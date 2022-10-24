ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Cowboys trade for ex-Giants defensive lineman

The Cowboys are getting things done ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Las Vegas Raiders would be trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to Dallas in exchange for draft pick compensation. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL...
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney practice updates

The Giants knew before they started the practice week that they’d be shorthanded for their Week 8 game against the Seahawks in Seattle. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll made it clear that reinforcements, for the most part, were not on the way. They do have the feel-good story about...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady suffers historic loss to Ravens

Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL MVP. But none of that mattered Thursday as Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 27-22. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It was the third straight loss for...
Eagles-Bears Robert Quinn deadline deal: Grading the trade

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles general manager Howie Roseman likes to check in with the 31 other teams around the league to get the pulse of what players could be available before the trade deadline. When Roseman called the Chicago Bears to inquire about players, defensive end Robert Quinn came up....
Giants’ biggest trade deadline questions, including Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, more

Less than a week remains until the NFL trade deadline, Tuesday at 4 p.m. So let’s break down the biggest questions for Joe Schoen, the Giants’ rookie general manager. Look, it surely isn’t going to happen. The Giants are 6-1 and chasing their first playoff berth since 2016. Barkley is back to his old, dominant self. He leads the NFL with 906 total yards (rushing/receiving) — well ahead of the Browns’ Nick Chubb (807). So the Giants absolutely need him, as they push for the playoffs. Trading him would not go over well in the locker room.
Texans release ex-Eagles linebacker

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “Veteran LB Kamu Grugier-Hill asked for and will be given his release from the #Texans, per me and @RapSheet. He has 40 tackles this season and leaves Houston ranking first (20) and second (18) in franchise history in tackles in a game.”
Eagles’ Howie Roseman praised for Robert Quinn trade

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big move on Thursday. Howie Roseman is pulling out all the stops to help his team extend its undefeated start. On Wednesday, that meant acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. The Bears are receiving a 2023 fourth-round draft pick in exchange for the pass rusher.
Here are 3 ways Eagles could use newly-acquired Robert Quinn on defense

A lot can happen around the trade deadline. Several players around the league play the uncomfortable waiting game, seeing if they have to uproot their lives once again to see if they have to move to another city for the remainder of the season. It was something that Robert Quinn had to go through. On Wednesday, Quinn’s wait was finally over, leaving the Chicago Bears defense to join the Eagles.
Ex-Jets coach shreds Buccaneers’ Tom Brady

People are not overly impressed with Tom Brady right now. In his big return season from a short-lived retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback most recently headlined a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And while the Bucs, despite a losing record...
