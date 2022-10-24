Read full article on original website
Micron and NYS lay out plans for investments around Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thursday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul provided details about investments in schools, colleges and community groups that officials say will come with the Micron Technology investments in Clay. The announcement came ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Onondaga Community College, where he is expected to tout...
Town of Clay Tree Lighting and Family Parade set for early December
CLAY, N.Y. — The Town of Clay is inviting neighbors to partake in a family fun Yuletide celebration in early December. The lighting of the town of Clay holiday tree, along with a family holiday parade will take place on Monday, December 5th. Start the night at 5 PM...
DMV officials tour Syracuse Airport and remind travelers of deadline to switch to REAL IDs
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Officials with The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) visited three airports this week, including the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, to inform travelers of the upcoming deadline to get a REAL ID to fly within the U.S. Beginning on May 3, 2023, a REAL...
'Close before you doze': Tully fire crew shares tips after fire at firefighter's home
TULLY, N.Y. — The Tully Fire and EMS department shared safety tips after a firefighter’s home caught fire. Tully firefighters conducted a post-incident critique of a house fire at Firefighter David Dix’s home last week. Firefighters shared photos of Dix’s home, emphasizing the importance of closing bedroom...
Gov. Hochul receives flu shot, asks New Yorkers to not wait
Gov. Kathy Hochul was in New York City on Wednesday, getting a flu shot and urging New Yorkers to do the same. The governor wants people to be mindful of what some are dubbing a potential 'tripledemic," as the flu, COVID-19 and RSV viruses pose a triple threat this winter.
Petit Library in Syracuse to host Halloween Dog parade this weekend
SYRACUSE, NY — The Petit Library in Syracuse is hosting a Halloween bash for your four-legged family members this weekend. On Saturday, October 29th, the library will host a Halloween costume parade for the dogs while taking them around the Westcott neighborhood. The event will start at 10 am...
One person dead in house fire on northside of Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — One person was pronounced dead following a house fire on Douglas Street in Syracuse Thursday afternoon. In total 50 members from the Syracuse Fire Department were on the scene just after 3:30 p.m. When crews arrived, the front of the home was engulfed in flames and...
Town of Clay likely won't see changes from Micron plant investment until 2023
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The $100 billion investment in New York is expected to cover a large plot of land in the backyards of many Central New Yorkers. Changes will need to be made to roads, houses will need to be built, and the impact on the environment is now a hot topic of discussion.
Parolee accused of making death threats over toilet paper at Geneva business
Geneva, N.Y. — A parolee is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot and kill workers at an Ontario County business because he was dissatisfied with a toilet paper purchase. Police responded Sunday to a business on Exchange Street in Geneva for a report of an irate, intoxicated...
Oswego Hospital to pay $98K after improperly billing Medicare, Medicaid
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay $98,694.36 to resolve allegations that it knowingly violated the False Claims Act by improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were carried out by an unsupervised Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW), according to the Department of Justice.
Upcoming e-recycling event in Syracuse may be the last due to new statewide regulations
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Due to new recycling regulations going into effect, the e-recycling event held at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse may be the last one ever, according to electronics recycling company Sunnking. Sunnking announced an upcoming free e-recycling event at the Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 29...
Town of DeWitt to host family-friendly Halloween Trunk or Treat event
DEWITT, N.Y. — The Town of DeWitt will host its first-ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29. The family-friendly event will feature 70 trunks filled with treats for kids as well as 30 crafts and bakers for adults. The event will also include a DJ, Halloween...
Onondaga Community College gets ready for the arrival of President Biden
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga Community College has canceled classes on Thursday, October 27 to accommodate President Joe Biden arriving on the campus to deliver remarks on the multi-billion-dollar Micron facility coming to Clay. The President of OCC, DR. Warren Hilton expressed the honor of hosting the President at the...
Jury finds 3 men guilty of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan governor
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — Three men accused of being part of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 have been found guilty on felony charges of gang membership, providing materials for an act of terrorism and felony firearm. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and...
Syracuse child goes back to school after coming home with bruises over a month ago
Deborah Cruz gets her child's backpack ready for school. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse mom sent her 4-year-old daughter back to school Wednesday for the first time since she came home with bruises and marks on her neck in late September. Syracuse Police are still investigating what happened-the Syracuse City School District is done with its inquiry.
NY Post victim of apparent disturbing Twitter hack, Hochul's campaign responds
NEW YORK CITY, (WRGB) — An apparent hacking attack on the New York Post is getting attention from Governor Kathy Hochul's team. Twitter users and Post readers Thursday morning were subjected to an onslaught of disturbing tweets and headlines, including racist and sexist comments as well as threats against Democratic politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even President Joe Biden.
Grand Opening of Tipperary Hill Community Center happening next week in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The new owners of the Tipperary Hill Community Center are holding a grand opening celebration on November 2nd, organizers announced. Previously a Boys & Girls Club location, it is located at 201 Hamilton Street on the Westside of Syracuse. Owners Travis and Nicole Doty say they have been working hard to make a safe space for our youth and other community members to enjoy.
NOAA's Winter Outlook and variables that are uncertain
NOAA's 2022-23 Winter Outlook is in! This seasonal forecast includes a temperature and precipitation map. However, there are many aspects of a long-term forecast that are uncertain. First, let's go over the Winter Outlook issued by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. This is for the 3-month period of December, January, and...
Attorney General sues Green National, says Skyline owner still not upholding agreement
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday sued Green National, owners of the troubled Skyline Apartments in Syracuse, for not complying with parts of an agreement made with her officer earlier in February 2022. Green National owns and manages over 800 apartments in buildings...
NYS Police investigating fatal motorcycle-car crash that left a Syracuse teen dead
SALINA, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle that left a Syracuse teen dead on the night of Monday, October 24 in the Town of Salina. Troopers say the crash occurred at the intersection of Lemoyne Avenue and Factory...
