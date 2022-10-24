Read full article on original website
TxDOT studies U.S. 281 relief route
The Texas Department of Transportation and city of Lampasas officials have invited the public to participate in an open house about a potential relief route around the city. This second open house will present proposed conceptual route study areas, which are in response to public feedback received at the first open house which took place June 28. Although no specific alignment has been…
DISTRICT COURT
Lampasas County 27th District Court convened last week with Judge John Gauntt presiding over the day’s hearings. Defendant Billy Joe Fralin of Lampasas entered a plea of true to a charge of possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to 1 gram and less than 4 grams. He was found guilty and given three years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. In a separate case, Fralin…
Storm leaves damage across town
Much-needed rain fell on many portions of the Lampasas area on Monday. Unfortunately, it left more than just moisture. Damage to trees and the rock facade of an apartment building was reported. Some residents also reported they had been without power for a portion of the evening. “I’ve been receiving calls all morning about power being out and tree limbs on lines,” city employee Robin White…
ARRESTS
The following arrests were reported to the Lampasas Dispatch Record by area law enforcement officials. The Dispatch Record prints the name and charge(s) of people arrested on at least one Class B misdemeanor – or more serious – charge. John Anthony Carvajal, 42, of San Antonio, was arrested on failure to appear for a charge of sexual assault. Tracy Allen Davis, 59, of Kempner, was arrested on…
BRIEFLY
EARLY VOTING CONTINUES Early voting in Lampasas County began Monday and will continue on weekdays through Nov. 4 at the Election Office, 407 S. Pecan St. Suite 102, in downtown Lampasas. Early balloting is offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on Nov. 1, when voting is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 8. FOOD PANTRY DONATIONS St. Mary Catholic Church’s food…
Evelyn McDonald funeral set for Saturday
Longtime florist and retired Lampasas High School government teacher Evelyn (Friday) McDonald died Oct. 25, 2022 in Baird. She was 100. Funeral services will be held Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at First Street Church of Christ in Lampasas, where she was a longtime member. An informal visitation with the family will begin at noon. Burial will take place at Bluffton Cemetery in Llano County. Sneed-Carnley…
Lampasas runners compete at regional meet
The Badger boys’ cross country team and senior Nyla Long from the girls’ varsity ran at the regional meet earlier this week in Huntsville. Long finished 20th out of 172 runners, missing her ticket to the state competition by just three places or seven seconds, according to Lampasas head coach Macey Siegert. “The varsity boys finished 14th out of 24 teams, and I couldn't be prouder of how they…
Domestic violence creates generational problems across society
Domestic violence, though sometimes hard to notice from the outside, affects everyone. It’s at the root of many societal problems, Lampasas Chief of Police Jody Cummings said. Along with the immediate danger of injury, the generational damage can mean violence in the future for children who have been affected by it. “Domestic violence impacts every facet of the community and impacts members…
Harrell & Associates recognized as ‘Night Sky Friendly Business’
Harrell & Associates Real Estate has been recognized as a Night Sky Friendly Business by the Lampasas County Friends of the Night Sky. Jack Harrell built his commercial business at 1002 E. Fourth St. in 2008. He researched building codes and methods to install outdoor lighting that would be attractive, functional, safe and that would not waste light. The Friends of the Night Sky group…
Enchilada dinner raises funds
Chelsey Ramos and Becca Guthrie prepare a plate for one of the patrons of Sunday’s Enchilada Dinner fundraiser held at the Lampasas Fire Station. Proceeds will help provide toys for area children at Christmastime.
Delacruz pleads guilty in felony assault case
A Lampasas man pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony assault charge last week, after authorities said he ran his car into a house on South Howe Street in May 2021. On Oct. 21, Frederick Delacruz Jr., 29, entered a plea of guilty to a charge of intoxication assault with a deadly weapon – in this case, a vehicle. He was indicted on the charge on Aug. 11, 2021 after Lampasas police said he drove…
Chamber’s Hunters Welcome set for Nov. 4
The Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center will kick off deer hunting season at the annual Hunters Welcome. Held to welcome outdoor enthusiasts to town, the event is set for Nov. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the H-E-B parking lot, 705 S. Key Ave. Whitetail season opens the following day, Nov. 5. Lunch at the event is $10 for a Texas-sized barbecue sandwich with all the fixings,…
