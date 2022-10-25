Foggy conditions possible overnight; slightly rainy weather continues into Tuesday

New Jersey will see foggy and drizzly conditions last into the overnight hours, with some rain lasting into Tuesday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says temperatures are expected to warm into the 70s over the next few days.

OVERNIGHT: Overcast with some foggy and rainy conditions. Temperatures dip to around 62 degrees.

TUESDAY: Rainy weather early, followed by overcast skies for the afternoon. Daytime highs around 59 degrees. Overnight lows dip to the upper-50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with daytime highs around 70 degrees. Temperatures cool into the mid-50s overnight.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 70 degrees. Overnight lows around 56.

WEEKEND: Temperatures begin to cool down into the low-60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

HALLOWEEN: Mostly cloudy, but dry conditions expected. Daytime highs around 65 degrees. Overnight lows around 50 degrees.