ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Lampasas runners compete at regional meet

The Badger boys’ cross country team and senior Nyla Long from the girls’ varsity ran at the regional meet earlier this week in Huntsville. Long finished 20th out of 172 runners, missing her ticket to the state competition by just three places or seven seconds, according to Lampasas head coach Macey Siegert. “The varsity boys finished 14th out of 24 teams, and I couldn't be prouder of how they…
LAMPASAS, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Volleyball season not over yet, as Lady Badgers earn play-in game

The Lady Badger volleyball team will play a match after the regular season has concluded this year. The playoffs are not yet guaranteed, but if they beat Jarrell in a play-in game tonight at Leander Glenn, the Lady Badgers will compete in the bidistrict round of the playoffs. Lampasas won in three sets Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18 over Marble Falls for the team’s third district win of the…
LAMPASAS, TX
KWTX

‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison. “It was pretty tough because he kept beating us into brush,” said cowboy Joe Draper. “We couldn’t get him to come out to where we could actually get a shot and get him roped and get him captured.”
BELTON, TX
KSAT 12

Rain and storms could impact the Friday morning drive

Another round of rain and storms is expected to push through South Central Texas Friday, likely making for some soggy spots for the AM commute and drive to school. Here are the three main things you need to know (a full breakdown can be found below):. Before sunrise Friday, thunderstorms...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Storm leaves damage across town

Much-needed rain fell on many portions of the Lampasas area on Monday. Unfortunately, it left more than just moisture. Damage to trees and the rock facade of an apartment building was reported. Some residents also reported they had been without power for a portion of the evening. “I’ve been receiving calls all morning about power being out and tree limbs on lines,” city employee Robin White…
LAMPASAS, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Evelyn McDonald funeral set for Saturday

Longtime florist and retired Lampasas High School government teacher Evelyn (Friday) McDonald died Oct. 25, 2022 in Baird. She was 100. Funeral services will be held Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at First Street Church of Christ in Lampasas, where she was a longtime member. An informal visitation with the family will begin at noon. Burial will take place at Bluffton Cemetery in Llano County. Sneed-Carnley…
LAMPASAS, TX
firefighternation.com

Tornado Damages TX Fire Station Roof

Oct. 25—Severe storms, which possibly included a tornado, damaged parts of Central Texas on Monday, October 24. While many areas of San Antonio didn’t experience a ton of rainfall, residents in Jarrell, which is about 12 miles north of Georgetown, are cleaning up after the thunderstorms roared through the city.
JARRELL, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

ARRESTS

The following arrests were reported to the Lampasas Dispatch Record by area law enforcement officials. The Dispatch Record prints the name and charge(s) of people arrested on at least one Class B misdemeanor – or more serious – charge. John Anthony Carvajal, 42, of San Antonio, was arrested on failure to appear for a charge of sexual assault. Tracy Allen Davis, 59, of Kempner, was arrested on…
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
industrytoday.com

KMM Begins Work on 40,000 SF Facility in Kerrville, TX

Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plans to create 400 new jobs and generate over $80 million in economic activity over the next 20 years. KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) announced today that Tier-1 aerospace manufacturer Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing (KMM) began work on a 40,000-square-foot building at Kerrville Airport Commerce Park. The company will invest $8 million to refurbish the facility, which will serve as a new home for KMM’s Texas operations. KMM has created 70 new aerospace jobs in Kerrville since the company’s arrival in December 2021 and plans to create 400 in the coming years.
KERRVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
KILLEEN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock's Liberty Barbecue, Brotherton's Black Iron Barbecue in Pflugerville no longer affiliated

Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ in Pflugerville and Liberty BBQ in Round Rock are no longer affiliated, John Brotherton said in October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ in Pflugerville and Liberty BBQ in Round Rock are no longer affiliated, John Brotherton said in October. Brotherton was previously a co-owner of the Round Rock restaurant but removed himself from ownership to focus on Brotherton’s in Pflugerville at 15608 Spring Hill Lane, Ste. 105. 512-547-4766 www.pftxbbq.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle

TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
KYLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy