednesday.

Game 1 of the Phillies-Astros World Series is set for 8:03 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.