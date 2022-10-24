ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization jury selected as Jan 6 panel plans to interview Secret Service agents

A jury has been selected for the upcoming trial of the Trump Organization, which has been indicted for allegedly perpetrating a massive tax fraud scheme. Prosecutors noted the difficulty in choosing a fair jury in Manhattan, where the former president is especially unpopular.The company, which denies the allegations, has already seen its former CFO Allen Weisselberg plead guilty.Meanwhile, as Donald Trump’s attorneys take receipt of the January 6 select committee’s subpoena compelling the former president to turn over documents and appear before its members, reports say that the panel is planning to call key Secret Service agents to testify...
Click2Houston.com

Former Houston lawmaker Ron Wilson pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ron Wilson, a former Democrat lawmaker who served as a Houston state representative between 1977 and 2004, pleaded guilty on Thursday for trying to dodge federal income tax payments spanning over two decades.
HOUSTON, TX
The Hill

Biden, Harris to pitch Democrats case at Philadelphia event

President Biden and Vice President Harris, in a rare joint campaign appearance as a duo, will make the case for Democrats in Pennsylvania on Friday evening. The two are delivering the keynote addresses at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s annual Independence Dinner, which is expected to raise $1 million for the state party. That would be the most amount raised in recent history, according to a Democratic official.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy