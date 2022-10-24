ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies euphoria offering "health escape" for Philadelphia

By Stephanie Stahl
 3 days ago

How the Phillies trip to World Series is giving our brain a boost 02:45

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is spreading happiness across the region. It's something we can all agree on, it doesn't matter about your political party, how much money you have, or where you live, for now, these precious next couple of weeks we're all part of Phillies nation.

Phillies euphoria is sweeping the Delaware Valley.

"I'm so happy," one Phillies fan said.

Phillies fans are ecstatic and the joy is spreading. CBS3 spoke with a therapist at Counsel for Relationships.

"Part of it is we resonate off of other people's energy, right? You can tell when someone is being really negative and down. Sometimes that can impact you. But when you're around other people who are being positive or affirming you, or happy, that energy becomes something that we feed off of," George James said.

James said he believes happiness is contagious and the excitement surrounding the Phils is far-reaching.

"It's not just about baseball. It's about it's about joy. It's about winning. It's about people being in good spirits," James said.

There's even some research that shows winning increases testosterone, which boosts dopamine, a feel-good chemical in the brain.

The Phillies' NLCS win couldn't come at a better time, with all the political discord, gun violence and economic woes, it's nice to have a break from all the serious issues.

"Sometimes we need healthy escapes. Right things that can allow us to just take a pause or timeout from some of the things," James said.

Like Rocky, fighting obstacles, the Phillies have delivered a big dose of love, not just to their fans, but to a community, that's seen its share of hard times.

"It's something that people will talk about for years and generations to come. And it becomes a family story. And that is also what makes people feel good and happy and for a moment, move away from some of the difficulties they're facing," James said.

Philadelphia sports fans are intense and sometimes we get a bad rap, but for now, it's about embracing the team and sharing the excitement of the World Series.

The Independent

No Black players expected in World Series, a 1st since 1950

Looking around Memorial Stadium before Game 1 of the 1983 World Series, Philadelphia Phillies star Gary Matthews saw a lot of Black talent.Joe Morgan. Eddie Murray. Garry Maddox. Ken Singleton. Al Bumbry. Disco Dan Ford. And plenty more that night in Baltimore.“There were quite a few of us,” Matthews recalled.When fans watch the Houston Astros and Phillies line up this week to begin the Fall Classic, it will be a much different picture.To be sure, Houston's Jose Altuve and Philadelphia's Jean Segura are among scores of Latin players helping keep big league rosters diverse.But for the first time since 1950,...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Bryce Harper mural in South Philly catching fans' attention

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new mural painted of one of the Fightin' Phils has caught fire on social media and fans have been coming from near and far just to snap a picture and see it up close. Eyewitness News headed to South Philadelphia to catch up with the artist and check it out for ourselves. "It almost looks like Jesus too, should call it Bryce Jesus, it's pretty decent," a visitor said.Looking out Interstate 95 into the high heaven is the face everyone is talking about. "I just picked her up at the airport and I said I gotta show you something,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News

Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Phillies fans are Houston-bound to support team in World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Phillies fans are headed out of town and bound for Houston. Fans say they are excited but admit going to the World Series game in Houston won't be easy but they're ready for the challenge.In a game where home-field advantage makes a big difference, fans leaving Philadelphia International Airport Thursday say there taking a piece of home to the team. "I think they'll be a decent number of us and it'll be fine and we'll stand out," Phillies fan Rich Probinsky said. Probinsky put on his Phillies hat to take the 9 a.m. flight to Houston. He's going...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Astros fan Jalen Hurts addresses who he is rooting for in World Series

Jalen Hurts is from Houston and a big fan of their local teams, but he is reevaluating things for the World Series. Hurts’ hometown Astros are facing the Phillies in the World Series. Hurts is now arguably the most prominent athlete in the city of Philadelphia. As the starting quarterback of the undefeated Eagles, it wouldn’t go over well with his city if he were rooting for the rival team in the Fall Classic. Hurts seems to understand that.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Homeland Security warns Phillies fans of counterfeit merch, tickets for World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Homeland Security is issuing a new warning to Philadelphia Phillies fans. They want you to watch out for counterfeit merchandise or tickets for the upcoming World Series. "Phillies fans are understandably caught up in the excitement of this historic series, and rightly so," William S. Walker, Special Agent in Charge of HSI's Philadelphia office, said. "However, we want to warn fans to be cautious; it is a violation of law to buy counterfeit merchandise or tickets from unscrupulous vendors. Furthermore, there is no guarantee of quality or authenticity. Don't let these profiteers take your hard-earned money. HSI Philadelphia and its partners will be targeting anyone who attempts to sell counterfeit items."  Agents recommend only shopping at authorized retail locations and avoiding street vendors, flea markets or other questionable sources. Officials will be on the lookout for those selling bogus goods. They reminded fans it's against the law to buy counterfeit merchandise.If you weren't able to secure tickets through the Phillies World Series ticket lottery, click here to find out where you can buy tickets legitimately. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Houston sports bar serving Philly cheesesteaks for over 30 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of Phillies fans are on their way to Houston for the first two games of the World Series. While many people might be dying to get their hands on some Texas BBQ, others might be looking for a taste of home. CBS3 found the perfect spot. Jake's Sports Bar has been serving up Philly cheesesteaks in Houston for more than 30 years. If you were wondering, it does come with cheese whiz. The bar says they've gotten a lot of phone calls from Phillies fans so they're expecting a good turnout this weekend. Customer Rolando Flores says it's nice...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Another Bryce Harper mural painted in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is taking over the City of Philadelphia and murals of reigning MVP Bryce Harper are popping up. A mural of Harper at 12th and Christian Streets was created by artist Nero. The painting replaces the old Saint Nick Foles mural. The artist says he was torn between depicting Rhys Hoskins or the MVP, but he says Harper is his "guy." Yesterday, we showed you an enormous Bryce Harper mural that was also painted in South Philadelphia. It's slightly hidden inside the gates of Dougherty Electric, but artist Joe Dougherty says he's been using the wall of the building to express his art for years. Another Phillies mural was also painted at a bar in the city's Manayunk neighborhood. Graphic designer Drew Montemayor used the patio wall at The Rook to recreate a botched mural that showed up in San Diego last week. The mural depicted the San Diego Chicken stomping on our beloved Phillie Phanatic, but the day after losing Game 1 of the NLCS the city covered up the mural. Now, there's a mural of the Phanatic stomping the Chicken painted at The Rook. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies’ Jean Segura goes viral for unusual move ahead of World Series

Jean Segura is taking a page out of Jimmy Butler’s book of being stupidly locked in. Video went viral this week of the Philadelphia Phillies infielder Segura arriving in Houston along with his teammates for the start of this year’s World Series against the Astros. Segura was already wearing his Phillies uniform, apparently having traveled fully dressed in it. Check it out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
