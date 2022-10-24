ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Film Festival kicks off this week with hundreds of film screenings on offer

By Gabby Macogay
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B3YKq_0il1FHcS00
The Orlando Film Festival spotlights unique indie films each year.

One of the "coolest film festivals in the world" — according to Moviemaker Magazine — will make its return to Orlando, with hundreds of film screenings set to kick off on Thursday.

Now in its 17th year, the Orlando Film Festival is poised to take over the CMX Plaza Cinema Cafe for eight days of films, premieres, panels, workshops, parties and all the requisite hobnobbing between filmmakers and cinephiles.

The roundup of the festival's formidable 300-plus movie lineup, spanning genre and medium, is live and waiting for you on the OFF website . The Orlando Film Festival runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.

Passes for the festival are sold in a series of tiers — single day ($20), seven-day ($100), VIP ($150) and VIP Elite ($300).  The VIP passes include access to  workshops, afterparties and the big awards ceremony.

[event-1]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Weekly

Smoker's Club Fest brings the trifecta of hip-hop, weed and Halloween to Orlando this weekend

Hip-hop, weed and Halloween: three great tastes that taste great together. The Smoker’s Club fest sets up shop at the Central Florida Fairgrounds the day before Halloween with a blazing lineup including Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, Ken Carson, Young Nudy, GloRilla, Smoke DZA, Ice Spice, Kenny Mason, Big Yavo, Skaiwater, Rot Ken and loads more. Hosting on the main stage is Shiest Bubz, and hosting the VIP Halloween afterparty is infamous internet personality Druski.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Step aside 'Monster Mash,' Monster Jam is coming to Orlando on Saturday

Monster Jam returns to Orlando to top off your many frightening Halloween festivities. Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Zombie, Son UVA-Digger, Bakugan Dragonoid, Monster Mutt Dalmation, Kraken, Bad Company, Jester, Over Bored, Wasted Nites and Wild Side are some of the competitors roaring into Camping World Saturday. Take advantage of the Monster Jam Pit party where you can strike a petrifying pose in front of the trucks, and participate in family-friendly Halloween activities including face-painting, a Halloween fashion show, games and sundry treats.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Tremolords, Future Bartenderz and more to stir up some graveyard rock at Orlando's Will's Pub this weekend

Weekly DJ night Kinda Punk But Not Really celebrates two years of spinning all the gravest hits in the garage-punk (and way beyond) milieu this weekend with a good ol’ Halloween covers show. The night features seasonal and covers sets from Tremolords, Problem Pack, Danny Feedback, Special Guest and more worthies. The evening will also see absurdist Orlando solo project Future Bartenderz cover the entirety of the Buzzcocks’ Singles Going Steady album in rapid-fire fashion.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Fiesta In The Park returns to Orlando this November

There's something kind of off-putting about the year after a big anniversary. Saying you're going to the 51st annual running of something or other hits the back of the teeth wrong. But we're sure all that awkwardness will melt away once revelers get into Lake Eola Park this November for the 51st Fiesta in the Park.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Japanese duo Melt-Banana headline a night of musical freakouts at Orlando's Abbey

This loaded bill is for all you beautiful freaks out there. First, there’s never been one instance in all of Melt-Banana’s many Orlando appearances where the legendary Japanese noise rockers have been anything less than pure explosion on stage. The nervy art punk of Baltimore’s Ed Schrader’s Music Beat is also a live thrill. Just as notably, though, these touring acts will be paired with young, homegrown blazers from the most exciting depths of Central Florida’s experimental scene.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

SmartPunk hosts Orlando Pre-Pre-Fest to showcase traveling punk bands en route to FEST

For those who like it young, loud and snotty, it’s the most wonderful time of the year: Fest, Gainesville’s annual punk pilgrimage, is upon us. That also means that SmartPunk Records’ Orlando Pre-Pre-Fest show is back for its eighth year. The show features all bands on their way to the promised land, including Georgia’s Michael Cera Palin, Oklahoma’s Cliffdiver and New York’s Carpool, alongside Central Florida favorites Debt Neglector, Virginity and Suck Brick Kid.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Shakes' PlayFest 2022 kicks off this weekend

Orlando Shakes' PlayFest 2022 kicks off later this week. PlayFest, an annual two-weekend mini-fest of local theater, features fresh readings of new works by area playwrights — giving audiences a front-row seat to the behind-the-scenes creative process that drives a show. PlayFest 2022 runs from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6, with six shows on offer: Boulevard of Bold Dreams — Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. White People by the Lake — Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. The Amazing, Fabulous, and Spectacular Untruths of Juan Garcia — Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Rollins College radio station WPRK hosts Fox Fest with headliner Kaelin Ellis next month

