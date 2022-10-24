ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Cambria County students named to New Young Ambassador program

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) today announced the slate of Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania for 2022-2023.

Two Cambria County seniors were among those chosen for the program. Jensen Westrick from Central Cambria High School; and Maddie Ostinowsky, from Bishop Carroll Catholic High School were chosen along with several 32 other students.

The new-to-Pennsylvania program seeks to build community stewards and civic leaders by inspiring, engaging, and empowering young Pennsylvanians to not only keep their communities clean and beautiful but also become ambassadors in their community for a shared vision of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania.

Burns delivers $123,000 for two Cambria County boroughs

The program, being administered by KPB, was recommended in the commonwealth’s litter action plan , announced by Governor Tom Wolf in November 2021. Students applied to the program and were chosen through a competitive application process.

Here is a full list of the 2022-23 Young Ambassadors of PA:

Allegheny County

  • Andy Forrester, Grade 11, Pine-Richland High School;
  • Cale Klaff, Grade 12, Pine-Richland High School;
  • Eli Majocha, Grade 12, Highlands High School; and
  • Luke Anderson, Grade 10, Pine Richland High School.

Bradford County: Corben Conklin, Grade 11, Athens Area High School.

Butler County: Carmen Skal, Grade 12, Butler Senior High School.

Cambria County

  • Jensen Westrick, Grade 12, Central Cambria High School; and
  • Maddie Ostinowsky, Grade 12, Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.

Chester County

  • Henri Brunel, Grade 12, Conestoga High School; and
  • Naomi Tzoanos, Grade 11, Owen J. Roberts High School.

Columbia County: Brady McNamara, Grade 11, Central Columbia High School.

Cumberland County

  • Ania Chandra, Grade 12, Cumberland Valley High School;
  • Morgan Stellfox, Grade 10, East Pennsboro Area School District; and
  • Zahra Anjum, Grade 11, Cumberland Valley Virtual Academy.

Dauphin County: Eleana Rijo, Grade 10, Susquehanna Township High School.

Delaware County

  • CJ Chen, Grade 11, Strath Haven High School; and
  • Sage Baker, Grade 10, Strath Haven High School.

Erie County

  • Emma Burkett, Grade 12, Northwestern High School;
  • Tanvi Udgiri, Grade 11, Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy; and
  • Gianna Stewart, Grade 11, Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy.

Indiana County

  • Anna Layden, Grade 11, Purchase Line Junior Senior High School; and
  • Via Krimin, Grade 12, Indiana Area Senior High School.

Lackawanna County: Grace Beckish, Grade 10, North Pocono High School.

Lancaster County: Stella Blue Weaver, Grade 12, JP McCaskey High School.

Lehigh County

  • Adrian  Chavez, Grade 10, Nazareth Area High School; and
  • Siddhant Khandelwal, Grade 12, Parkland High School.

Lycoming County: Jaden Nixon, Grade 12, St. John Neumann Regional Academy.

Monroe County: Rese Schlameuss, Grade 11, East Stroudsburg High School South.

Montgomery County

  • Claudia Brach, Grade 12, Perkiomen Valley High School;
  • Ri Sringari, Grade 12, Perkiomen Valley High School; and
  • Rudra Patel, Grade 12, Souderton Area High School.

Philadelphia County: Minping Nie, Grade 11, Central High School.

Pike County:

  • Fawn Dutcher, Grade 10, East Stroudsburg High School North; and
  • Angelique Smalls, Grade 11, East Stroudsburg High School North.

Washington County: Abby Salzman, Grade 12, California Area High School.

The students have committed to eight months of service as an ambassador while representing and upholding the mission and values of KPB. From October through May 2023, they will also develop civic leadership skills and experience to champion and advocate for clean and beautiful communities across Pennsylvania.

For more information about the program and the Young Ambassadors, visit the program page or contact Kylie McCutcheon at kmccutcheon@keeppabeautiful.org .

