REDDING, Calif. — Obtaining and keeping home insurance in California keeps getting more difficult, insurance companies are feeling the weight of the major catastrophes that Northern California saw over the last few years between the Carr Fire, Dixie Fire, Camp Fire, as well as other fires in the Northstate. Insurance companies are being forced to restrict the number of policies they can write and what homes qualify for a fire protection policy, which is making it harder for consumers to find insurance and limiting their ability to shop around for affordable rates.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO