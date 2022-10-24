ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Homeowner insurance becomes increasingly hard to obtain in the Northstate due to fire risk

REDDING, Calif. — Obtaining and keeping home insurance in California keeps getting more difficult, insurance companies are feeling the weight of the major catastrophes that Northern California saw over the last few years between the Carr Fire, Dixie Fire, Camp Fire, as well as other fires in the Northstate. Insurance companies are being forced to restrict the number of policies they can write and what homes qualify for a fire protection policy, which is making it harder for consumers to find insurance and limiting their ability to shop around for affordable rates.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Utah schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on property

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Utah's Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings, according to school leaders. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to pick up after their pets. The district spokesman, Doug Perry,...
MURRAY, UT
State data shows students need help in English literacy

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Reading and writing are the cornerstones for learning in the academic world. However, it can also be a challenging skill to master. As data suggests, some elementary schoolers need additional support. According to EdSource, an organization specializing in academic reports, California is facing a reading dilemma.
CALIFORNIA STATE

