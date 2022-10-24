Read full article on original website
Related
SCT presents Beer for Breakfast
The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild will kick off their 2022-2023 Revival Season with the comedy, Beer for Breakfast, a play by Sean Grennan and directed by Sharon Bedard. Beer for Breakfast will be shown at the Carriage House Theater with a local cast composed of Robbie Wells, Valeri Hovland, Rick Miller and Jordan Davis at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, 11, 12, and 17, 18, 19, and 2 p.m. Sundays Nov. 13 and 20.
Clearmont Holiday Shop Hop to Be Held
Amy Rowe and son Alex Schneck pose with Christmas Decorations at last year’s Clearcreek Rec. District Christmas Bazaar. Several vendors will be in Clearmont on Nov. 4 and 5 from 10-4 p.m. both days for the Sixth Annual Shop Hop. Last year’s holiday event drew shoppers from Buffalo, Sheridan...
Uprising presents the Ball of the Wild
Sheridan based nonprofit, Uprising will be holding their fundraising dinner, Ball of the Wild beginning at 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Oct. 27, at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Uprising Executive Director Terri Markham told listeners how the organization works to inform the public and battle against human trafficking here in Wyoming.
Wyoming Waters flow in SAGE
Wyoming Waters is a community arts exhibit currently open for viewing at SAGE Community Arts. In September the Sheridan community arts organization invited watermedia artists to submit work for the fall exhibition, Wyoming Waters: Small Format Watermedia. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, SAGE Community Arts Executive Director...
Dog and Cat Shelter donations
The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter operates primarily through grants and donations. Many of those donations are in the form of blankets, towels and sheets that families in Sheridan no longer need. The donations are appreciated and critical to the shelter. Dog beds and blankets not only provide warmth to...
SCLT Black Diamond Trail Tour on Nov. 8
On November 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. beginning at The Hub on Smith, the Sheridan Community Land Trust and The Hub will host the next Explore History program, the Black Diamond Trail bus tour. This year is the 10-year anniversary of the tour. This tour will go through...
Bringing the lessons home: WWF plants local native wildlife gardens
It’s been 85 years since the Wyoming Wildlife Federation began to advocate for sportsmen and women, support wildlife conservation efforts and educate the next generation on the benefits of a healthy ecology and wildlife population in the Cowboy State. While in Sheridan visiting schools creating native wildlife gardens as...
Free Landfill Day For Fall 2022 Is This Saturday
This weekend is the last chance this year for Sheridan County residents to get rid of anything they don’t need and not pay a price to dispose of it. This Saturday (October 29th) is the fall free landfill day from 7:30 am until 5:30pm. Residents can dispose of up...
New skilled nursing facility opens at Veterans’ Home of Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — On Oct. 20, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the opening of a new skilled nursing facility built on the grounds of the Veterans’ Home of Wyoming in Buffalo. The construction of the facility took just over two years, according to a Monday press release...
Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River Host Playoff Games Friday
PLAYOFF FOOTBALL – The Big Horn Rams will lead off football playoff Friday hosting Mountain View kickoff is at 1:00, Tongue River opens the quarter finals at home with Cokeville they kick at 4:00 and the Broncs host Laramie kickoff at 6:00. We will broadcast the Big Horn game...
Sheridan College Sells Property East Of Campus For Building Remodel Costs
Sheridan College Sells Property East Of Campus For Building Remodel Costs. Sheridan College will soon be remodeling one of their buildings, and the college has secured some of the funds by selling some property. Recently the College Board of Trustees accepted a full price offer of $2.144 million from Whitney...
SCSD#2 Receives Best School Ranking
Sheridan County School District #2 held a special Board Meeting on October 26, at the Central Office Board Room. There was one recognition. Kristie Garriffa reported that SCSD#2 was ranked #1 of K-12 schools of similar size in Wyoming by Niche.com 2023 Best School Rankings. Garriffa spoke to the board...
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Providing Financial Support For New Ambulance Service
In less than 1 month Wyoming Regional EMS will take over providing ambulance service in Sheridan County. The new service is part of a partnership between Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Campbell County Health. In some ways, the EMS is already in operation because Sheridan Memorial Hospital is working with Campbell...
SCSD#2 Board to Hold Special Meeting
Sheridan County School District #2 will hold a special Board Meeting on October 26, 2022 12:00 p.m. at the Central Office Board Room. There will be one recognition, Kristie Garriffa with the Niche.com 2023 Best School Rankings, SCSD#2. In new business the board will address the following action items. Sue...
