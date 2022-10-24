ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

San Antonio's Bakery Lorraine sets Nov. 1 opening date for new Boerne store

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
Bakery Lorraine is known for its macarons, pastries, sandwiches and salads.
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, San Antonio-based Bakery Lorraine will finally unveil its new pastry haven in the Texas Hill Country.

The shop in Boerne at 134 Oak Park Dr. is the business' sixth location. It currently offers macarons, pastries, sandwiches and salads at four Alamo City shops and another in Austin.

Established in 2011, Bakery Lorraine has been named one of the best new bakeries in the U.S. by
Food & Wine as well as one of Conde Nast Traveler 's 13 Destination Bakeries. This year, the company was included in Southern Living ’s list of the South’s Best Bakeries.

After the Boerne location's grand opening, its regular hours will be Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

