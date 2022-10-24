ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ.com

2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses

Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
BRIDGETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ state worker union sues Murphy, demanding raises

TRENTON – A public worker union announced Wednesday that it is suing Gov. Phil Murphy in state court, alleging racial and gender discrimination for not providing its members the same raises granted by law to state correctional police officers. The lawsuit was filed by AFSCME New Jersey Council 63,...
New Jersey 101.5

7 NJ universities among world’s best in 2022-23 rankings

New Jersey makes seven appearances in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 rankings of the best universities throughout the world. The list includes 2,000 schools from 95 countries, based on 13 indicators that measure the universities' academic research performance and their global and regional reputations. The United States is home...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids

After a loosely structured recommendation by the CDC that says children as young as six months old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine, lawmakers are worried that Governor Phil Murphy will act on that recommendation in the form of a state mandate. Sen. Kristin M. Corrado called on the Murphy Administration to halt vaccine mandates, particularly on school children, in the wake of new CDC loosely structured recommendations. “Government should stay out of this and leave decision-making to parents,” said Corrado (R-40). “The last thing we need is yet another overreaching and unjustified mandate. Trenton should get out of the way The post New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed

Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
earnthenecklace.com

Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?

Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans

New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
southjerseyobserver.com

New Jersey Company Agrees to Pay $400,000 to Settle False Claims Allegations

A construction contracting company and the company’s president have agreed to collectively pay $400,000 to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act (FCA) by circumventing small business set aside requirements in a federally funded contract U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. The settlement announced today resolves allegations...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
