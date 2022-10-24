Read full article on original website
Giants trade Kadarius Toney to Chiefs: Here’s why Brian Daboll says Joe Schoen made the move
Brian Daboll values dependability. Kadarius Toney was far from dependable during his time with the Giants. And so it is that Toney is no longer a member of Daboll's team. Even though Daboll didn't come out and say it Thursday, it's...
With Giants trading Kadarius Toney to Chiefs, Kenny Golladay needs to play. But he’s still hurt
Giants general manager Joe Schoen on Thursday traded one underwhelming wide receiver. Last offseason, GM Dave Gettleman drafted Kadarius Toney 20th overall and signed Kenny Golladay to a lucrative contract. Both have been duds. Schoen on Thursday traded Toney to the Chiefs...
Potential Eagles trade target addresses swirling rumors ahead of deadline
Adding a Pro Bowl pass rusher couldn't hurt. There have been rumors that Philadelphia could be going after Carolina Panthers' Brian Burns ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Burns addressed such rumors on SiriusXM NFL Radio:. "You've got to...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Latest Giants, Eagles rumors, updates | WR, RB markets buzzing
It's almost deadline time. Teams are looking to make the right moves ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. FOX Sports' Jay Glazer addresses some rumors that are circulating the NFL. On the New York Giants trading for a wide...
Eagles injury report: Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham updates; tight end returns to practice
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson got down in his stance as if he were lining up against an edge rusher. After center Jason Kelce snapped the ball, Johnson fired off and mimicked as if he were blocking the invisible defensive player in front of him. It was something that Johnson had done several times over the course of this season.
Giants’ Joe Schoen amazingly gets something for nothing by trading Kadarius Toney
Conventional wisdom suggested that the Giants could not get anything for Kadarius Toney at the trade deadline. Joe Schoen tried anyway and succeeded Thursday by dealing the star-crossed wide receiver to the Kansas City Chiefs for two draft picks -- a compensatory third-rounder and a sixth-rounder. That would not have...
Cowboys trade for ex-Giants defensive lineman
The Cowboys are getting things done ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. On Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Las Vegas Raiders would be trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to Dallas in exchange for draft pick compensation. NFL...
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney practice updates
The Giants knew before they started the practice week that they’d be shorthanded for their Week 8 game against the Seahawks in Seattle. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll made it clear that reinforcements, for the most part, were not on the way. They do have the feel-good story about...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady suffers historic loss to Ravens
Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL MVP. But none of that mattered Thursday as Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 27-22. It was the third straight loss for...
Eagles-Bears Robert Quinn deadline deal: Grading the trade
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles general manager Howie Roseman likes to check in with the 31 other teams around the league to get the pulse of what players could be available before the trade deadline. When Roseman called the Chicago Bears to inquire about players, defensive end Robert Quinn came up....
Jets’ Elijah Moore named as possible trade target for slumping NFC contender
Be careful what you wish for. Disgruntled New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore wants out, and to this point, the team has been unwilling to comply as the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaches. But general manager Joe Douglas might have a prime trade partner in the Green Bay Packers....
Kadarius Toney is gone, so here are 5 receivers Giants’ Joe Schoen could target before trade deadline
After trading away ineffective and unreliable wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday, could Giants general manager Joe Schoen trade for a receiver prior to Tuesday's NFL trade deadline?. Sure, he could. But remember this: Schoen is building for the future, even...
Giants’ biggest trade deadline questions, including Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, more
Less than a week remains until the NFL trade deadline, Tuesday at 4 p.m. So let’s break down the biggest questions for Joe Schoen, the Giants’ rookie general manager. Look, it surely isn’t going to happen. The Giants are 6-1 and chasing their first playoff berth since 2016. Barkley is back to his old, dominant self. He leads the NFL with 906 total yards (rushing/receiving) — well ahead of the Browns’ Nick Chubb (807). So the Giants absolutely need him, as they push for the playoffs. Trading him would not go over well in the locker room.
Texans release ex-Eagles linebacker
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “Veteran LB Kamu Grugier-Hill asked for and will be given his release from the #Texans, per me and @RapSheet. He has 40 tackles this season and leaves Houston ranking first (20) and second (18) in franchise history in tackles in a game.”
Eagles’ Howie Roseman praised for Robert Quinn trade
The Philadelphia Eagles made a big move on Thursday. Howie Roseman is pulling out all the stops to help his team extend its undefeated start. On Wednesday, that meant acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. The Bears are receiving a 2023 fourth-round draft pick in exchange for the pass rusher.
Eagles have a plan to ruin N.J. homecoming for Steelers’ Kenny Pickett
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has not faced many rookie quarterbacks in the 24 games that he has had the job. The only time that Gannon has had to game plan for a rookie was in Week 13 of last season when the Eagles came away from MetLife Stadium with a win because his unit held Zach Wilson and the Jets to 18 points.
NFL Week 8: New York Jets-New England Patriots picks, predictions | Can Robert Saleh end the streak?
The Jets (5-2) are off to their best start since 2010, the last time they made the playoffs. But if they want to end the NFL’s longest active streak of postseason futility, they’re going to have to keep doing things they haven’t done in a long time.
Here are 3 ways Eagles could use newly-acquired Robert Quinn on defense
A lot can happen around the trade deadline. Several players around the league play the uncomfortable waiting game, seeing if they have to uproot their lives once again to see if they have to move to another city for the remainder of the season. It was something that Robert Quinn had to go through. On Wednesday, Quinn’s wait was finally over, leaving the Chicago Bears defense to join the Eagles.
Ex-Jets coach shreds Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
People are not overly impressed with Tom Brady right now. In his big return season from a short-lived retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback most recently headlined a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. And while the Bucs, despite a losing record...
NFL insider hints Eagles could trade for ex-Pro Bowl running back
Maybe they'll look into adding a running back. The 2-5 Cleveland Browns will likely field offers for Kareem Hunt, and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer named Philadelphia as a team that could be interested in the running back. Hunt was picked...
