NFL Thursday night: Baltimore beats Brady, Bucs

Exactly 20 years since the previous time that quarterback Tom Brady played in a third consecutive loss, the Baltimore Ravens gave him an anniversary gift – a third consecutive loss – in the NFL’s Thursday night game for Week 8 of the 2022 season. Brady completed 26-of-44...
BALTIMORE, MD
Giants trade former Alabama prep star to Chiefs

The injured marred tenure of 2021 first-round draft choice Kadarius Toney with the New York Giants ended on Thursday, and the former Blount High School quarterback seemed happy about it. After the Giants traded Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs, he tweeted: “Chiefs Kingdom, baby. Thank you, God.”. :
KANSAS CITY, MO
Patriots going with Mac Jones at quarterback

Wednesday must have been a pretty good day for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before practice on Wednesday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick had a standard reply at his press conference when asked about the team’s quarterback situation: “We’ll see how it goes today.”. In his opening...
ALABAMA STATE
Texans coach foresees larger role for Christian Harris

Christian Harris made his NFL debut on Sunday, and Houston Texans followers can expect to see a lot more of the former Alabama linebacker now that he’s healthy again. “Who are our best options that we feel like we can be successful with defensively?” Houston coach Lovie Smith said on Monday. “If we think that he’s one of them, we’ll find ways for him to get on the field. I would say Christian Harris is one of those guys, and we found a way to start the process yesterday.
HOUSTON, TX
Bucs promote Nolan Turner before Thursday night’s game

When Tampa Bay plays the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, safety Nolan Turner will be on the field as a member of the Buccaneers’ 53-player active roster for the first time. The Bucs signed the former Vestavia Hills High School standout from their practice squad on Thursday. NFL teams...
TAMPA, FL
World Series presents Jalen Hurts with dilemma

The World Series presents a dilemma for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. His hometown team, the Houston Astros, won the American League championship. But rooting for his favorite team to win the 2022 Major League Baseball crown might not be considered good form because the Astros are playing the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
