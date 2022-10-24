Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Has 5-Minute Stand-Off With Black Bear: “If He Pounces, I’m Done”
Standing in thick timber locked in a stare-down with a huge, irritated black bear perched above him in a tree, Preston Stryker was having the longest five minutes of his life. "For me, it felt like an eternity," said Stryker, of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, October 28, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Daniel, Wyoming by Hope Truax. Hope writes: "I can't enough of the sunrises and sunsets here in this beautiful state we live in. Taking my daughter to school each morning is such a joy! She points them out to me, because I'm usually in a hurry trying to get her fed, dressed and into the car."
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
cowboystatedaily.com
Despite Shooting Himself, Wyoming Hunter Says Handgun Saved Him From Grizzly
In those few moments of furious violence in the remote high country of the Gro Ventre mountains, Lee Francis knew his life hung in the balance between a grizzly's teeth and claws and his trigger finger. "He was probably less...
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Likely Recovered in Wyoming
On October 16, a group of hunters in Wyoming found a firearm beneath a clump of vegetation. The discovery spurred a search that eventually led investigators to human remains. According to local Wyoming media outlet, the remains are thought to belong to an elk hunter who went missing in the area during a 2019 snowstorm.
cowboystatedaily.com
12-Foot Giant Skeleton Creator Says He Enjoys Creativity Of Owners
The man behind the 12-foot giant skeleton phenomenon that's taken Wyoming and the nation by storm the past couple of years says he's tickled that a state famous for uncovering giant prehistoric bones also is a fan of his creation.
Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It
As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Trying Yet Again To Provide Incentives For Film Industry
The film industry has been cashing in on Wyoming's multimillion-dollar cowboy mystique for decades, but a lot of those movies purported to be set in the Cowboy State are made elsewhere. That's prompted lawmakers to again try to develop an...
mybighornbasin.com
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
cowboystatedaily.com
Federal Building In Cheyenne Named After First Woman To Vote In Wyoming And In America
It's possible Louisa Swain didn't grasp the significance that she was not only the first woman in Wyoming to cast a vote in 1870, but also the first woman in America. Mary Mountain, executive director of the Louisa Swain...
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
oilcity.news
Chain law in effect on Teton Pass as pre-Halloween snowstorm arrives in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in areas of western Wyoming, and Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Western mountains can expect 4–6 inches of snow through Wednesday night, with 1–2 inches...
Dear Wyoming Fall Lovers: It Is Time for Us Winter People Now
You've had since August (which, in my opinion, was way too early), to enjoy your pumpkin spice everything and nice Autumn weather. It is our time now!. Of course, when I saw "our", I'm speaking of this wonderful group of people that actually enjoy the winter months more than any other time of the year. Yes, I am indeed one of these people.
cowboystatedaily.com
Report: Wyoming Most Tax-Friendly For Business
Wyoming has the best tax climate in the nation for doing businesses, The Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit, announced on Wednesday. Wyoming does not levy individual or corporate income taxes, and its state sales tax rate is low at...
10+ Wyoming Towns Taylor Swift Should Totally Move To.
Taylor Swift is probably the biggest name in music right now. I mean, it's not surprising. Her latest album, Midnights, dropped last week and literally broke Spotify because of the number of people trying to stream it. It seems like every time I turn on the radio, Taylor is there serenading the world with "Lavender Haze" or "Karma."
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish asking Black Hills mule deer hunters to help monitor chronic wasting disease
Hunters who harvest mule deer in any Black Hills hunt area in Wyoming are being asked to help the Wyoming Game and Fish Department with efforts to monitor chronic wasting disease. "This year sampling efforts are being concentrated on mule deer in the Black Hills, so...
Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel
History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
cowboystatedaily.com
Fresher Food, Direct From The Farm: Locally Sourced Food Stores In Wyoming Are Growing
Boba drinks and baked goods. Meat from seven Wyoming producers. Raw milk, cheeses and butter. Lettuces, blue cheese dressing and pickles. Unpaper towels, candles and chocolates. These are just a few of the locally sourced Wyoming products available at a new,...
cowboystatedaily.com
With Musket That Fired First Shot At Bunker Hill, Wyoming Military Museum Is More Than Vehicles
People often told Dan Starks he should start a museum, but he always told them his collection of military vehicles was "just a hobby.". They're still a big hobby, but now they are part of the $100 million National Museum...
