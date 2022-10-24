ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 6

Kristin Ydeen
2d ago

so, camp Lejeune is the ONLY military base that exposed Veterans to dangerous chemicals. I think NOT.

Reply
8
>>>>
2d ago

gee, I wonder why she waited till just before election time to finally do something for our veterans. oh, that's right, she thinks she can buy your vote by finally doing her job. throw her out along with her friend Gretchen the senior killer.

Reply
2
Related
WWMTCw

Michigan Midterms: What you need to know on Election Day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan's Nov. 8 midterm election is starting to receive a lot of attention with big names and proposals on the ticket. If you're heading to the polls on Election Day, here's what you need to know according to the Michigan Voter Information Center. What's on the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Three men accused of supporting terrorism in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday in a trial that focused on paramilitary drills and fierce contempt for government ahead of the 2020 election. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of supplying “material support” for a terrorist act as members of a group known as the Wolverine Watchmen. They held gun training in rural Jackson County with a leader of the kidnapping scheme, Adam Fox, who was disgusted with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other officials and said he wanted to snatch her. The trial in state court was an offshoot of the main case in federal court, which produced mixed results: conspiracy convictions for Fox and three others but also two acquittals.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan's Prop 2 election ballot question: Your questions answered

LANSING, Mich. — With the Nov. 8 midterm election just two weeks away, more attention and ads have honed in on a ballot proposal that would update aspects of Michigan's elections processes. More on Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections. Advocates of Proposal 2...
MICHIGAN STATE
Central Michigan Life

Michigan's three ballot proposals explained

Proposal 22-1 If passed, Proposal 1 would change two things for state legislators and officials. The first part would require legislators, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general to disclose financial information. According to the ballot language, this would include "assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements and positions held in organizations except religious, social and political organizations."
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan: Here Are the 10 Best Colleges in the State

Each year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with its rankings for the best colleges in the United States. Michigan, of course, is known for having great colleges and universities, so it’s no surprise that the Mitten is a often a favorite on the list. Now, U.S. News...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Nine days in a Michigan abortion clinic, as election looms

The night before her abortion, Melissa got off work and dropped her kids off with the grandparents. She then drove nearly four hours from her Ohio home, across the state border into Michigan, arriving at her hotel at 3 a.m. By 8 a.m., she was at the front desk at...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy