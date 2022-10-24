Read full article on original website
Who is paying for all of the ads about 'millionaires tax' ballot question? What we know
Funds have been flowing freely into the coffers of supporters and opponents of the ballot questions being posed to Massachusetts voters this election season: Especially when it comes to Question 1, a constitutional amendment to raise the income tax rate for the state's highest earners. Proponents of Question 1 have...
WCVB
Election deadlines Massachusetts voters need to know for the November election
BOSTON — As the November 2022 election in Massachusetts offers more options to vote than ever, voters should keep note of these dates as Election Day draws close. The voter registration deadline is 10 days before the election, which is Oct. 29, 2022. It is also the last day to make any changes to your voter registration, such as your address.
Final questions with Geoff Diehl, the Republican candidate for governor
"I am the candidate who stands for individual freedom and individual choice." For Geoff Diehl, it’s about options. With two weeks until the Nov. 8 election and the early voting ballots already flowing into clerks offices across the state, the Republican nominee for Massachusetts governor is making his final pitch to voters as the defender of individual liberty — of, essentially, choices.
WCVB
Voters in Massachusetts, California considering two very different versions of millionaires' tax
BOSTON — Voters in Massachusetts aren't the only ones deciding whether some of the richest residents should be taxed at a higher rate. California also has a similar measure on the ballot. But the two measures are different in the ways they implement the new tax, the size of...
Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekly Report: 7,318 new cases
State public health officials reported 86 new confirmed deaths and 7,318 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Voter disinterest is this election’s biggest problem
WITH THE MASSACHUSETTS general election just weeks away, some political analysts are worried that many voters aren’t that familiar with the candidates running for office. At a forum on voter engagement hosted by the Boston Foundation, several analysts said the lack of competition in many races has led to disinterest in the election.
Gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl visits voters in Chicopee
There are just two weeks until the mid-term elections in Massachusetts. On Monday, Republican candidate for Governor, Geoff Diehl, met with voters in Chicopee.
Gov. Baker reveals how he’ll vote on the 4 Mass. ballot questions
Gov. Charlie Baker disclosed Thursday that he will vote no on three out of four ballot questions before Bay Staters this fall. Baker, a Republican, has long opposed a state law allowing undocumented immigrants without proof of lawful presence to obtain driver’s licenses — and he’s made it clear he’ll vote no on Ballot Question 4, in a bid to repeal the contentious Work and Family Mobility Act.
wgbh.org
Healey pledges to veto attempts to divert millionaires tax revenue
Attorney General Maura Healey said Thursday on Boston Public Radio that, if elected governor, she would veto any effort by the Legislature to divert funds raised by the so-called millionaires tax away from their intended purpose of bolstering state education and transportation spending. That, of course, is a double “if”:...
WCVB
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
Governor Baker recommends second batch of pardons
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday recommended his second batch of pardons in two weeks, including forgiveness for three people for decades-old convictions including intent to distribute cocaine and stealing alcohol from a package store.
LOTTERY WINNER: Chicopee man wins $2 million on scratch ticket
A man from Chicopee is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.
WCVB
Why does Massachusetts ballot Question 1 require constitutional amendment to implement millionaires' tax?
BOSTON — Voters across Massachusetts will decide onfour statewide ballot questions in the upcoming election, but only one is an amendment to the state constitution: Question 1, also known as the Fair Share Amendment or the Millionaires’ Tax. The proposed amendment would establish an additional 4% state income...
fallriverreporter.com
Poll shows Massachusetts Dems leading in all statewide races
BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey’s position as the odds-on favorite to become the next governor of Massachusetts has been solidified three weeks out from the election with a poll showing the Democrat holding a 56-33 advantage over Republican Geoff Diehl. The Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released Tuesday...
businesswest.com
YPS at 15
Group Created to Stem the Brain Drain Remains Loyal to Its Roots. The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. That’s not a big number, but for a ‘young’ organization, in every sense of that word, it is a significant milestone. What is being celebrated is ongoing work to carry out a mission to bring young people together, to get them involved, to help shape them into leaders, and, while they’re at it, motivate them to stay in the 413. Much has changed over those 15 years, but that important mission hasn’t.
birchrestaurant.com
Title 14 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA
Although Worcester is the second largest city in Massachusetts, there is no less amazing community, history, and activity than Boston. It is the perfect intersection of nature, sports, and landmarks like the famous Union Station. This melting pot leaves a great space for cuisines of all types to make an...
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022
Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
Tasty Top demolished to make way for Starbucks in Easthampton
Construction is underway for a new Starbucks branch at the former Tasty Top site at 93-97 Northampton Street. The building that once housed the popular ice cream stand was razed last week as the multi-billion dollar company continues to expand its western Massachusetts footprint. In March, the Easthampton Planning Board approved a 2,200-square-foot Starbucks with 33 parking spaces and a drive-thru, MassLive previously reported.
Massachusetts inspection sticker changes take effect November 1
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is changing the procedure for inspection stickers beginning next week.
Healey win would require Interim AG
The next person who will fulfill the job duties of attorney general, at least for a couple of weeks, might not be the one who wins the election.
MassLive.com
