Jaguars vs. Giants: Week 7 Snap Count Analysis

Who played the most snaps for the Jaguars vs. the Giants and why?

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 23-17 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (71 snaps)

LG Tyler Shatley: 71 (100%)

C Luke Fortner: 71 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 71 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 71 (100%)

WR Zay Jones: 70 (99%)

WR Christian Kirk: 67 (94%)

LT Cam Robinson: 66 (93%)

RG Brandon Scherff: 65 (92%)

TE Evan Engram: 60 (85%)

RB Travis Etienne: 57 (80%)

WR Marvin Jones: 40 (56%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 24 (34%)

RB James Robinson: 12 (17%)

TE Dan Arnold: 10 (14%)

WR Tim Jones: 9 (13%)

RG Cole Van Lanen: 6 (8%)

OT Walker Little: 5 (7%)

RB JaMycal Hasty: 4 (6%)

TE Luke Farrell: 2 (3%)

It was the Travis Etienne show on Sunday. Not only did James Robinson play a season-low 12 snaps, but he didn't even get an official carry and saw just one target in the passing game. Etienne was the Jaguars' bonafide No. 1 running back on Sunday and likely moving forward as he continues to have days with over 100 yards from scrimmage like he has the last three weeks.

The Jaguars had to use each of their Week 1 reserve linemen on Sunday. Tyler Shatley started at left guard in place of the previously-injured Ben Bartch, while Walker Little and Cole Van Lanen each had to step in for Cam Robinson and Brandon Scherff due to minor injuries.

Marvin Jones surprisingly didn't play as much on Sunday as he has in other weeks. His 56% snap count is the lowest he has had all season and is likely a reflection of the Jaguars easing him back in after missing last week with a hamstring injury and then nursing it during the week.

Defense (77 snaps)

CB Tyson Campbell: 77 (100%)

LB Devin Lloyd: 77 (100%)

LB Foye Oluokun: 77 (100%)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 75 (97%)

FS Andre Cisco: 73 (95%)

CB Darious Williams: 70 (91%)

OLB Travon Walker: 67 (87%)

OLB Josh Allen: 56 (73%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 52 (68%)

CB Tre Herndon: 51 (66%)

DL Foley Fatukasi: 48 (62%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 47 (61%)

DL Corey Peters: 30 (39%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 22 (29%)

DL Arden Key: 19 (25%)

LB Chad Muma: 4 (5%)

OLB De'Shaan Dixon: 2 (3%)

The Jaguars got Foley Fatukasi back this week, which showed up in a big way on the snap count since it meant a little less of DaVon Hamilton. Fatukasi's injury has tested the strength of the Jaguars' defensive line depth, and it was clear for most of the day that the Jaguars' were a different unit with him up front.