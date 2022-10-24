ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Alabama DL to miss rest of season after neck surgery

Alabama will be without a veteran defensive lineman for the rest of the season. Senior Justin Eboigbe won’t return this fall after injuring his neck, Saban said Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. When asked if he’d be back on the field this fall, “I don’t think so,” was Saban’s response.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama

Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Week 9 picks are here for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero

Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

NFL Week 8: Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs running after history

Former Alabama running backs Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs are streaking into Week 8 of the NFL’s 2022 season. When the Tennessee Titans visit the Houston Texans on Sunday, Henry could become the first player in NFL history to score at least two rushing touchdowns in four consecutive games against the same opponent and the first player in league history to record at least 150 rushing yards in four consecutive games against the same opponent.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Bears safety, ESPN have something to say about Mac Jones

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker and ESPN had things to say about New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Wednesday – Brisker about Jones’ foot and ESPN about a Jones’ pass. In Chicago’s 33-14 victory over the Patriots on Monday night, Brisker was in the vicinity as...
CHICAGO, IL
AL.com

Texans coach foresees larger role for Christian Harris

Christian Harris made his NFL debut on Sunday, and Houston Texans followers can expect to see a lot more of the former Alabama linebacker now that he’s healthy again. “Who are our best options that we feel like we can be successful with defensively?” Houston coach Lovie Smith said on Monday. “If we think that he’s one of them, we’ll find ways for him to get on the field. I would say Christian Harris is one of those guys, and we found a way to start the process yesterday.
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

Hueytown defense swarms Gardendale to keep winning streak alive

Hueytown’s Earl Woods and Ja’khael Rowser scored two touchdowns each on the ground and connected for a third through the air as the Golden Gophers wrapped up the regular season with a 35-21 victory over Gardendale on Thursday at Gardendale’s Driver Stadium. The Hueytown defense limited Gardendale...
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

World Series presents Jalen Hurts with dilemma

The World Series presents a dilemma for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. His hometown team, the Houston Astros, won the American League championship. But rooting for his favorite team to win the 2022 Major League Baseball crown might not be considered good form because the Astros are playing the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

Patriots going with Mac Jones at quarterback

Wednesday must have been a pretty good day for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before practice on Wednesday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick had a standard reply at his press conference when asked about the team’s quarterback situation: “We’ll see how it goes today.”. In his opening...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Bucs promote Nolan Turner before Thursday night’s game

When Tampa Bay plays the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, safety Nolan Turner will be on the field as a member of the Buccaneers’ 53-player active roster for the first time. The Bucs signed the former Vestavia Hills High School standout from their practice squad on Thursday. NFL teams...
TAMPA, FL
AL.com

NFL Thursday night: Baltimore beats Brady, Bucs

Exactly 20 years since the previous time that quarterback Tom Brady played in a third consecutive loss, the Baltimore Ravens gave him an anniversary gift – a third consecutive loss – in the NFL’s Thursday night game for Week 8 of the 2022 season. Brady completed 26-of-44...
BALTIMORE, MD
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
202K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy