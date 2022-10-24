Read full article on original website
WRAL
Mortgage rates top 7% for the first time since 2002
CNN — Mortgage rates rose again this week, topping 7% for the first time since 2002. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% in the week ending October 27, up from 6.94% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 3.14%. The...
WRAL
European Central Bank raises rates by three quarters of a point and promises more to come
CNN — The European Central Bank hiked interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point on Thursday, promising further hikes to come as it tackles rising inflation. The move will take the benchmark rate for the 19 countries using the euro to 1.5%. The central bank has now hiked rates at three consecutive meetings in a bid to get control of inflation even as a recession looms.
WRAL
Don't expect the bounce-back in the US economy to quiet recession calls
CNN — Don't expect the bounce-back in the US economy in the third quarter to quiet the chorus of recession calls. The US economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 2.6% from July to September, after contracting 1.6% in the first quarter and 0.6% in the second quarter of the year.
WRAL
A guaranteed way to beat inflation temporarily crashed a Treasury website
CNN — The demand to buy US Series I savings bonds this week has been so great that it temporarily crashed the Treasury web site where those bonds are purchased. That could mean some investors' requests may not be processed in time to lock in the bond's 9.62% rate by the October 28 deadline.
Are we still buying name brand goods despite inflation? Economic report today will provide insight
A big report is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning that will provide a gauge on inflation – and what you pay for everyday items. Duke University economist Connel Fullenkamp says two-thirds of our economy is built on consumption expenditures, which is the stuff that we buy every day. So this report provide a true insight into what people are spending their money on — and how much are they still willing to spend, despite record high inflation.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payments just three weeks away
Millions of taxpayers are still eligible for COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, with the deadline to claim the financial relief fast approaching. Between 8 million and 9 million people could be eligible for additional COVID-19 relief through either a stimulus payment or the Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office.
WRAL
First on CNN: Senate Democrat warns Fed it's 'foolish' to keep lifting interest rates
CNN — Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper is pleading with the Federal Reserve to pause its relentless attack on crushing inflation before it does more harm than good. "High inflation necessitates a response. But the concern is the Fed is doing too much too soon," Hickenlooper wrote in a letter on Thursday to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. "We should wait to see the effects on the economy and how those changes are absorbed."
WRAL
Economic report due out today will provide new gauge on inflation
WRAL
The US economy bounced back last quarter after shrinking in the first half of the year
CNN — The US economy grew last quarter, bouncing back after shrinking in the first half of the year. Gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic activity — rose by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to initial estimates released Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. That's a turnaround from a decline of 1.6% in the first quarter of the year and negative 0.6% in the second.
ExxonMobil Q3 profits surge to $19.7 bn on high oil, natural gas prices
ExxonMobil reported a surge in third-quarter earnings Friday, fueled by much higher oil and natural gas prices and robust profit margins for gasoline and other refined products. Refinery margins were significantly higher than in the year-ago period, but retreated from the second quarter due to loftier output and "flat US gasoline demand," the company said.
Food Stamps Schedule: New York Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. In New York, SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide, which applies to November 2022....
Rubio: Releasing oil from strategic reserves is 'dangerous'; not meant 'to bail out the president's party'
Reacting to President Biden's decision to release more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves, Sen. Marco Rubio called the move "dangerous" and "wrong."
First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, October 28, 2022
Here is a first look at notable research calls made early Friday morning.
