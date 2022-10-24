ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Boston

Final questions with Geoff Diehl, the Republican candidate for governor

"I am the candidate who stands for individual freedom and individual choice." For Geoff Diehl, it’s about options. With two weeks until the Nov. 8 election and the early voting ballots already flowing into clerks offices across the state, the Republican nominee for Massachusetts governor is making his final pitch to voters as the defender of individual liberty — of, essentially, choices.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Voter disinterest is this election’s biggest problem

WITH THE MASSACHUSETTS general election just weeks away, some political analysts are worried that many voters aren’t that familiar with the candidates running for office. At a forum on voter engagement hosted by the Boston Foundation, several analysts said the lack of competition in many races has led to disinterest in the election.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Gov. Baker reveals how he’ll vote on the 4 Mass. ballot questions

Gov. Charlie Baker disclosed Thursday that he will vote no on three out of four ballot questions before Bay Staters this fall. Baker, a Republican, has long opposed a state law allowing undocumented immigrants without proof of lawful presence to obtain driver’s licenses — and he’s made it clear he’ll vote no on Ballot Question 4, in a bid to repeal the contentious Work and Family Mobility Act.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Healey pledges to veto attempts to divert millionaires tax revenue

Attorney General Maura Healey said Thursday on Boston Public Radio that, if elected governor, she would veto any effort by the Legislature to divert funds raised by the so-called millionaires tax away from their intended purpose of bolstering state education and transportation spending. That, of course, is a double “if”:...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Poll shows Massachusetts Dems leading in all statewide races

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey’s position as the odds-on favorite to become the next governor of Massachusetts has been solidified three weeks out from the election with a poll showing the Democrat holding a 56-33 advantage over Republican Geoff Diehl. The Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released Tuesday...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
businesswest.com

YPS at 15

Group Created to Stem the Brain Drain Remains Loyal to Its Roots. The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. That’s not a big number, but for a ‘young’ organization, in every sense of that word, it is a significant milestone. What is being celebrated is ongoing work to carry out a mission to bring young people together, to get them involved, to help shape them into leaders, and, while they’re at it, motivate them to stay in the 413. Much has changed over those 15 years, but that important mission hasn’t.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
birchrestaurant.com

Title 14 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA

Although Worcester is the second largest city in Massachusetts, there is no less amazing community, history, and activity than Boston. It is the perfect intersection of nature, sports, and landmarks like the famous Union Station. This melting pot leaves a great space for cuisines of all types to make an...
WORCESTER, MA
wasteadvantagemag.com

New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022

Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Tasty Top demolished to make way for Starbucks in Easthampton

Construction is underway for a new Starbucks branch at the former Tasty Top site at 93-97 Northampton Street. The building that once housed the popular ice cream stand was razed last week as the multi-billion dollar company continues to expand its western Massachusetts footprint. In March, the Easthampton Planning Board approved a 2,200-square-foot Starbucks with 33 parking spaces and a drive-thru, MassLive previously reported.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
