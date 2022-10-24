Read full article on original website
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends ChoiceTaxBuzzHarris County, TX
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott
Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payments just three weeks away
Millions of taxpayers are still eligible for COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, with the deadline to claim the financial relief fast approaching. Between 8 million and 9 million people could be eligible for additional COVID-19 relief through either a stimulus payment or the Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card November 2022 Benefits and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards, the state's EBT card. Benefits, including November food...
Trump news – live: Trump Organization jury selected as Jan 6 panel plans to interview Secret Service agents
A jury has been selected for the upcoming trial of the Trump Organization, which has been indicted for allegedly perpetrating a massive tax fraud scheme. Prosecutors noted the difficulty in choosing a fair jury in Manhattan, where the former president is especially unpopular.The company, which denies the allegations, has already seen its former CFO Allen Weisselberg plead guilty.Meanwhile, as Donald Trump’s attorneys take receipt of the January 6 select committee’s subpoena compelling the former president to turn over documents and appear before its members, reports say that the panel is planning to call key Secret Service agents to testify...
Click2Houston.com
Former Houston lawmaker Ron Wilson pleads guilty to federal tax evasion
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ron Wilson, a former Democrat lawmaker who served as a Houston state representative between 1977 and 2004, pleaded guilty on Thursday for trying to dodge federal income tax payments spanning over two decades.
Biden, Harris to pitch Democrats case at Philadelphia event
President Biden and Vice President Harris, in a rare joint campaign appearance as a duo, will make the case for Democrats in Pennsylvania on Friday evening. The two are delivering the keynote addresses at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s annual Independence Dinner, which is expected to raise $1 million for the state party. That would be the most amount raised in recent history, according to a Democratic official.
Remembering the Migration of Freed Slaves on the Emancipation Trail
The Benson cabin is showing its age. Thought to be one of Galveston County’s oldest existing structures at over 170 years old, the dogtrot cabin’s wood is peeling off in places, and unruly green shrubbery is overtaking its base. Inside, a decrepit stovetop lies on the floor near a brick fireplace.
The IRS Once Tried To Auction Off Willie Nelson’s Possessions & His Fans Bought Them Back For Him
They say you don’t mess with Texas. And you definitely don’t mess with Willie Nelson in Texas. Of course that’s what the IRS tried to do back in the early ’90s when they went after the country music legend for what they claimed was $16.7 million in unpaid tax bills that he owed to Uncle Sam.
