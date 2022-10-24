ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuckerton, NJ

Art Notes, Oct. 26

PSAs for PSAA: “In the art world, fall is technically the start of the art year,” according to Pine Shores Art Association President Tom Rutledge. The current exhibit at the Manahawkin gallery is the Plein Air Show; coming up in November is the Art Harvest Show, with a reception to be held Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m., with food, wine and announcement of winners.
2-Foot-Tall Hawk Trapped In Jersey Shore Library: Report

A hawk with a 4-foot wingspan is caught inside the Ocean County Library but hasn't bothered patrons or workers, NJ Advance Media reports. He’s healthy and walking around in the ceiling tiles, library spokesperson Sherri Taliercio told the outlet. The red-tailed hawk, which measures about 22 inches tall, entered...
Holiday House Tour Tickets Now on Sale

The Garden Club of Long Beach Island announces that tickets are available for its Holiday House Tour on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person. “Garden club members are making plans to transform five beautiful homes from Barnegat Light to Beach Haven for enjoyment and holiday celebrations,” said Gillian Rozicer, club publicity director. “This is the 55th holiday tour. There are always new and wonderful ideas dreamed by the club’s design teams using all natural trees, greens, flowers and finery. We haven’t had the tour the last two years because of the pandemic, so we’re especially excited about this year.”
Deepest Gratitude

I want to express my deepest gratitude for the help I received from Surf City Police Officer Costabile during the recent flooding of Long Beach Island in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. I was attempting to return to my home in Barnegat Light, however was stuck in my Honda Civic...
Popular N.J. Butcher Shop To Appear On ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’

Guy Fieri is making his way to the Garden State! The Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host will be making an appearance at Brigantine’s Ernest and Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe, they announced Tuesday on social media. Shop owner Brian Mel Cortellessa posted the exciting news to Ernest and Son’s Facebook...
Anyone Else’s Trash Times Get Mixed Up In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

If there's one household chore that you'll beat yourself up over if you forget to do it, it's taking out the trash. You know how annoyed you feel when it slipped your mind that today was trash day and you forgot to put the cans out? I don't know about your family, but if we forgot, my mom would load up the car and bring it to my grandmother's house since her trash day was two days after ours.
Is Crime On The Rise In Ocean County?

There has been considerable buzz on Facebook and other social media sites lately about what appears to be a sudden increase in criminal activity in areas of Ocean County. Much of that has to do with cars and even homes being broken into which leaves victims feeling totally violated and concerned about their future safety.
A Look Back At Sandy

Pieces of the Asbury Park boardwalk were thrown onto Kingsley Street by the storm. The Jersey Shore took a direct hit from Superstorm Sandy 10 years ago on Oct. 29, 2012 when it roared ashore with up to 73 mph winds toppling trees, flooding streets and dumping tons of sand all along the beachfronts.
