Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Alabama DL to miss rest of season after neck surgery
Alabama will be without a veteran defensive lineman for the rest of the season. Senior Justin Eboigbe won’t return this fall after injuring his neck, Saban said Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. When asked if he’d be back on the field this fall, “I don’t think so,” was Saban’s response.
Snoop Dogg joins Deion Sanders for homecoming, takes jab at Alabama State coach: ‘We SWAC’
Deion Sanders brought a heavy hitter to Jackson State’s homecoming over the weekend. Snoop Dogg attended the game against Campbell, and, in the process, jabbed Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. for comments he made earlier this season after a confrontation between the coach and Sanders. “I know they...
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
Week 9 picks are here for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero
Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
NFL Week 8: Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs running after history
Former Alabama running backs Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs are streaking into Week 8 of the NFL’s 2022 season. When the Tennessee Titans visit the Houston Texans on Sunday, Henry could become the first player in NFL history to score at least two rushing touchdowns in four consecutive games against the same opponent and the first player in league history to record at least 150 rushing yards in four consecutive games against the same opponent.
Bears safety, ESPN have something to say about Mac Jones
Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker and ESPN had things to say about New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Wednesday – Brisker about Jones’ foot and ESPN about a Jones’ pass. In Chicago’s 33-14 victory over the Patriots on Monday night, Brisker was in the vicinity as...
Texans coach foresees larger role for Christian Harris
Christian Harris made his NFL debut on Sunday, and Houston Texans followers can expect to see a lot more of the former Alabama linebacker now that he’s healthy again. “Who are our best options that we feel like we can be successful with defensively?” Houston coach Lovie Smith said on Monday. “If we think that he’s one of them, we’ll find ways for him to get on the field. I would say Christian Harris is one of those guys, and we found a way to start the process yesterday.
Hueytown defense swarms Gardendale to keep winning streak alive
Hueytown’s Earl Woods and Ja’khael Rowser scored two touchdowns each on the ground and connected for a third through the air as the Golden Gophers wrapped up the regular season with a 35-21 victory over Gardendale on Thursday at Gardendale’s Driver Stadium. The Hueytown defense limited Gardendale...
World Series presents Jalen Hurts with dilemma
The World Series presents a dilemma for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. His hometown team, the Houston Astros, won the American League championship. But rooting for his favorite team to win the 2022 Major League Baseball crown might not be considered good form because the Astros are playing the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.
Examining the state’s current high school recruits from underrated to college ready
Which current Alabama high school football player has the highest ceiling in college?. Which recruit is ready to contribute immediately on the next level?. In addition to listing the top 25 overall recruits in the state regardless of classification, several statewide media personalities gave their opinions on those three questions.
Patriots going with Mac Jones at quarterback
Wednesday must have been a pretty good day for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before practice on Wednesday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick had a standard reply at his press conference when asked about the team’s quarterback situation: “We’ll see how it goes today.”. In his opening...
Bucs promote Nolan Turner before Thursday night’s game
When Tampa Bay plays the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, safety Nolan Turner will be on the field as a member of the Buccaneers’ 53-player active roster for the first time. The Bucs signed the former Vestavia Hills High School standout from their practice squad on Thursday. NFL teams...
NFL Thursday night: Baltimore beats Brady, Bucs
Exactly 20 years since the previous time that quarterback Tom Brady played in a third consecutive loss, the Baltimore Ravens gave him an anniversary gift – a third consecutive loss – in the NFL’s Thursday night game for Week 8 of the 2022 season. Brady completed 26-of-44...
Report: Alabama leads nation in math, reading recovery after pandemic
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama students led the nation in maintaining math and reading learning during the pandemic, according to a new national analysis. The state is among the top 10 of states that either improved...
Alabama team eliminated from ‘Amazing Race,’ but not for reason you might think
Abby Garrett and Will Freeman hoped to cross the finish line on Season 34 of “The Amazing Race,” but fate had another plan for the couple from Alabama. Garrett and Freeman, high-school sweethearts from Mountain Brook, were eliminated on Wednesday’s episode of the CBS reality series after Freeman tested positive for COVID-19.
