A big report is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning that will provide a gauge on inflation – and what you pay for everyday items. Duke University economist Connel Fullenkamp says two-thirds of our economy is built on consumption expenditures, which is the stuff that we buy every day. So this report provide a true insight into what people are spending their money on — and how much are they still willing to spend, despite record high inflation.

2 HOURS AGO