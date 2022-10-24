ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallkill, NY

Attorney for Wallkill fatal stabbing suspect claims self-defense

By Blaise Gomez
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o867k_0il1FARN00

Joel Laddy, 74, was a beloved father and grandfather with a huge family in the Wallkill area of Orange County. His daughter told News 12 last week that her dad was a family man and the last of a “dying breed” after he was killed Thursday during an alleged road rage incident in town.

Horrace Duke, 22, is charged with Laddy’s death and is accused of stabbing the Wallkill senior citizen in the chest with a steak knife on an off-ramp for Route 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WqscH_0il1FARN00

High-profile attorney Michael Sussman is representing Duke and says the case is more complicated than it seems.

“It’s a great tragedy and that should be foremost in our mind for everyone involved," said Sussman. “I don’t want one side to come out, and that’s really why I reached out to you.”

Sussman says Duke, who is from Middletown, had his pregnant fiancée and 3-year-old son in the car when they were allegedly sideswiped by Laddy on Route 17.

He says Duke claims Laddy never stopped and that his client followed him to the off-ramp in Wallkill for his license plate number with 911 on the line when the victim allegedly tried to attack Duke.

"That’s going to be the issue in the case. The issue in the case is what is the level of threat posed by the other man much bigger than him and coming aggressively," says Sussman.

Authorities have not said that Duke may have been acting in self-defense but said they were called to a “fight in progress” when they found both men nearby separately in their own cars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ciLoU_0il1FARN00

Duke’s defense will be heard next Wednesday when a grand jury is expected to review the case.

Duke remains in Orange County Jail without bail.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to News 12's request for more information.

Wallkill police had no comment.

Comments / 13

No Sick Bidophiles
3d ago

I'm just wondering why couldn't it be self defense ?!?! Stop convicting without all the details !! Evidently they went to their own cars after the scuffle and the guy didn't run he waited for the police to show up !! So the man sideswiped him and didn't stop !! He had his pregnant fiance and his son in the car and what's to say the old man didn't get out in a tirade yelling and screaming and God knows what else !! Did the old man have alcohol in his system ? Where did the knife come from ?! Who's knife was it ?! This is the problem these days everyone jumps to their own conclusions based upon some BS story like this with zero facts !!

Reply(1)
4
Orange Co. NY
3d ago

Fiancé??? After fathering a 3 year old? I’d be willing to bet that she became his fiancé AFTER he stabbed the elderly gentleman!!!

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

East Fishkill cop and others injured during violent attacks

EAST FISHKILL – A 30-year-old man has been arrested by police after a series of violent attacks in Hopewell Junction on Wednesday morning. An East Fishkill police officer and others were injured during the Sunset Drive attacks. Jamel Williams was charged with three counts of assault, burglary, and criminal...
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
News 12

News 12

116K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy