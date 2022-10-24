Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Related
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lampasas runners compete at regional meet
The Badger boys’ cross country team and senior Nyla Long from the girls’ varsity ran at the regional meet earlier this week in Huntsville. Long finished 20th out of 172 runners, missing her ticket to the state competition by just three places or seven seconds, according to Lampasas head coach Macey Siegert. “The varsity boys finished 14th out of 24 teams, and I couldn't be prouder of how they…
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Central Texas town
A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Volleyball season not over yet, as Lady Badgers earn play-in game
The Lady Badger volleyball team will play a match after the regular season has concluded this year. The playoffs are not yet guaranteed, but if they beat Jarrell in a play-in game tonight at Leander Glenn, the Lady Badgers will compete in the bidistrict round of the playoffs. Lampasas won in three sets Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18 over Marble Falls for the team’s third district win of the…
BREAKING: St. Anthony Football Won’t Play Regular Season Finale
The562’s coverage of St. Anthony Football is sponsored by Wasco Development Corp in Honor of B.I. Mais. The St. Anthony football team won’t play its regular season finale at St. Pius X – St. Matthias Academy on Friday, the school administration announced today. In an official statement...
KWTX
‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison. “It was pretty tough because he kept beating us into brush,” said cowboy Joe Draper. “We couldn’t get him to come out to where we could actually get a shot and get him roped and get him captured.”
Who Broke Into The Hang Over Bar and Grill in Killeen, Texas?
Killeen, Texas I’m asking that everybody who enjoys the nightlife come together and bring the proper information to the proper authorities about is alleged attempted robbery that happened at the Hangover Bar and Grill. WHAT IS THE HANGOVER AND WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT?. If you’re not familiar with...
KSAT 12
Rain and storms could impact the Friday morning drive
Another round of rain and storms is expected to push through South Central Texas Friday, likely making for some soggy spots for the AM commute and drive to school. Here are the three main things you need to know (a full breakdown can be found below):. Before sunrise Friday, thunderstorms...
KSAT 12
BGC Scores and Schedules: Week 10, High School Football in San Antonio, South Texas, Hill Country
Below you will find the schedule of games and live scores for high school football games being played on October 27, 28, and 29 of 2022 in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area. Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters, and, in...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Storm leaves damage across town
Much-needed rain fell on many portions of the Lampasas area on Monday. Unfortunately, it left more than just moisture. Damage to trees and the rock facade of an apartment building was reported. Some residents also reported they had been without power for a portion of the evening. “I’ve been receiving calls all morning about power being out and tree limbs on lines,” city employee Robin White…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Evelyn McDonald funeral set for Saturday
Longtime florist and retired Lampasas High School government teacher Evelyn (Friday) McDonald died Oct. 25, 2022 in Baird. She was 100. Funeral services will be held Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at First Street Church of Christ in Lampasas, where she was a longtime member. An informal visitation with the family will begin at noon. Burial will take place at Bluffton Cemetery in Llano County. Sneed-Carnley…
firefighternation.com
Tornado Damages TX Fire Station Roof
Oct. 25—Severe storms, which possibly included a tornado, damaged parts of Central Texas on Monday, October 24. While many areas of San Antonio didn’t experience a ton of rainfall, residents in Jarrell, which is about 12 miles north of Georgetown, are cleaning up after the thunderstorms roared through the city.
South Texas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
While everyone is flocking back to their favorite lottery retailer for another shot at the massive Powerball jackpot, there's some celebration going on down in South Texas.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
ARRESTS
The following arrests were reported to the Lampasas Dispatch Record by area law enforcement officials. The Dispatch Record prints the name and charge(s) of people arrested on at least one Class B misdemeanor – or more serious – charge. John Anthony Carvajal, 42, of San Antonio, was arrested on failure to appear for a charge of sexual assault. Tracy Allen Davis, 59, of Kempner, was arrested on…
Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
West Commerce crosswalk area turns deadly for San Antonio rapper
SAN ANTONIO — As a rapper, Richard Tovar had many names. Relatives say his music appears on social media sites as Eric Diaz, Stealth Entity and Richard Gein. But the last beat has sounded and his voice has been silenced. Tovar, a 46-year-old father of two, was killed by...
industrytoday.com
KMM Begins Work on 40,000 SF Facility in Kerrville, TX
Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plans to create 400 new jobs and generate over $80 million in economic activity over the next 20 years. KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) announced today that Tier-1 aerospace manufacturer Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing (KMM) began work on a 40,000-square-foot building at Kerrville Airport Commerce Park. The company will invest $8 million to refurbish the facility, which will serve as a new home for KMM’s Texas operations. KMM has created 70 new aerospace jobs in Kerrville since the company’s arrival in December 2021 and plans to create 400 in the coming years.
fox44news.com
City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
Round Rock's Liberty Barbecue, Brotherton's Black Iron Barbecue in Pflugerville no longer affiliated
Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ in Pflugerville and Liberty BBQ in Round Rock are no longer affiliated, John Brotherton said in October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ in Pflugerville and Liberty BBQ in Round Rock are no longer affiliated, John Brotherton said in October. Brotherton was previously a co-owner of the Round Rock restaurant but removed himself from ownership to focus on Brotherton’s in Pflugerville at 15608 Spring Hill Lane, Ste. 105. 512-547-4766 www.pftxbbq.com.
Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle
TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
KSAT 12
Registration sticker expired for 13 years leads to fugitive arrest, Jourdanton police say
JOURDANTON, Texas – A registration sticker that was 13 years out of date led to the arrest of one man sought on a warrant out of Bexar County, according to the Jourdanton Police Department. Charles Fields, of San Antonio, was pulled over on Monday night because of that expired...
Comments / 0