Rollins College is hosting the annual Fox Fest outdoor concert next month to celebrate the 70th birthday of the school's radio station, WPRK 91.5-FM. WPRK, aka the “voice of Rollins College'' (or "the best in basement radio" for those who've been listening for a while) has been broadcasting music and community programming since 1952. The student-run radio station is holding their annual Fox Fest on Bush Lawn at Rollins College with a stacked lineup of local and regional musicians.
WINTER PARK, FL
Orlando Weekly

'Hamilton' makes big Orlando return to the Dr. Phillips Center on Wednesday

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton turned the world upside-down when it opened on Broadway in 2015. Incorporating a blend of rap, R&B and jazz to create a set of invigorating show tunes, the musical presented a unique look at founding father Alexander Hamilton. Even those less keen on musical theater will find themselves cheering during the rap-battle-style cabinet meetings or humming along to King George III’s catchy Beatles-esque solos.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Glove headline downtown Orlando's Social on Friday

When I reviewed one of Glove’s early performances in 2019 at Soundbar, I knew and noted that this arty Tampa band was special. Now they’re coming back to town to prove my ass right, thank you very much. Since that revelatory night, these seductive new wavers have ridden their high style on up to lots of high-profile national appearances at primetime festivals and supporting names like Jack White, A Place to Bury Strangers, Broncho and the Nude Party.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Neko Case plays Orlando with Patty Griffin as part of her early 2023 tour

Americana legend Neko Case has a date with Florida set for her upcoming 2023 tour — and this show has the unique attraction  of Patty Griffin as a co-headliner. Case is hitting the road in January of next year for a string of dates, with the penultimate gig at Orlando's Plaza Live. This is one of two Florida dates for Case, the other being Clearwater. And this is the only show with singer-songwriter Griffin sharing the spotlight. Case will be featuring songs from her latest album,  Hell-On, which she says represents her "best self." Neko Case and Patty Griffin play the Plaza...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando-area Drag Queen Story Hour canceled due to neo-Nazi threats

Orlando's LGBT+ Center canceled an upcoming Halloween edition of their popular Drag Queen Story Hour for children over safety concerns due to a planned disruption from a number of white-nationalist and other extremist groups. The Halloween program would have been hosted by local drag performer Bridgette Galore on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Center. The daytime event was already sold out in advance, according to Center staff. The decision was made to cancel the Drag Queen Story Hour on Monday after Center Director George Wallace was alerted by local officials, Equality Florida and the Anti-Defamation League of coordinated disruption and intimidation being planned by a number of white-nationalist and extremist groups, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Posts on social media claimed a crazy-quilt of members from the Patriot Front, Proud Boys, White Lives Matter, National Socialist Movement, Goyim Defense League and National Socialist Front were all set to converge on the Center. Center staff elected to cancel the event with concerns for the safety of attending children and families foremost in mind.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Former Mad Cow Theatre to reopen as Fringe ArtSpace in January

Orlando Fringe will open its incubator artspace in the former home of troubled company Mad Cow Theatre this January. The space at 54 W. Church Street is owned by the city of Orlando and they leased it out to the long-running experimental arts festival on the promise that they would use the space to develop burgeoning talent as well as stage exciting theatrical productions. “We’ve built the programming for this space by listening to the needs of the community,” Orlando Fringe Executive Director Alauna Friskics shared in a statement.  “We took those suggestions and have created what we hope will be a unique theatrical experience for artists and audiences...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando dance music reunion AAHZ will be back for November blowout

The annual autumn Orlando breaks reunion, AAHZ is back on for November. With a roster of very familiar names ready to spin into the wee hours. The lineup features Kimball Collins, DJ Icey, Dave Cannalte, Tony Faline, Baby Anne (not retired!), Andy Hughes and John Debo. Several of the sets will be back-to-back for extra sweat and bleary eyes for the family the next day. AAHZ happens on (when else?)
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

'Science Night Dead' brings the frights to Orlando Science Center on Saturday

Halloween is just days away and the Orlando Science Center is throwing a night filled with terrors, scares and some adult fun. If you’re looking for the perfect spooky place for date night or a night away from the kids, the Center’s Science Night Dead (with apologies to the usual “Science Night Live”) is just right for the occasion. Star-gazers can look into the night sky, peering through a giant telescope, or become a mad scientist conducting lab experiments in Dr. Dare’s laboratory.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

A new Orlando operatic production of 'Hansel + Gretel' deftly combines the creepy and the classical

If you’re searching for Halloween chills, but the theme park haunted houses I surveyed last week leave you cold, why not combine the creepy and classical by ending your October with an opera? Central Florida Vocal Arts and Opera Del Sol recently celebrated their 10th anniversary with a gala event at the Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation, and they’re leaping into their second decade with a spooky reimagining of Englebert Humperdink’s Hansel & Gretel at the Dr, Phillips Center’s Pugh Theater on Oct. 28 & 29. Earlier this month, I invited resident stage director (and longtime friend) Eric Pinder over for...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
450
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy