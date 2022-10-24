Read full article on original website
🎥Vice President: Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus, right?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. (Click below to watch the Vice President...
