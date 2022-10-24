Read full article on original website
Changing how we train teachers in New Jersey will hurt our children | Opinion
The New Jersey Department of Education is in the process of changing the rules for teacher training. We believe this change, should it be put in place, will be detrimental to our children’s education. Currently, all primary education majors are required to double major. One of those majors is...
thecentersquare.com
Recent New Jersey grads spent half of high school 'under the shadow of the pandemic'
(The Center Square) – The pandemic’s impact on students was undeniable when looking at ACT scores for 2022 high school graduates, a representative of the nonprofit education organization said. The national average ACT composite score for the high school class of 2022 was 19.8. That was the lowest...
2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses
Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
NJ politician blames skin color of his own campaign team for loss (Opinion)
In the Garden State, a year after the GOP nominee for governor failed to inspire voters and lost arguably the most winnable race in the country, Jack Ciattarelli is still tilting at windmills. In a weird act of desperation, the former nominee actually blamed his latest loss on having a...
NJ state worker union sues Murphy, demanding raises
TRENTON – A public worker union announced Wednesday that it is suing Gov. Phil Murphy in state court, alleging racial and gender discrimination for not providing its members the same raises granted by law to state correctional police officers. The lawsuit was filed by AFSCME New Jersey Council 63,...
7 NJ universities among world’s best in 2022-23 rankings
New Jersey makes seven appearances in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 rankings of the best universities throughout the world. The list includes 2,000 schools from 95 countries, based on 13 indicators that measure the universities' academic research performance and their global and regional reputations. The United States is home...
NJ’s shoes-off households need to get a grip and grow up (Opinion)
It’s as divisive as pork roll vs Taylor ham. As divisive as whether Central Jersey is a myth. The shoes-off household vs. the shoes-on household. Surely these Capulets and Montagues can never commingle. A funny hour broke out on our show Tuesday (Deminski & Doyle, NJ 101.5 weekdays 2...
New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids
After a loosely structured recommendation by the CDC that says children as young as six months old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine, lawmakers are worried that Governor Phil Murphy will act on that recommendation in the form of a state mandate. Sen. Kristin M. Corrado called on the Murphy Administration to halt vaccine mandates, particularly on school children, in the wake of new CDC loosely structured recommendations. “Government should stay out of this and leave decision-making to parents,” said Corrado (R-40). “The last thing we need is yet another overreaching and unjustified mandate. Trenton should get out of the way The post New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. legal weed: 5 nationally popular cannabis strains now available in the Garden State
With more products from nationally syndicated brands hitting the legal weed market in New Jersey this year, navigating the various names for strains can get complicated. Experienced shoppers tend to search for a preferred flavor profile or by telling the budtender what range of effects they are looking to have.
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
earnthenecklace.com
Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?
Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
PNC Bank customers warned of fraudulent withdrawals across New Jersey
Police have alerted the public about a string of fraud involving customers of PNC Bank. In South Brunswick alone, five residents have reported large cash withdrawals from their accounts made from ATM machines at PNC Bank branches around the state, according to police. The victims each noticed a withdrawal of...
NJ school board suspends superintendent who was critical of Gov. Murphy’s policies
There is turmoil at a suburban public school district in Morris County as the Mount Olive Board of Education last week suspended Superintendent Robert Zywicki with no public explanation from any party involved. Zywicki, in turn, has filed his intent to sue two school board members — William Robinson and...
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
Viral illnesses are spreading among N.J. kids. The rise is ‘incredibly concerning.’
The kids are pouring in, coughing and wheezing and congested. First it was enterovirus and rhinovirus. Now RSV has become the dominant infection, with flu cases also growing. And doctors wonder if the volume will remain high for the foreseeable future. A spate of respiratory viruses is sending children to...
NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans
New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
N.J. concealed carry proposal moves one step closer to passage — and a likely court fight
A measure looking to bring New Jersey’s strict regulation of concealed firearms carry into compliance with a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling hit a stumbling block Thursday when it was abruptly pulled from a state Assembly voting session. The proposal, which would outline requirements for obtaining a carry permit...
Plan to allow cops at some N.J. polling sites passes easily despite heated debate
A bipartisan proposal to once again allow police officers at polling places at schools and senior residential centers in New Jersey under certain conditions won overwhelming support from both parties in the state Assembly on Thursday — but, strikingly, not before a heated, 45-minute debate. In an unusual scene,...
N.J. union for frontline workers sues Murphy, saying he allowed racial and gender pay gap to widen
A New Jersey union that represents thousands of state workers who were on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic announced Wednesday it is suing Gov. Phil Murphy, arguing its members should get the same pay increases the administration gave to workers who faced similar challenges. The lawsuit and the group...
southjerseyobserver.com
New Jersey Company Agrees to Pay $400,000 to Settle False Claims Allegations
A construction contracting company and the company’s president have agreed to collectively pay $400,000 to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act (FCA) by circumventing small business set aside requirements in a federally funded contract U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. The settlement announced today resolves allegations...
