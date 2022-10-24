ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

cnycentral.com

Micron and NYS lay out plans for investments around Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thursday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul provided details about investments in schools, colleges and community groups that officials say will come with the Micron Technology investments in Clay. The announcement came ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Onondaga Community College, where he is expected to tout...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Town of Clay Tree Lighting and Family Parade set for early December

CLAY, N.Y. — The Town of Clay is inviting neighbors to partake in a family fun Yuletide celebration in early December. The lighting of the town of Clay holiday tree, along with a family holiday parade will take place on Monday, December 5th. Start the night at 5 PM...
CLAY, NY
cnycentral.com

Gov. Hochul receives flu shot, asks New Yorkers to not wait

Gov. Kathy Hochul was in New York City on Wednesday, getting a flu shot and urging New Yorkers to do the same. The governor wants people to be mindful of what some are dubbing a potential 'tripledemic," as the flu, COVID-19 and RSV viruses pose a triple threat this winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cnycentral.com

Petit Library in Syracuse to host Halloween Dog parade this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY — The Petit Library in Syracuse is hosting a Halloween bash for your four-legged family members this weekend. On Saturday, October 29th, the library will host a Halloween costume parade for the dogs while taking them around the Westcott neighborhood. The event will start at 10 am...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

One person dead in house fire on northside of Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — One person was pronounced dead following a house fire on Douglas Street in Syracuse Thursday afternoon. In total 50 members from the Syracuse Fire Department were on the scene just after 3:30 p.m. When crews arrived, the front of the home was engulfed in flames and...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego Hospital to pay $98K after improperly billing Medicare, Medicaid

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay $98,694.36 to resolve allegations that it knowingly violated the False Claims Act by improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were carried out by an unsupervised Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW), according to the Department of Justice.
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Town of DeWitt to host family-friendly Halloween Trunk or Treat event

DEWITT, N.Y. — The Town of DeWitt will host its first-ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29. The family-friendly event will feature 70 trunks filled with treats for kids as well as 30 crafts and bakers for adults. The event will also include a DJ, Halloween...
DEWITT, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga Community College gets ready for the arrival of President Biden

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga Community College has canceled classes on Thursday, October 27 to accommodate President Joe Biden arriving on the campus to deliver remarks on the multi-billion-dollar Micron facility coming to Clay. The President of OCC, DR. Warren Hilton expressed the honor of hosting the President at the...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Jury finds 3 men guilty of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan governor

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — Three men accused of being part of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 have been found guilty on felony charges of gang membership, providing materials for an act of terrorism and felony firearm. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and...
MICHIGAN STATE
cnycentral.com

Syracuse child goes back to school after coming home with bruises over a month ago

Deborah Cruz gets her child's backpack ready for school. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse mom sent her 4-year-old daughter back to school Wednesday for the first time since she came home with bruises and marks on her neck in late September. Syracuse Police are still investigating what happened-the Syracuse City School District is done with its inquiry.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

NY Post victim of apparent disturbing Twitter hack, Hochul's campaign responds

NEW YORK CITY, (WRGB) — An apparent hacking attack on the New York Post is getting attention from Governor Kathy Hochul's team. Twitter users and Post readers Thursday morning were subjected to an onslaught of disturbing tweets and headlines, including racist and sexist comments as well as threats against Democratic politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even President Joe Biden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cnycentral.com

Grand Opening of Tipperary Hill Community Center happening next week in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — The new owners of the Tipperary Hill Community Center are holding a grand opening celebration on November 2nd, organizers announced. Previously a Boys & Girls Club location, it is located at 201 Hamilton Street on the Westside of Syracuse. Owners Travis and Nicole Doty say they have been working hard to make a safe space for our youth and other community members to enjoy.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

NOAA's Winter Outlook and variables that are uncertain

NOAA's 2022-23 Winter Outlook is in! This seasonal forecast includes a temperature and precipitation map. However, there are many aspects of a long-term forecast that are uncertain. First, let's go over the Winter Outlook issued by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. This is for the 3-month period of December, January, and...
SYRACUSE, NY

